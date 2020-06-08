13 Reasons Why season 4 soundtrack

Season 4 of 13 Reasons Why landed on Netflix final week, bringing with it one other season of indie tunes and in style hits.

From lesser-known songs by Lean, St Vincent and James Blake to Lindsey Buckingham and Gordon Lightfoot, season 4’s soundtrack is the right mixture of upbeat and chilled hits to match the present’s environment.

We’ve compiled a listing of all of the songs performed all through season 4, and if you need the total assortment, you could find the soundtracks of the earlier sequence beneath.

13 Reasons Why soundtrack for season 4

Episode 1 – Winter Break

‘Heatwave’ – Lean

Performed as Jessica and the group put together Justin’s Welcome Dwelling occasion.

‘For a Whereas’ – Fenne Lily

This Fenne Lily monitor is enjoying whereas Jessica and Justin chat on the finish of his occasion.

‘XYZ’ – Flasher

Performs on the Future Honest.

‘Backside of the Deep Blue Sea’ – MISSIO

This monitor performs as Alex and Zach stroll alongside the rooftop.

‘Hurt’ – IO Echo

This performs throughout Clay’s journey dwelling from remedy.

‘Worry The Future’ – St. Vincent

Performs throughout episode one’s ending credit.

Episode 2 – Faculty Tour

‘STRANGE DAYS’ – HEALTH

This disorientating tune performs whereas Clay and Justin stroll to high school.

‘Not My Story’ – Cable Ties

Performs when Clay and Zach skip the school tour to attend a fraternity occasion.

‘The Breath of Mild (Chris Liebing Burn Gradual Remix)’ – Misplaced Beneath Heaven

Performs as Winston and Alex speak on the school campus tour.

‘Noise of the Void’ – Drab Majesty

Heard enjoying whereas Zach talks to Chloe on the steps.

‘Behave’ – Summer time Cannibals

Performs throughout episode two’s credit.

Episode 3 – Valentine’s Day

‘Princess Diamond (Feat. Kelsey Bulkin)’ – Kero Uno, Kelsey Bulkin

Performs throughout the HO assembly.

‘Batgirl’ – Kahikko, Kantola

Enjoying as Ani and Clay stroll into the Valentine’s Day dance.

‘Can’t Cease Your Lovin” – Poolside, Panama

The music enjoying when Tony and Tyler DJ the dance.

‘I’ll Come Too’ – James Blake

Performs as Clay and Ani speak and sluggish dance.

‘All Da Method’ – Allday

Enjoying as Clay receives a telephone name from Monty’s telephone on the dance.

Possibly within the Summer time – SASSY 09

Performs as Justin makes an attempt to cease Zach from returning to the dance.

‘Shedding It’ – FISHER

Enjoying as Tyler leaves the dance after answering a mysterious telephone name.

‘Maze’ – Juice WRLD

Performs as Clay walks again into the dance, lined in pretend blood.

‘Using’ – Eskimo

Performs throughout episode three’s credit.

Episode 4 – Senior Tenting Journey

‘I See the White’ – Jess Williamson

Performs whereas Jessica returns dwelling to speak to Ani.

Episode 5 – Home Celebration

‘Higher That Method’ – Tusks

Performs at Monet’s, as Jessica talks to Justin.

‘The Method it Goes’ – Sneaks

Performs throughout the occasion.

‘Tiny Dancer’ – Elton John

Clay and Zach sing this on the occasion.

‘Shake That (Wiggle Wiggle)’ – Like Son

Performs whereas Clay talks to Valerie.

‘I Was A Widow’ – SASMI, Dustin Payseur

Performs as Clay and Valerie have intercourse.

‘Beneath The Moon’ – 070 Shake

Performs as Tony fights within the ring.

‘why me’ – LoneMoon

Performs as Jessica and Justin speak within the kitchen.

‘Shimmy (feat. Blackillac)’ – MISSIO, Blackillac

Performs as Clay is confronted by Valerie’s boyfriend.

‘My Physique’ – Younger the Big

Performs as Zach and Clay are rushing.

Episode 6 – Thursday

‘At the moment I’ll Have You Round’ – Florist

Begins enjoying when the lively shooter drill involves an finish.

‘Soften The Weapons’ – XTC

Performs throughout the ending credit.

Episode 7 – Faculty Interview

No songs.

Episode 8 – Acceptance/Rejection

‘2020′ – Maserati

Performed originally of the episode, throughout Clay’s 2060 dream.

‘Black and White’ – Parquet Courts

Performs as Zach and Alex destroy the college.

‘The Fashionable World’ – The Jam

Performs throughout the college walk-out protest.

‘Sunset’ – Gordon Lightfoot

Performs throughout the ending credit.

Episode 9 – Promenade

‘Can’t Take My Eyes Off You’ – Frankie Valli

Ani sings this music to Jessica as she asks her to promenade.

‘Love Me Just like the World is Ending’ – Ben Lee

Performs whereas Charlie asks Alex to promenade.

‘You’re Not Good Sufficient’ – Blood Orange

Performs as Clay will get prepared for promenade.

‘Lick in Heaven’ – Jessy Lanza

Performs as Diego speaks to Jessica and Ani.

‘Banana Ripple’ – Junior Boys

Performs as Clay, Alex and Charlie arrive at promenade.

‘Over Right here’ – Mk.gee

Performs when Tony and Caleb sit subsequent to Clay at promenade.

‘The Good Aspect’ – Troye Sivan

Enjoying as Winston dances with an imaginary Monty.

‘Would You?’ – Richard Swift

Alex and Charlie’s first dance collectively as promenade kings.

‘Carry On’ – Tkay Maidza, Killer Mike

Everybody begins dancing to this music.

‘Greatest Half (feat. H.E.R) – Daniel Caesar, H.E.R.

Performs as Jessica and Justin dance collectively.

‘Give Your self A Strive’ – The 1975

Clay asks his mum to bounce to this music.

‘True Feeling’ – Galantis

The ultimate music to play at promenade.

Episode 10 – Commencement

‘The Form of a Storm’ – Damien Jurado

Performs as Tony returns dwelling to search out Caleb video-calling his dad.

‘Salesman At The Day Of The Parade’ – Rogue Wave

Performs as Clay walks by means of college.

‘Half Gate’ – Grizzly Bear

Performs while Justin’s buddies sit within the ready room on the hospital.

‘Washing Of The Water’ – Peter Gabriel

Performs as we see everybody visiting Justin.

‘Consider’ – Amen Dunes

Performs as Clay talks to Justin in hospital.

‘Unbelievers’ – Vampire Weekend

Performs as commencement ends.

‘On the Ground’ – Fragrance Genius

Performs as commencement.

‘Right here Comes a Common’ – The Replacements

Performs because the group bury Hannah Baker’s tapes

‘Take Care’ – Seaside Home

Performs as Clay appears out on the city after burying the tapes.

‘Half Mild II (No Celebration)’ – Arcade Fireplace

Performs as Clay packs for faculty.

‘Hassle’ – Lindsey Buckingham

The ending credit.

You’ll be able to entry the total playlist for season 4 of 13 Reasons Why on Spotify.

13 Reasons Why official soundtrack for season 3

‘Enamel’ – 5 Seconds Of Summer time

‘Die A Little’ – Yungblud

‘Fuck, I’m Lonely’ – Lauv, that includes Anne-Marie

‘Swim Dwelling’ – Cautious Clay

‘One other Summer time Night time With out You’ – Alexander 23

‘Miss U’ – Charli XCX

‘Favourite Drug’ – Daydream Masi

‘Retaining It In The Darkish’ – Daya

‘Younger Perpetually’ – Jr Jr

‘All That’ – Drama Calm down, that includes Jeremih

‘This Child Don’t Cry’ – Ok Flay

‘Stroll Perpetually By My Aspect’ – Twin Shadow

‘Slaves Of Worry’ – HEALTH

‘All Your Life’ – Angelo De Augustine

‘Tradition’ – Hembree

‘Nonetheless Need To Be Right here’ – Frightened Rabbit

‘Bizarre World’ – Eskmo, that includes White Sea

You should purchase the 13 Reasons Why season Three official soundtrack now.

13 Reasons Why season Three music episode by episode

13 Reasons Why episode 1

New Order – Remorse

Ani rides to high school and sees Clay being taken by the police.

Wolf Parade – Incantation

Zach, Justin and Monty are speaking on the soccer discipline.

The Conflict – Straight to Hell

Clay exhibits Ani across the college on his distinctive tour.

The Decemberists – Severed [official soundtack]

Zach tries to name Bryce, Monty is caught by police.

13 Reasons Why episode 2

Beabadoobee – Drained

Chloe and Zach discuss her being pregnant.

Fragrance Genius – The Different Aspect

Chloe will get an abortion.

Publicist UK – Gradual Dancing to the Bitter Earth

Finish credit. Bryce’s physique is discovered.

13 Reasons Why episode 3

John and the Volta – Paralized

Ceremony – Exit Fears

Alice Boman – Heartbeat

Jacuzzi Boys – Boys Like Blood

Tony and Alex watch Tyler boxing.

Karen O and Hazard Mouse – Lady

Jessica kisses Justin then has intercourse with Alex.

Ok. Flay – This Child Don’t Cry [official soundtrack]

Justin and Jessica have intercourse.

Malaga – Ladies Names

Tony sits in his automotive. Finish of episode.

David Bowie – Valentine’s Day

Finish credit

13 Reasons Why episode 4

TR/ST – ‘Colossal

Tyler sees Monty at college.

R.E.M. – Sweetness Follows

Clay offers Ani a motorcycle as a present

A Place To Bury Strangers – By no means Coming Again (Trentemøller Remix)

Justin and Alex sit within the police automotive. Finish credit.

13 Reasons Why episode 5

The Treatment – A Forest

Opening scene. Alex sits within the police automotive. Tyler takes images.

Cable Ties – Inform Them The place To Go

This music locations when Alex is on the health club, coaching with Zach.

Daydream Masi – Favorite Drug

Bryce and Monty arrive on the occasion. [official soundtrack]

Sir Sly – &Run

Alex arrives to satisfy Bryce on the occasion.

LCD Soundsystem – No Love Misplaced

Bryce and Alex break into the home solely to search out out it’s the fallacious one.

Phoebe Bridgers – Funeral

Clay and Justin speak of their room.

Hüsker Dü – One thing I Discovered At the moment

Ani finds Tony’s automotive. Finish credit.

13 Reasons Why episode 6

Low – Dancing and Blood

Opening scene. Tony speaks to Deputy Standall. Cuts to Bryce’s funeral.

Journey – Sennen

Finish of the episode. Clay returns dwelling and tells his dad and mom he loves them.

Mitski – Keep in mind My Identify

Finish credit.

13 Reasons Why episode 7

The Midnight – Misplaced Boy

Clay and Ani discuss their favorite characters.

Alexander 23 – One other Summer time Night time With out You

Clay and Ani measure one another for his or her cosplay costumes. [Official soundtrack]

Well being – Slaves Of Worry

Clay finds Ani in his room. Finish credit. [Official soundtrack]

13 Reasons Why episode 8

Bauhaus – Darkish Entries

Clay finds Justin’s drugs in a shaving cream can. Finish credit.

13 Reasons Why episode 9

Chromeo – Unhealthy Choice

Zach and Justin throw grapes within the bin.

Hembree – Tradition

Justin sells medication whereas working at Monet’s [Official soundtrack]

Nothing However Thieves – Perpetually & Ever Extra

The soccer sport.

Twin Shadow – Stroll Perpetually By My Aspect

Justin cries in his room after his speak with Bryce. [Official soundtrack]

Yungblud – Die A Little

Finish credit. [Official soundtrack]

13 Reasons Why episode 10

Echo & The Bunnymen – The Killing Moon (Remodeled)

Bryce asks Tony to hearken to his tape

Cautious Clay – Swim Dwelling

Jess visits Monet’s to talk to Justin. [Official soundtrack]

Jr Jr – Younger Perpetually

Ani and Clay converse at college in regards to the Homecoming dance. [Official soundtrack]

13 Reasons Why episode 11

FIDLAR – Flake

Jessica and Justin kiss in a closet at college.

5 Seconds of Summer time – Enamel

Alex bins, his dad stops him. [Official soundtrack]

Sleater-Kinney – Unhealthy Dance

Jessica and the group run onto the soccer discipline.

Interpol – Celebration’s Over

Clay asks Tony to assist him disappear. Finish credit.

13 Reasons Why episode 12

These New Puritans – Into The Fireplace

This music performs over a montage of Clay in jail, Justin doing medication, Tony consuming and Monty being arrested.

13 Reasons Why episode 13

The Moth & The Flame – The New Nice Melancholy

Monty’s dad visits him in jail.

Charli XCX – Miss U

Tony arrives on the health club. [Official soundtrack]

Angelo De Augustine – All Your Life

Tyler exhibits Alex the images he took of his bruises. [Official soundtrack]

Chelsea Wolfe – Survive

Alex drives Jessica dwelling after he pushed Bryce into the river.

Frightened Rabbit – Nonetheless Need To Be Right here

Alex’s dad burns his garments and Tony speaks to his household on Skype. [Official soundtrack]

R.E.M. – Discover The River

Everybody appears at Tyler’s images on the wall at Monet’s.

Eskmo ft. White Sea – ‘Bizarre World’ (Duran Duran cowl)

Finish credit. After Justin, Clay and Jessica go to Monet’s. [Official soundtrack]

13 Reasons Why season 2 soundtrack

‘Again To You’ – Selena Gomez

‘beautiful (with Khalid)’ – Billie Eilish, Khalid

‘Begin Once more (feat. Logic)’ – Logic

‘Falling Skies (feat. Charlotte Lawrence) – Charlotte Lawrence

‘The Night time We Met (feat. Phoebe Bridgers) – Lord Huron

‘Tangled Up’ – Parade of Lights

‘Time’ – Colouring

‘My Variety Of Love’ – Leon Else

‘Your Love’ – HAERTS

‘Love Vigilantes’ – New Order

‘The Killing Moon’ – Echo & the Bunnyman

‘Promise Not To Fall’ – Human Contact

‘Sanctify’ – Years & Years

‘Tin Pan Boy’ – Selena Gomez

‘Memento’ – Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Darkish

‘Watch Me Bleed’ – Tears For Fears

‘Cities In Mud’ – Siouxsie and the Banshees

‘Of Missing Spectacle’ – Gus Dapperton

‘Falling (In Goals) – Telekinesis

‘Power’ – The Alarm

13 Reasons Why season 1 soundtrack

‘Solely You’ – Selena Gomez

‘Kill Em with Kindness (acoustic)’ – Selena Gomez

‘Bored’ – Billie Eilish

‘Love Will Tear Us Aside’ – Pleasure Division

‘Into the Black’ – Chromatics

‘The Night time We Met’ – Lord Huron

‘A 1000 Occasions’ – Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam

‘The Killing Moon’ – Roman Stays

‘Excessive’ – Sir Sly

‘Cool Blue’ – The Japanese Home

‘Fascination Avenue’ – The Treatment

‘The Partitions Got here Down’ – The Name

‘The Stand’ – The Alarm

13 Reasons Why season 1-4 are on Netflix now.