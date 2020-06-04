Warning: this text touches on subject material that some readers might discover distressing

The Liberty Excessive gang in 13 Reasons Why have come a great distance since season one, with the present having moved away from Hannah Baker’s demise to deal with the aftermath of her tapes being revealed.

From Tyler’s faculty taking pictures try and the homicide of Bryce, to Clay’s hallucinations of Hannah and Tony’s household being deported – 13 Reasons Why has a variety of free ends to tie up within the upcoming closing season.

To organize followers earlier than the present’s closing season lands on Netflix, we’ve put collectively a recap of the final three seasons to remind you of all the things that’s happened in Crestmont so far. Strap in!

Season 1 – Hannah Baker’s tapes

13 Reasons Why begins by introducing Clay Jensen (Dylan Minette), a quiet scholar at Liberty Excessive – a faculty at the moment mourning the lack of scholar Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford), who took her personal life. He arrives house to discover a bundle containing seven tapes and a map of their city Crestmont. Clay listens to the primary tape and learns that Hannah recorded the tapes earlier than she died, detailing why she determined to finish her life and sending them to every particular person she thought-about liable for her demise, who she mentions in every tape.

The primary tape is focused at Justin Foley (Brandon Flynn), who she had her first kiss with on a playground shortly after transferring together with her household to the Crestmont space. She particulars how Justin unfold a false hearsay that the pair had intercourse on the playground while sharing a racy picture he took of Hannah at an unlucky angle. A flashback exhibits how Clay, who labored on the native cinema with Hannah, was truly in love together with her and reacted negatively in direction of her because of the rumours. Whereas Clay listens to the tape, his childhood buddy Tony Padilla (Christian Navarro) arrives and divulges that he is aware of concerning the tapes however isn’t on them and is ensuring that Clay listens to each single one. It’s also revealed that Hannah’s dad and mom are suing the college over Hannah’s demise.

The second aspect of the tape is addressed to Jessica Davis (Alisha Boe), one in all Hannah’s first associates at Liberty Excessive who she used to go for espresso with after faculty together with fellow new scholar Alex Standall (Miles Heizer). Nonetheless, Alex and Jessica start so far and in consequence, drift aside from Hannah. Jessica and Alex break up after Alex contributes to an inventory, which charges every woman of their yr group, writing that Alex has the “worst ass” and Hannah has the “greatest”. Jessica argues with Hannah, accusing her of seeing Alex behind her again and saying that the rumours of her being a “slut” have to be true, subsequently ending their friendship. Within the current day, Jessica is now relationship Justin, who fails to show as much as faculty. Clay sees Tony go into the Baker’s home and is puzzles as to why he’s speaking to her dad and mom.

Tape 2, Facet A targets Alex Standall, whose feedback about Hannah on the ‘scorching record’ brought on boys in class to sexually harass her, together with in style jock Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice) who gropes her in a nook store. Within the current day, Alex reveals to Clay that he solely talked about Hannah on the record as a result of he was attempting to impress his new in style associates and he knew it will annoy Jessica, who was refusing to have intercourse with him on the time. Bryce and his associates start to start out intimidating Clay and stress him to drink alcohol with them.

On the opposite aspect of the tape, Hannah talks about faculty photographer Tyler Down (Devin Druid), who stalked Hannah and took footage of her. She discovers he’s her stalker after she units a lure with classmate Courtney Crimson (Michele Selene Ang), who kisses her throughout a sleepover. Tyler catches the kiss on digital camera and agrees to destroy the images, however after Hannah rejects him, he sends the picture across the faculty as a substitute. Consequently, Courtney stops chatting with Hannah. In the meantime, within the current, Bryce’s buddy Marcus tries to persuade Clay to cease listening to the tapes, however Tony tells him to not pay attention. Clay decides to avenge Hannah by taking an image of Tyler bare and sharing it across the faculty.

The third tape targets Courtney Crimsen, who unfold a hearsay that it was Hannah and one other scholar Laura within the image, embellishing particulars about Hannah’s intercourse life. Within the current day, Justin, Alex and schoolmate Zach Dempsey kidnap Clay and interrogate him, telling him to maintain quiet.

On the opposite aspect of the tape, Hannah talks about Marcus (Steven Silver), who went on a Greenback Valentine’s date with Hannah however humiliated her and assaulted her in public.

Tape 4 is about Zach Dempsey (Ross Butler), a jock who after being rejected by Hannah, determined to take the compliments from Hannah’s ‘praise bag’ – a scholar initiative the place college students can go away one another nameless constructive notes. Consequently, Hannah started to really feel even lonelier. Within the current, Clay begins to hallucinate Hannah.

The opposite aspect of tape 4 is about Ryan Shaver (Tommy Dorfman), the editor of the college’s paper who inspired Hannah to put in writing very private poetry earlier than publishing it in his journal with out her consent. Within the current, the group talked about within the tapes start to fret that Clay will inform somebody. In the meantime, Tony tells Clay that he was there the evening Hannah killed herself – she left a duplicate of the tapes on his doorstep and requested him to make sure that the others listened to them.

In tape 5, Hannah reveals that she witnessed Bryce rape an unconscious Jessica, with Justin’s data, at a celebration whereas she hid in a closet. After listening to the story, Clay confronts Justin, who doesn’t need to flip in Bryce as he doesn’t need to trigger Jessica extra ache.

The opposite aspect of the tape reveals that Hannah was given a trip house from the celebration by Sheri Holland (Ajiona Alexus), who knocked over a cease signal while driving. Hannah needed to alert the police however Sheri didn’t need to get in hassle so left her along with the street. Consequently, Clay’s buddy Jeff crashed into one other automotive because of the lack of cease signal and died.

The sixth tape is directed at Clay, who spoke to Hannah on the celebration, the place the 2 kissed. Hannah freaked out after remembering all of the boys who handled her poorly and requested Clay to go away. Clay listens to the tape and is distraught, considering that if he’d stayed with Hannah he would have saved her. In the meantime, Justin reveals to Jessica that Bryce raped her after she begins spending extra time with him and Jessica breaks up with in consequence.

On the opposite aspect of the tape, Hannah reveals that after dropping a few of her dad and mom cash, she ended up at a celebration at Bryce’s home and was raped by Bryce in his scorching tub. Consequently, Hannah wrote an inventory of the individuals who she felt had been liable for her present state. Within the current day, everybody on Hannah’s record is requested to testify in Mrs Baker’s lawsuit in opposition to the college. Clay confronts Bryce about what he did to Hannah, and secretly information him admitting to it.

On the final tape, Hannah describes learn how to visited scholar councillor Mr Porter (Derek Luke) about being raped and feeling suicidal however he didn’t assist her. She then recorded the tapes, despatched them to Justin Foley and took her personal life. Within the current day, Clay has completed listening to the tapes and provides Tony a duplicate of Bryce admitting to raping Hannah. Tony then provides all of the tapes to Hannah’s dad and mom. In the meantime, it’s revealed that Alex tried to take his personal life and is in a crucial situation on the hospital.

Season 2 – the Bakers’ lawsuit

Season two takes place 5 months after the primary season, when Hannah’s trial strikes to court docket.

Tyler testifies within the trial and speaks about taking images of Hannah. Clay has began so far his childhood buddy Skye Miller however continues to hallucinate Hannah. Clay finds a polaroid image in his locker with a word saying ‘Hannah wasn’t the one one’.

Courtney is subsequent to testify in court docket, revealing that she had emotions for Hannah. Skye accuses Clay of nonetheless being in love with Hannah and is then hospitalised shortly afterwards. Jessica and Alex, who’s recovering from his suicide try, obtain nameless threats telling them to maintain their mouths shut throughout their testimonies.

An unknown automobile tries to hit Clay as he cycles house in an try and intimidate him. Clay visits Skye in hospital however she breaks up with him. Alex asks Jessica to testify in opposition to Bryce, who raped her within the final season, however she refuses to. In court docket, she testifies concerning the ‘scorching record’ and exhibits footage of her calling her a slut which had been posted across the faculty earlier that day. In the meantime, Clay finds Justin, who’s now residing on the road, and invitations him to remain in his bed room.

Marcus is subsequent to testify and lies about what happened throughout his and Hannah’s Valentine’s Day date. Clay discovers that Justin is taking heroin and tries to assist him to give up whereas Jessica and Alex rekindle their romance. Clay finds a second polaroid picture in his locker, depicting Bryce having intercourse with an unconscious woman with a word studying: “He gained’t cease.”

Ryan Shaver testifies within the Hannah trial and talks about her poems, saying that they had been written about Justin. Clay research the polaroid footage he’s obtained and realises they had been taken in class however isn’t positive the place. In the meantime, Bryce has a brand new girlfriend known as Chloe (Anne Winters), who he introduces to his dad and mom however throughout dinner, Bryce’s mom notices that Chloe is roofed in bruises. In the meantime, Jessica joins a bunch remedy session to assist her come to phrases with what happened to her and makes a brand new buddy Nina (Samantha Logan).

Zach Dempsey is subsequent to testify and divulges that he had a secret romance with Hannah the summer time earlier than she died. Clay confronts Zach about it after his testimony and fights him. Justin returns to highschool to speak to Jessica however she rejects him, and he faints upon seeing Bryce.

Clay takes to the witness stand and divulges that he did medicine with Hannah at a celebration, after which they spent the evening collectively. Afterwards, Alex holds a celebration on the native arcade however it’s ruined when folks begin arguing over the trial. As he leaves, Clay finds one other polaroid picture on his automotive, titled The Clubhouse. Clay then anonymously uploads Hannah’s tapes to the Web and we see Bryce have intercourse together with his girlfriend Chloe with out getting her consent.

The following day, Bryce finds that his locker in school has been vandalised because of the tapes being launched and after being blackmailed, Marcus calls Bryce a rapist throughout a speech he gave at a faculty ceremony. Alex saves Justin’s life after he overdoses on heroin and convinces him to return house to his mum.

Mr Porter testifies throughout the trial, revealing that he believes that Bryce raped Hannah and apologises to her dad and mom for the half he performed in her suicide. Bryce threatens Clay, believing him to have blackmailed Marcus, earlier than Clay is crushed by 4 masked college students. Nonetheless, later within the day, Clay finds the placement of the Clubhouse and texts Justin the small print.

Tony testifies however doesn’t reveal that Hannah left him the tapes as he taken care of them as a favour after she beforehand helped him evade arrest. A woman Sarah, who went to Hannah’s old style, additionally testifies and divulges that she was bullied by Hannah. Sheri convinces male college students to take her to The Clubhouse, the place she discovers a field stuffed with polaroids. She learns the code to unlock the door, tells Clay and Justice, who then go there and discover Zach. Zach palms them the field of images, revealing it was him who gave Clay the primary three polaroids. Clay finds footage of Chloe, Nina and Hannah, who’re victims of Bryce.

Bryce testifies however lies by saying he and Hannah had an informal sexual relationship and that her accusation of rape in opposition to him was false. Justin assaults him in consequence. Hannah’s mum and Jessica ask Chloe to testify in opposition to Bryce, however she says that she consented when she had intercourse with Bryce. The polaroid field is stolen from Clay’s automotive and he considers killing himself and murdering Bryce as his hallucinations of Hannah worsen. Bryce additionally confesses to his mom than he did rape Hannah.

Justin then testifies and talks of Bryce raping Jessica regardless of receiving demise threats beforehand. Alex realises that jock Monty (Timothy Grenaderos) has been the one intimidating and threatening folks throughout the trial and that he stole the polaroid field. The jury finds that the college district is just not liable for the demise of Hannah, however Bryce and Justin are each arrested for his or her involvement in Jessica’s rape and Mr Porter is fired.

A month later, Bryce is convicted however sentenced to only three months probation whereas Justin is sentenced to 6 months probation. Neither of Justin’s dad and mom could be discovered to gather him, so Clay’s household undertake him. Tyler is brutally assaulted by Monty and two of his associates after which arrives on the faculty dance the subsequent day with a gun, planning to hold out a mass taking pictures. Clay goes outdoors to confront and disarm him and Tony drives Tyler away because the police method.

Season 3 – Bryce’s homicide



At first of season three, we study that Bryce has disappeared and that Deputy Standall – Alex’s dad – has known as in Clay to query him as a result of his bike lock is present in Bryce’s room. In a flashback to the college dance, Clay and Tony eliminate Tyler’s weapons whereas Clay asks the group to observe Tyler. New scholar Ani Achola (Grace Saif) arrives on the faculty and turns into associates with Clay, whereas Jessica decides to run for scholar physique president.

It’s revealed that Bryce’s girlfriend Chloe fell pregnant and moved faculties after Hannah’s dad and mom’ lawsuit. In a flashback, Zach, who has a crush on Chloe, takes her to have an abortion whereas Ani consoles Bryce, who additionally moved faculties, after his breakup with Chloe. Within the current, Monty threatens Tyler after being interrogated by the police and Ani discovers that Bryce was writing a letter to Jessica whereas the police discover Bryce’s physique in a river.

In one other flashback, Jessica is elected scholar president and later confronts Bryce, who tries to apologise however is rejected. Jessica decides to interrupt up with Alex and start an informal relationship with Justin as a substitute. Within the current, Justin mourns Bryce and Clay, and Tyler’s psychological state begins to deteriorate. He reveals that he nonetheless has a gun and we see on the finish of the episode that Tyler has images of Bryce, lifeless within the river.

Nonetheless, it’s then revealed that Tyler stored his gun as a result of he was planning on utilizing it to kill himself, however couldn’t do it. In a flashback, he finds Bryce and pulls a gun on him however decides to not shoot. Within the current, Clay worries that as a result of he didn’t flip Tyler into the police after the college taking pictures try, Tyler might have murdered Bryce in consequence. Jessica begins a brand new membership for survivors of sexual assault, with the intention to destroy poisonous tradition at Liberty Excessive. Tyler joins the membership however doesn’t inform the group about what Monty did to him. Clay finds the images of Bryce’s lifeless physique on Tyler’s pc, however Tyler says that he was the one who discovered Bryce’s physique and known as the police.

The police uncover that Bryce was crushed to demise and uncover steroids in his automotive. It’s revealed that Bryce was promoting steroids to Alex as a result of he was feeling insecure after the break-up with Jessica. Clay and Ani examine Alex and uncover that Bryce launched him to a intercourse employee to recover from Jessica and commenced blackmailing him over it. Clay and Ani search Monty’s automotive after changing into suspicious of him and discover the ID card of a Hillcrest scholar named Winston. It’s revealed that Monty and Winston had a sexual encounter however afterwards Monty beat him up in denial over his sexuality and Bryce paid Monty $2,000 to maintain quiet.

The police interrogate Tony, who says he didn’t know Bryce very effectively. It’s revealed that Bryce’s father known as the immigration authorities about Tony’s household, leading to them being deported to Mexico, making Tony a suspect. Nonetheless, it’s revealed that Bryce purchased Tony’s mustang for double its price as a solution to make amends.



The police discover footage of Clay pointing a gun at Bryce at his father’s outdated home and interrogate him and Justin concerning the footage. They present Clay underwear containing Ani’s blood and Bryce’s semen, however Clay is aware of nothing about it. It’s then revealed that Ani and Bryce had been sexually concerned prior to now. Clay and Ani argue about her relationship with Bryce, whereas Clay’s dad and mom query whether or not Clay was concerned in Bryce’s demise.

In a flashback, we see that Mr Porter turned Bryce’s counselor and through a counselling session, Bryce revealed that he thought his mom hated him. His mom finds out and tells Bryce that isn’t true. Within the current, Tyler tells Clay concerning the sexual assault by Monty and Clay goes to confront him. Monty tells him that Justin remains to be utilizing medicine and Clay searches Justin’s belongings, discovering oxycodone in consequence.

Clay confronts Justin concerning the oxycodone, who says he stole it from Bryce’s room throughout his funeral. Nonetheless, it’s revealed that Bryce gave Justin the oxycodone to feed his dependancy and forestall him from overdosing. Within the current, Jessica and Justin turn out to be an official couple.

Hannah Baker’s mom is questioned about police about Bryce’s homicide, after she left Clay a voicemail wishing that he would homicide Bryce. In a flashback, Clay threatens to kill Bryce after Bryce says that Ani isn’t the great woman he thinks she is. Within the current, Clay tells Jessica that Justin remains to be utilizing medicine.

It’s ultimately revealed that Zach attacked Bryce by the river after Bryce attacked Zach and dislocated his knee, ending his soccer profession within the course of. Zach throws Bryce’s telephone within the river and leaves Bryce to die. Nonetheless, Alex and Jessica then discover Bryce and assist him up, however after Bryce threatens to get revenge from Zach, Alex pushes Bryce into the river the place he drowns. Within the current, Zach surrenders to police believing he killed Bryce, however Deputy Standall reveals that Bryce drowned. Tyler reviews his sexual assault to the police, who then arrest Monty. Monty is killed in jail in consequence.

Deputy Standall realises that Alex was the killer so he decides to pin Bryce’s homicide on Monty as Monty had threatened to kill Bryce anyway throughout the Homecoming sport. In the meantime the group conform to cowl up Alex’s involvement because the killer. Winston speaks to Ani and divulges that Monty was with him throughout the homicide. The season ends with a fisherman discovering the bag of rifles that Clay, Tony and Tyler hid within the river.

Season 4 of 13 Reasons Why will land on Netflix on Friday fifth June – take a look at our lists of the greatest TV exhibits on Netflix and the greatest films on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Information

If in case you have been affected by the problems raised on this article please contact the Samaritans on 116123 for assist or go to the web site at www.samaritans.org.

Or go to rapecrisis.org.uk. You may name 0808 802 9999 between 12 midday – 2.30pm and seven – 9.30pm every single day of the yr for confidential assist and/or details about your nearest companies.