13 Reasons Why season 3 ending explained – recap, what did Tyler do?

The finale of 13 Reasons Why managed to clear up a number of mysteries that lingered all through the season, and create a number of new ones for followers to mull over.

We came upon who killed Bryce, and stated goodbye to 1 extra character. Discover out every part that occurred within the finale beneath.

*Spoilers for 13 Reasons Why season 3 beneath*

What occurred within the season 3 finale?

Within the finale we discover out that Alex killed Bryce (after he had been completely roughed up by Zach), Monty is killed off-screen (apparently by a fellow prisoner) and Ani and Alex’s father, Deputy Standall, hatch a plan to pin Bryce’s homicide on Monty (Ani gives a false witness account, and Standall burns Alex’s garments and turns a blind eye to the proof).

Then Clay, Jess, Alex, Ani and Tyler vow to maintain the reality a secret, just for Winston to point out up and inform them that he can present Monty’s alibi. This story isn’t over but…

Who killed Bryce Walker?

The finale revealed that who killed Bryce – Alex – although Monty took the autumn.

Bryce heads to the docks after the Homecoming recreation to satisfy Jess to present her the tape by which he confesses to sexually assaulting her, Hannah Baker and others.

There he’s confronted by Zach, who broke his arm and one among his legs. Zach leaves, and Alex and Jess arrive. Bryce provides her the tape, and Alex makes an attempt to assist him up, just for Bryce to lash out at him. Alex then pushes him into the river, the place he drowns as he’s unable to swim because of his accidents.

Is Monty actually useless?

We study that Monty died in jail – however we by no means really see how Monty died.

He’s imprisoned after Tyler experiences his sexual assault at Monty’s palms (that notorious broom scene in season 2) to the police.

When Ani tells Deputy Standall that Monty is Bryce’s killer he informs her that Monty has been discovered useless. “Montgomery De La Cruz was killed in his jail cell simply hours in the past,” he tells her. His demise isn’t proven, nor his physique, so it’s unclear what occurred, although it’s thought {that a} fellow prisoner killed him.

It appears unlikely that Standall would have lied about Monty’s demise, however crazier issues have occurred on this present…

What occurred to Ani and Clay?

After a tumultuous begin to their relationship – which noticed Clay pursue her solely to see her kissing Bryce on the Homecoming dance – Ani and Clay mend their relationship on the finish of season three and start courting.

Ani helps to show police consideration away from Clay, who was the prime suspect within the homicide for a lot of the season. She tells deputy Standall that Monty and Bryce exchanged heated phrases on the soccer area at Homecoming and that Monty threatened Bryce’s life. She then lies and says that he adopted Bryce to the docks and killed him, although we study in actuality that Monty had spent the evening with Winston (although he by no means admitted to it, as it might imply popping out of the closet).

In a flash-forward to Thanksgiving, we study that Ani and Clay are courting. He’s grateful to her for saving him from a prolonged jail sentence.

Then, together with Jessica, Alex and Tyler, they comply with hold the reality to themselves about who actually killed Bryce.

Are Clay, Tony and Tyler going to be arrested?

In a scene in the direction of the tip of the episode, we see a fisherman pulling a load of weapons out of the ocean. It’s Tyler’s weaponry that Clay and Tony disposed of so as to shield him after his tried assault on the Spring Fling.

It’s unclear what will occur right here, but it surely may fairly simply come again upon this trio…

Will 13 Reasons Why be again for season 4?

Sure! Season Four was confirmed earlier than season three was launched. It will likely be the ultimate season of the present, although we shouldn’t be too shocked. There’s solely a lot drama that may go down in a single highschool earlier than the place will get shut down totally…