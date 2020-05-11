’13 Reasons Why’ Cast Gets Emotional at Final Table Read (Watch) – Variety

Get able to bust out your cassette tape participant for a breath of nostalgia: The fourth and ultimate season of “13 Reasons Why” will launch June 5, Netflix introduced Monday.

Within the ultimate season, Liberty Excessive College’s senior class is making ready for commencement, however in fact earlier than they will really say goodbye to one another and their faculty, they must maintain a harmful secret buried, in addition to face “heartbreaking decisions” which will affect their futures endlessly.

The ultimate season of the younger grownup drama that was initially based mostly on Jay Asher’s 2007 novel of the identical title will include 10 episodes. Whereas the primary season adopted the plot of Asher’s e book, centering on the titular tapes {the teenager} Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) despatched to varied classmates to elucidate her suicide, subsequent seasons thrust her pal Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette) into the middle of the story and expanded subjects to incorporate a authorized battle between Hannah’s dad and mom and the highschool and an tried faculty taking pictures (Season 2), in addition to the homicide of Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice), a preferred athlete but in addition a sexual predator (Season 3).

Over the seasons, “13 Reasons Why” has acquired combined responses, with many viewers and critics praising the present for not shying away from difficult subject material equivalent to psychological well being, sexual assault, bullying and violence, with others elevating issues in regards to the portrayals of the exact same issues. A yr after the present debuted on Netflix, the streamer added a video to the start of every season to warn viewers about its themes and when the present returned for its second season it got here with a cast-filmed video cautioning viewers on the subjects depicted inside the present. Moreover, they offered a assist web site and disaster hotline numbers for these residing with psychological well being points.

“13 Reasons Why” was created by Brian Yorkey who showruns. Mandy Teefey, Kristel Laiblin, Selena Gomez and Pleasure Goman additionally government produce. The ultimate season’s solid consists of Minnette, Alisha Boe, Brandon Flynn Miles Heizer, Grace Saif, Christian Navarro, Ross Butler, Devin Druid, Timothy Granaderos, Anne Winters, Deaken Bluman, Tyler Barnhardt, Austin Aaron, Inde Navarrette, RJ Brown, Steven Weber, Brenda Sturdy, Amy Hargreaves, Josh Hamilton, Mark Pellegrino and Jan Luis Castellanos. Judging from the behind-the-scenes clip of the ultimate season desk prepared, which you’ll be able to watch above, Prentice additionally makes a return.