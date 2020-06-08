13 Reasons Why season 4 soundtrack

Season 4 of 13 Reasons Why landed on Netflix final week, bringing with it one other season of indie tunes and in style hits.
From lesser-known songs by Lean, St Vincent and James Blake to Lindsey Buckingham and Gordon Lightfoot, season 4’s soundtrack is the right mixture of upbeat and chilled hits to match the present’s environment.
We’ve compiled a listing of all of the songs performed all through season 4, and if you need the total assortment, you could find the soundtracks of the earlier sequence beneath.
13 Reasons Why soundtrack for season 4
Episode 1 – Winter Break
‘Heatwave’ – Lean
Performed as Jessica and the group put together Justin’s Welcome Dwelling occasion.
‘For a Whereas’ – Fenne Lily
This Fenne Lily monitor is enjoying whereas Jessica and Justin chat on the finish of his occasion.
‘XYZ’ – Flasher
Performs on the Future Honest.
‘Backside of the Deep Blue Sea’ – MISSIO
This monitor performs as Alex and Zach stroll alongside the rooftop.
‘Hurt’ – IO Echo
This performs throughout Clay’s journey dwelling from remedy.
‘Worry The Future’ – St. Vincent
Performs throughout episode one’s ending credit.
Episode 2 – Faculty Tour
‘STRANGE DAYS’ – HEALTH
This disorientating tune performs whereas Clay and Justin stroll to high school.
‘Not My Story’ – Cable Ties
Performs when Clay and Zach skip the school tour to attend a fraternity occasion.
‘The Breath of Mild (Chris Liebing Burn Gradual Remix)’ – Misplaced Beneath Heaven
Performs as Winston and Alex speak on the school campus tour.
‘Noise of the Void’ – Drab Majesty
Heard enjoying whereas Zach talks to Chloe on the steps.
‘Behave’ – Summer time Cannibals
Performs throughout episode two’s credit.
Episode 3 – Valentine’s Day
‘Princess Diamond (Feat. Kelsey Bulkin)’ – Kero Uno, Kelsey Bulkin
Performs throughout the HO assembly.
‘Batgirl’ – Kahikko, Kantola
Enjoying as Ani and Clay stroll into the Valentine’s Day dance.
‘Can’t Cease Your Lovin” – Poolside, Panama
The music enjoying when Tony and Tyler DJ the dance.
‘I’ll Come Too’ – James Blake
Performs as Clay and Ani speak and sluggish dance.
‘All Da Method’ – Allday
Enjoying as Clay receives a telephone name from Monty’s telephone on the dance.
Possibly within the Summer time – SASSY 09
Performs as Justin makes an attempt to cease Zach from returning to the dance.
‘Shedding It’ – FISHER
Enjoying as Tyler leaves the dance after answering a mysterious telephone name.
‘Maze’ – Juice WRLD
Performs as Clay walks again into the dance, lined in pretend blood.
‘Using’ – Eskimo
Performs throughout episode three’s credit.
Episode 4 – Senior Tenting Journey
‘I See the White’ – Jess Williamson
Performs whereas Jessica returns dwelling to speak to Ani.
Episode 5 – Home Celebration
‘Higher That Method’ – Tusks
Performs at Monet’s, as Jessica talks to Justin.
‘The Method it Goes’ – Sneaks
Performs throughout the occasion.
‘Tiny Dancer’ – Elton John
Clay and Zach sing this on the occasion.
‘Shake That (Wiggle Wiggle)’ – Like Son
Performs whereas Clay talks to Valerie.
‘I Was A Widow’ – SASMI, Dustin Payseur
Performs as Clay and Valerie have intercourse.
‘Beneath The Moon’ – 070 Shake
Performs as Tony fights within the ring.
‘why me’ – LoneMoon
Performs as Jessica and Justin speak within the kitchen.
‘Shimmy (feat. Blackillac)’ – MISSIO, Blackillac
Performs as Clay is confronted by Valerie’s boyfriend.
‘My Physique’ – Younger the Big
Performs as Zach and Clay are rushing.
Episode 6 – Thursday
‘At the moment I’ll Have You Round’ – Florist
Begins enjoying when the lively shooter drill involves an finish.
‘Soften The Weapons’ – XTC
Performs throughout the ending credit.
Episode 7 – Faculty Interview
No songs.
Episode 8 – Acceptance/Rejection
‘2020′ – Maserati
Performed originally of the episode, throughout Clay’s 2060 dream.
‘Black and White’ – Parquet Courts
Performs as Zach and Alex destroy the college.
‘The Fashionable World’ – The Jam
Performs throughout the college walk-out protest.
‘Sunset’ – Gordon Lightfoot
Performs throughout the ending credit.
Episode 9 – Promenade
‘Can’t Take My Eyes Off You’ – Frankie Valli
Ani sings this music to Jessica as she asks her to promenade.
‘Love Me Just like the World is Ending’ – Ben Lee
Performs whereas Charlie asks Alex to promenade.
‘You’re Not Good Sufficient’ – Blood Orange
Performs as Clay will get prepared for promenade.
‘Lick in Heaven’ – Jessy Lanza
Performs as Diego speaks to Jessica and Ani.
‘Banana Ripple’ – Junior Boys
Performs as Clay, Alex and Charlie arrive at promenade.
‘Over Right here’ – Mk.gee
Performs when Tony and Caleb sit subsequent to Clay at promenade.
‘The Good Aspect’ – Troye Sivan
Enjoying as Winston dances with an imaginary Monty.
‘Would You?’ – Richard Swift
Alex and Charlie’s first dance collectively as promenade kings.
‘Carry On’ – Tkay Maidza, Killer Mike
Everybody begins dancing to this music.
‘Greatest Half (feat. H.E.R) – Daniel Caesar, H.E.R.
Performs as Jessica and Justin dance collectively.
‘Give Your self A Strive’ – The 1975
Clay asks his mum to bounce to this music.
‘True Feeling’ – Galantis
The ultimate music to play at promenade.
Episode 10 – Commencement
‘The Form of a Storm’ – Damien Jurado
Performs as Tony returns dwelling to search out Caleb video-calling his dad.
‘Salesman At The Day Of The Parade’ – Rogue Wave
Performs as Clay walks by means of college.
‘Half Gate’ – Grizzly Bear
Performs while Justin’s buddies sit within the ready room on the hospital.
‘Washing Of The Water’ – Peter Gabriel
Performs as we see everybody visiting Justin.
‘Consider’ – Amen Dunes
Performs as Clay talks to Justin in hospital.
‘Unbelievers’ – Vampire Weekend
Performs as commencement ends.
‘On the Ground’ – Fragrance Genius
Performs as commencement.
‘Right here Comes a Common’ – The Replacements
Performs because the group bury Hannah Baker’s tapes
‘Take Care’ – Seaside Home
Performs as Clay appears out on the city after burying the tapes.
‘Half Mild II (No Celebration)’ – Arcade Fireplace
Performs as Clay packs for faculty.
‘Hassle’ – Lindsey Buckingham
The ending credit.
You’ll be able to entry the total playlist for season 4 of 13 Reasons Why on Spotify.
13 Reasons Why official soundtrack for season 3
‘Enamel’ – 5 Seconds Of Summer time
‘Die A Little’ – Yungblud
‘Fuck, I’m Lonely’ – Lauv, that includes Anne-Marie
‘Swim Dwelling’ – Cautious Clay
‘One other Summer time Night time With out You’ – Alexander 23
‘Miss U’ – Charli XCX
‘Favourite Drug’ – Daydream Masi
‘Retaining It In The Darkish’ – Daya
‘Younger Perpetually’ – Jr Jr
‘All That’ – Drama Calm down, that includes Jeremih
‘This Child Don’t Cry’ – Ok Flay
‘Stroll Perpetually By My Aspect’ – Twin Shadow
‘Slaves Of Worry’ – HEALTH
‘All Your Life’ – Angelo De Augustine
‘Tradition’ – Hembree
‘Nonetheless Need To Be Right here’ – Frightened Rabbit
‘Bizarre World’ – Eskmo, that includes White Sea
You should purchase the 13 Reasons Why season Three official soundtrack now.
13 Reasons Why season Three music episode by episode
13 Reasons Why episode 1
New Order – Remorse
Ani rides to high school and sees Clay being taken by the police.
Wolf Parade – Incantation
Zach, Justin and Monty are speaking on the soccer discipline.
The Conflict – Straight to Hell
Clay exhibits Ani across the college on his distinctive tour.
The Decemberists – Severed [official soundtack]
Zach tries to name Bryce, Monty is caught by police.
13 Reasons Why episode 2
Beabadoobee – Drained
Chloe and Zach discuss her being pregnant.
Fragrance Genius – The Different Aspect
Chloe will get an abortion.
Publicist UK – Gradual Dancing to the Bitter Earth
Finish credit. Bryce’s physique is discovered.
13 Reasons Why episode 3
John and the Volta – Paralized
Ceremony – Exit Fears
Alice Boman – Heartbeat
Jacuzzi Boys – Boys Like Blood
Tony and Alex watch Tyler boxing.
Karen O and Hazard Mouse – Lady
Jessica kisses Justin then has intercourse with Alex.
Ok. Flay – This Child Don’t Cry [official soundtrack]
Justin and Jessica have intercourse.
Malaga – Ladies Names
Tony sits in his automotive. Finish of episode.
David Bowie – Valentine’s Day
Finish credit
13 Reasons Why episode 4
TR/ST – ‘Colossal
Tyler sees Monty at college.
R.E.M. – Sweetness Follows
Clay offers Ani a motorcycle as a present
A Place To Bury Strangers – By no means Coming Again (Trentemøller Remix)
Justin and Alex sit within the police automotive. Finish credit.
13 Reasons Why episode 5
The Treatment – A Forest
Opening scene. Alex sits within the police automotive. Tyler takes images.
Cable Ties – Inform Them The place To Go
This music locations when Alex is on the health club, coaching with Zach.
Daydream Masi – Favorite Drug
Bryce and Monty arrive on the occasion. [official soundtrack]
Sir Sly – &Run
Alex arrives to satisfy Bryce on the occasion.
LCD Soundsystem – No Love Misplaced
Bryce and Alex break into the home solely to search out out it’s the fallacious one.
Phoebe Bridgers – Funeral
Clay and Justin speak of their room.
Hüsker Dü – One thing I Discovered At the moment
Ani finds Tony’s automotive. Finish credit.
13 Reasons Why episode 6
Low – Dancing and Blood
Opening scene. Tony speaks to Deputy Standall. Cuts to Bryce’s funeral.
Journey – Sennen
Finish of the episode. Clay returns dwelling and tells his dad and mom he loves them.
Mitski – Keep in mind My Identify
Finish credit.
13 Reasons Why episode 7
The Midnight – Misplaced Boy
Clay and Ani discuss their favorite characters.
Alexander 23 – One other Summer time Night time With out You
Clay and Ani measure one another for his or her cosplay costumes. [Official soundtrack]
Well being – Slaves Of Worry
Clay finds Ani in his room. Finish credit. [Official soundtrack]
13 Reasons Why episode 8
Bauhaus – Darkish Entries
Clay finds Justin’s drugs in a shaving cream can. Finish credit.
13 Reasons Why episode 9
Chromeo – Unhealthy Choice
Zach and Justin throw grapes within the bin.
Hembree – Tradition
Justin sells medication whereas working at Monet’s [Official soundtrack]
Nothing However Thieves – Perpetually & Ever Extra
The soccer sport.
Twin Shadow – Stroll Perpetually By My Aspect
Justin cries in his room after his speak with Bryce. [Official soundtrack]
Yungblud – Die A Little
Finish credit. [Official soundtrack]
13 Reasons Why episode 10
Echo & The Bunnymen – The Killing Moon (Remodeled)
Bryce asks Tony to hearken to his tape
Cautious Clay – Swim Dwelling
Jess visits Monet’s to talk to Justin. [Official soundtrack]
Jr Jr – Younger Perpetually
Ani and Clay converse at college in regards to the Homecoming dance. [Official soundtrack]
13 Reasons Why episode 11
FIDLAR – Flake
Jessica and Justin kiss in a closet at college.
5 Seconds of Summer time – Enamel
Alex bins, his dad stops him. [Official soundtrack]
Sleater-Kinney – Unhealthy Dance
Jessica and the group run onto the soccer discipline.
Interpol – Celebration’s Over
Clay asks Tony to assist him disappear. Finish credit.
13 Reasons Why episode 12
These New Puritans – Into The Fireplace
This music performs over a montage of Clay in jail, Justin doing medication, Tony consuming and Monty being arrested.
13 Reasons Why episode 13
The Moth & The Flame – The New Nice Melancholy
Monty’s dad visits him in jail.
Charli XCX – Miss U
Tony arrives on the health club. [Official soundtrack]
Angelo De Augustine – All Your Life
Tyler exhibits Alex the images he took of his bruises. [Official soundtrack]
Chelsea Wolfe – Survive
Alex drives Jessica dwelling after he pushed Bryce into the river.
Frightened Rabbit – Nonetheless Need To Be Right here
Alex’s dad burns his garments and Tony speaks to his household on Skype. [Official soundtrack]
R.E.M. – Discover The River
Everybody appears at Tyler’s images on the wall at Monet’s.
Eskmo ft. White Sea – ‘Bizarre World’ (Duran Duran cowl)
Finish credit. After Justin, Clay and Jessica go to Monet’s. [Official soundtrack]
13 Reasons Why season 2 soundtrack
‘Again To You’ – Selena Gomez
‘beautiful (with Khalid)’ – Billie Eilish, Khalid
‘Begin Once more (feat. Logic)’ – Logic
‘Falling Skies (feat. Charlotte Lawrence) – Charlotte Lawrence
‘The Night time We Met (feat. Phoebe Bridgers) – Lord Huron
‘Tangled Up’ – Parade of Lights
‘Time’ – Colouring
‘My Variety Of Love’ – Leon Else
‘Your Love’ – HAERTS
‘Love Vigilantes’ – New Order
‘The Killing Moon’ – Echo & the Bunnyman
‘Promise Not To Fall’ – Human Contact
‘Sanctify’ – Years & Years
‘Tin Pan Boy’ – Selena Gomez
‘Memento’ – Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Darkish
‘Watch Me Bleed’ – Tears For Fears
‘Cities In Mud’ – Siouxsie and the Banshees
‘Of Missing Spectacle’ – Gus Dapperton
‘Falling (In Goals) – Telekinesis
‘Power’ – The Alarm
13 Reasons Why season 1 soundtrack
‘Solely You’ – Selena Gomez
‘Kill Em with Kindness (acoustic)’ – Selena Gomez
‘Bored’ – Billie Eilish
‘Love Will Tear Us Aside’ – Pleasure Division
‘Into the Black’ – Chromatics
‘The Night time We Met’ – Lord Huron
‘A 1000 Occasions’ – Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam
‘The Killing Moon’ – Roman Stays
‘Excessive’ – Sir Sly
‘Cool Blue’ – The Japanese Home
‘Fascination Avenue’ – The Treatment
‘The Partitions Got here Down’ – The Name
‘The Stand’ – The Alarm
13 Reasons Why season 1-4 are on Netflix now.
