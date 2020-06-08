https://www.information.com/information/on-demand/2020-06-06/13-reasons-why-season-4-justin-dead-netflix/The fourth and ultimate season of 13 Reasons Why has landed on Netflix, bringing the controversial teen drama to an in depth with an equally controversial ending.

Regardless of spending their 4 years of highschool coping with a number of deaths, sexual assault, unstable relationships and massive, soiled secrets and techniques, the group managed to graduate from Liberty Excessive, hopefully leaving the drama behind them for good.

From satisfying character conclusions to tragic deaths – right here’s every thing that occurred on the finish of season 4…

13 Reasons Why season 4 ending explained – what occurred within the ultimate episode?

After a dramatic season, which noticed Clay enter dissociative states while vandalising the varsity, a traumatic faculty taking pictures drill, a faculty walkout which turned violent and a number of faculty admission essays, the Liberty Excessive seniors lastly graduated and moved on from Bryce’s loss of life.

After promenade was cancelled as a result of faculty walkout, the group agrees to lastly open up just a little bit to their dad and mom in an effort to get them off their backs. Clay confesses to his dad and mom that he was the one vandalising the varsity, Justin admits that he relapsed, Charlie tells his dad that he’s bisexual and Alex tells his household that Charlie is his boyfriend. Consequently, the group get to go to promenade, the place Alex and Charlie are topped promenade kings. Nonetheless, tragedy strikes when Justin, who’s lastly reunited with Jessica, collapses on the dance ground.

Justin is taken to hospital, the place docs diagnose him with AIDS, citing his drug use and prostitution while homeless because the trigger. Consequently, Justin contracts pneumonia and meningitis, however will get to say goodbye to his mates earlier than passing away, with Jessica confessing her like to him as soon as extra.

Clay suffers one other psychological breakdown upon listening to of Justin’s terminal state, operating to the police station and falsely telling officers that he has a gun earlier than being talked down by Sheriff Diaz and brought again to see his therapist, Dr. Ellman. He reveals to Dr. Ellman that he simply wished somebody to know the way a lot he was hurting. Upon returning dwelling, Clay finds that Olivia Baker, Hannah Baker’s mom, has despatched him the seven cassette tapes from season one, as she feels that him and Tony ought to maintain them.

In the meantime, Alex asks to satisfy along with his former flame Winston, who thinks it was Jessica who killed Bryce and is ready to go to the police. Nonetheless, Alex confesses to Bryce’s homicide, stunning Winston with a proof of why he did it and the way a lot he regrets his actions. Winston chooses to not reveal the reality, as he’s nonetheless in love with Alex.

On the police station, Sheriff Diaz informs Deputy Standall that he’s formally closing Bryce’s homicide case, with a relieved Standall thanking him.

The Liberty Excessive seniors then attend their commencement, with Jessica, the varsity physique president, and Clay, who was chosen to be a speaker by the opposite college students, delivering speeches. At commencement, Clay sees Hannah Baker for the final time. After commencement, the topics of Hannah Baker’s tapes, together with Ryan Shaver and Courtney Crimsen, bury Hannah’s tapes collectively and promise to at all times be there for each other. Jessica sees Bryce a ultimate time, who says that it was his actions that introduced all of them collectively.

Again at dwelling, Clay finds Justin’s faculty admissions essay, by which he writes that Clay was the primary constructive affect in his life and that he thought of him a brother. Clay, who decides to proceed remedy, then packs up his issues for school and leaves city to assist Tony put together for college.

What are the group’s future plans?

It’s revealed within the final episode that Clay was accepted into Brown College, whereas Jessica is ready to move off to Berkeley College after writing about “inflicting riots, stripping bare, getting suspended” in her admissions essay.

Tony is reunited along with his sister at his commencement and decides to take up a boxing scholarship at a university in Nevada, whereas Tyler goes to images faculty however plans to return to Crestmont each weekend to see Estela de la Cruz, his girlfriend.

Though Zach was initially set to return to Liberty Excessive as a soccer coach, he reveals at commencement that he was accepted into music faculty, to check guitar and voice, whereas Alex is heading to Berkeley College and Ani is ready to go to Stanford.

When you’ve got been affected by the problems raised on this article, contact Samaritans without cost from any cellphone at any time of the day or evening on 116 123

13 Reasons Why seasons 1-4 are actually obtainable on Netflix – try our lists of the finest TV exhibits on Netflix and the finest motion pictures on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Information