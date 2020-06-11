13 Reasons Why season 4, episode 6 explained

Warning: this text touches on material that some readers might discover distressing

The fourth and closing season of 13 Reasons Why, which landed on Netflix final week, was packed filled with tense and controversial moments, from the college walk-out to Justin’s destiny within the final episode.

Nonetheless, one of the talked about episodes of the season, which proved to be a catalyst for the dramatic occasions which adopted, was episode six, through which Liberty Excessive was on lockdown following a code pink announcement – an lively college shooter.

The contentious episode, titled Thursday, noticed the scholars attempt to work out whether or not it was only a drill, whether or not Tyler was accountable and whether or not they would make it out of faculty alive.

With so much happening throughout episode six, right here’s a fast explainer of what occurred…

What occurs in 13 Reasons Why episode 6?

The episode begins with what seems to be just like the aftermath of Clay and Zach automotive crash from the episode earlier than – Zach is bleeding out on the ground whereas Clay and Justin are struggling to save lots of him. Nonetheless, this seems to be one other hallucination of Clay’s – they’re truly in the course of a coaching train, through which Clay and Justin are attempting to cease a dummy from bleeding.

Throughout the train, Tony, who’s paired with Tyler, is suspicious of how a lot he is aware of about weapons and the sorts of wounds they will trigger. Within the earlier episode, he noticed Tyler look like shopping for unlawful weapons on the dock.

Clay talks to Zach, who has been recovering from the automotive accident from the episode earlier than. Clay, who had been driving the automotive and crashed it, tells Zach that he can’t keep in mind what occurred, with Zach replying: “You imply after you crashed my automotive and ditched me?” He then tells Clay to steer clear of him.

Afterwards, Clay meets the brand new Dean of Self-discipline, Hansen Foundry, who appears to be carefully surveilling the scholars and investigating the destroyed safety cameras across the college. Clay then bumps into Jessica, who says that she noticed him on the checklist of scholars who obtained an interview for Brown College. He begins to panic as he doesn’t keep in mind sending in his admission essay, through which he wrote: “I lined up a homicide.”

As Charlie, Alex and Tony are finding out Spanish, the principal proclaims a Code Purple, which is a non-drill college shooter lockdown. Whereas the scholars suppose it’s a drill, their supervising trainer Foundry doesn’t seem to have anticipated it and tells them to barricade the doorways. Tony notices that Tyler, who was beforehand finding out within the subsequent room, is now not there and Tony begins to suspect that he’s the lively shooter.

In the meantime, the soccer workforce are hiding within the locker rooms. Justin asks their coach if the taking pictures is only a drill, however he doesn’t appear to know. Diego needs to go outdoors and struggle the gunman, however Justin tells him he’s being silly which ends up in an argument. After Diego taunts him about Jessica, Justin leaves the locker room to seek out her.

Clay locks himself in a classroom and texts Tyler to test if he’s okay, however he doesn’t reply. He then begins to see hallucinations of Monty and Bryce, who taunt him by saying that the shooter is Tyler and that Clay stopping his final college taking pictures try was a waste of time. Though Clay nonetheless thinks the taking pictures is a drill, somebody begins tugging on the door deal with of the category room and banging on the door.

Zach finds himself barricaded within the images room with Winston and so they determine to take marijuana gummies. After seeing what seems to be like a gunman outdoors their classroom, Zach reveals to Winston that he beat up Bryce on the evening he died, however didn’t kill him as he died from drowning.

Tony, Alex and Charlie look in Tyler’s bag and discover a number of photographs of weapons. Tony needs to show them in to Foundry, saying that if Tyler is in truth the shooter, it will be Tony’s fault for not telling the police about his earlier try. Nonetheless, Charlie and Alex inform Tony to not, arguing that if the shooter isn’t Tyler, he’ll be taken in by police and he might reveal Alex as Bryce’s killer.

Estela, who has been hiding within the ladies’ toilet, finds Tyler in one of many stalls. They discuss her brother Monty, who sexually assaulted Tyler, and develop into pals.

After listening to gun pictures, Tony palms within the photographs to Foundry, who says he’ll look into it however doesn’t look like doing something pressing with the brand new data. Alex suffers a panic assault as Charlie tries to calm him down.

Whereas Jessica is hiding within the HO room, Justin climbs in by the window. They reconcile and kiss, despite the fact that Jessica is relationship Diego.

Clay leaves the classroom, however is confronted by a gunman together with his face lined. Simply earlier than it appears as if he’s about to be shot, the gunman reveals himself to really be Clay – he’s simply hallucinating. The principal pulls a panicked Clay into his workplace to cover out the remainder of the lockdown.

The lockdown ends, with employees giving the all clear. Alex kisses Charlie after he spent the lockdown calming him down.

Is the college taking pictures actual?

After the lockdown ends, Clay walks out of the principal’s workplace to see that the taking pictures was only a drill, and {that a} safety workforce was referred to as in to make the drill extra practical by firing rubber bullets and banging on doorways.

Clay begins shouting on the principal in entrance of the entire college, telling him that the drill was merciless and pointless. A safety guard grabs him however Clay grabs his gun and begins waving it round. After a minute, he begins to place the gun down however is tackled to the ground by a safety guard and knocked out with a baton.

He then wakes up, handcuffed to a gurney which is transporting him to a psychological facility as his fellow college students watch.

Why did everybody suspect Tyler was the shooter?

Throughout season two, Tyler was sexually assaulted with a brush by Monty de la Cruz. The incident traumatised Tyler and despatched him right into a spiral of melancholy, culminating in him making an attempt a faculty taking pictures on the finish of the collection.

Earlier than he might enter the college dance together with his weapons, Clay managed to cease and disarm him. Tony then drove Tyler away to evade police whereas Clay hid his weapons.

All through season three, the group saved an eye fixed on Tyler as they tried to assist him out of his darkish place. By the tip of the season, Monty had been imprisoned for sexually assaulting Tyler and Tyler had recovered. He created an exhibition filled with photographs of his pals as a way to thank them for serving to him.

Throughout the season 4 college taking pictures, Tony, Clay and Justin have been nonetheless suspicious of Tyler, as he was seen speaking to a gun vendor on the dock and retains chatting with the police. Whereas Tony worries that he has slipped again into the darkish place he was in earlier than, it’s revealed in a later episode that Tyler is definitely working with the police to catch a person who was illegally promoting weapons.

In case you have been affected by the problems raised on this article, contact Samaritans at no cost from any cellphone at any time of the day or evening on 116 123

Or go to rapecrisis.org.uk. You may name 0808 802 9999 between 12 midday – 2.30pm and seven – 9.30pm every single day of the yr for confidential assist and/or details about your nearest companies.

