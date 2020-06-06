13 Reasons Why season 4 soundtrack

13 Reasons Why returned to Netflix on Friday with one other season of standard tunes, enjoying within the background whereas the highschool drama unfolds.

From indie hits by Lean, St Vincent and James Blake to the traditional of Elton John and Frankie Valley, season 4’s soundtrack is the proper mixture of upbeat and chilled hits to match the present’s ambiance.

We’ve compiled a listing of all of the songs performed all through season 4, and in order for you the total assortment, you could find the soundtracks of the earlier sequence beneath.

13 Reasons Why soundtrack for season 4

‘Heatwave’ – Lean

‘For a Whereas’ – Fenne Lily

‘XYZ’ – Flasher

‘Backside of the Deep Blue Sea’ – MISSIO

‘Hurt’ – IO Echo

‘Worry The Future’ – St. Vincent

‘STRANGE DAYS’ – HEALTH

‘Not My Story’ – Cable Ties

‘The Breath of Gentle (Chris Liebing Burn Gradual Remix)’ – Misplaced Beneath Heaven

‘Noise of the Void’ – Drab Majesty

‘Behave’ – Summer time Cannibals

‘Princess Diamond (Feat. Kelsey Bulkin)’ – Kero Uno, Kelsey Bulkin

‘Batgirl’ – Kahikko, Kantola

‘Can’t Cease Your Lovin” – Poolside, Panama

‘I’ll Come Too’ – James Blake

‘All Da Approach’ – Allday

Perhaps within the Summer time – SASSY 09

‘Dropping It’ – FISHER

‘Maze’ – Juice WRLD

‘I See the White’ – Jess Williamson

‘Higher That Approach’ – Tusks

‘The Approach it Goes’ – Sneaks

‘Tiny Dancer’ – Elton John

‘Shake That (Wiggle Wiggle)’ – Like Son

‘I Was A Widow’ – SASMI, Dustin Payseur

‘Beneath The Moon’ – 070 Shake

‘why me’ – LoneMoon

‘Shimmy (feat. Blackillac)’ – MISSIO, Blackillac

‘My Physique’ – Younger the Large

‘Right now I’ll Have You Round’ – Florist

‘Soften The Weapons’ – XTC

‘2020′ – Maserati

‘Black and White’ – Parquet Courts

‘The Fashionable World’ – The Jam

‘Sunset’ – Gordon Lightfoot

‘Can’t Take My Eyes Off You’ – Frankie Valli

‘Love Me Just like the World is Ending’ – Ben Lee

‘You’re Not Good Sufficient’ – Blood Orange

‘Lick in Heaven’ – Jessy Lanza

‘Banana Ripple’ – Junior Boys

‘Over Right here’ – Mk.gee

‘The Good Aspect’ – Troye Sivan

‘Would You?’ – Richard Swift

‘Carry On’ – Tkay Maidza, Killer Mike

‘Finest Half (feat. H.E.R) – Daniel Caesar, H.E.R.

‘Give Your self A Attempt’ – The 1975

‘True Feeling’ – Galantis

‘The Form of a Storm’ – Damien Jurado

‘Salesman At The Day Of The Parade’ – Rogue Wave

‘Half Gate’ – Grizzly Bear

‘Washing Of The Water’ – Peter Gabriel

‘Consider’ – Amen Dunes

‘Unbelievers’ – Vampire Weekend

‘On the Flooring’ – Fragrance Genius

‘Right here Comes a Common’ – The Replacements

‘Take Care’ – Seashore Home

‘Half Gentle II (No Celebration)’ – Arcade Fireplace

‘Hassle’ – Lindsey Buckingham

‘Each Sort Of Approach’ – H.E.R

You’ll be able to entry the total playlist for season 4 of 13 Reasons Why on Spotify.

13 Reasons Why official soundtrack for season 3

‘Enamel’ – 5 Seconds Of Summer time

‘Die A Little’ – Yungblud

‘Fuck, I’m Lonely’ – Lauv, that includes Anne-Marie

‘Swim Residence’ – Cautious Clay

‘One other Summer time Night time With out You’ – Alexander 23

‘Miss U’ – Charli XCX

‘Favourite Drug’ – Daydream Masi

‘Conserving It In The Darkish’ – Daya

‘Younger Without end’ – Jr Jr

‘All That’ – Drama Calm down, that includes Jeremih

‘This Child Don’t Cry’ – Ok Flay

‘Stroll Without end By My Aspect’ – Twin Shadow

‘Slaves Of Worry’ – HEALTH

‘All Your Life’ – Angelo De Augustine

‘Tradition’ – Hembree

‘Nonetheless Need To Be Right here’ – Frightened Rabbit

‘Extraordinary World’ – Eskmo, that includes White Sea

You should buy the 13 Reasons Why season Three official soundtrack now.

13 Reasons Why season Three music episode by episode

13 Reasons Why episode 1

New Order – Remorse

Ani rides to high school and sees Clay being taken by the police.

Wolf Parade – Incantation

Zach, Justin and Monty are speaking on the soccer subject.

The Conflict – Straight to Hell

Clay reveals Ani across the college on his distinctive tour.

The Decemberists – Severed [official soundtack]

Zach tries to name Bryce, Monty is caught by police.

13 Reasons Why episode 2

Beabadoobee – Drained

Chloe and Zach speak about her being pregnant.

Fragrance Genius – The Different Aspect

Chloe will get an abortion.

Publicist UK – Gradual Dancing to the Bitter Earth

Finish credit. Bryce’s physique is discovered.

13 Reasons Why episode 3

John and the Volta – Paralized

Ceremony – Exit Fears

Alice Boman – Heartbeat

Jacuzzi Boys – Boys Like Blood

Tony and Alex watch Tyler boxing.

Karen O and Hazard Mouse – Girl

Jessica kisses Justin then has intercourse with Alex.

Ok. Flay – This Child Don’t Cry [official soundtrack]

Justin and Jessica have intercourse.

Malaga – Ladies Names

Tony sits in his automobile. Finish of episode.

David Bowie – Valentine’s Day

Finish credit

13 Reasons Why episode 4

TR/ST – ‘Colossal

Tyler sees Monty in school.

R.E.M. – Sweetness Follows

Clay offers Ani a motorbike as a present

A Place To Bury Strangers – By no means Coming Again (Trentemøller Remix)

Justin and Alex sit within the police automobile. Finish credit.

13 Reasons Why episode 5

The Remedy – A Forest

Opening scene. Alex sits within the police automobile. Tyler takes pictures.

Cable Ties – Inform Them The place To Go

This music locations when Alex is on the health club, coaching with Zach.

Daydream Masi – Favorite Drug

Bryce and Monty arrive on the get together. [official soundtrack]

Sir Sly – &Run

Alex arrives to fulfill Bryce on the get together.

LCD Soundsystem – No Love Misplaced

Bryce and Alex break into the home solely to search out out it’s the mistaken one.

Phoebe Bridgers – Funeral

Clay and Justin discuss of their room.

Hüsker Dü – One thing I Realized Right now

Ani finds Tony’s automobile. Finish credit.

13 Reasons Why episode 6

Low – Dancing and Blood

Opening scene. Tony speaks to Deputy Standall. Cuts to Bryce’s funeral.

Experience – Sennen

Finish of the episode. Clay returns house and tells his dad and mom he loves them.

Mitski – Keep in mind My Identify

Finish credit.

13 Reasons Why episode 7

The Midnight – Misplaced Boy

Clay and Ani speak about their favorite characters.

Alexander 23 – One other Summer time Night time With out You

Clay and Ani measure one another for his or her cosplay costumes. [Official soundtrack]

Well being – Slaves Of Worry

Clay finds Ani in his room. Finish credit. [Official soundtrack]

13 Reasons Why episode 8

Bauhaus – Darkish Entries

Clay finds Justin’s tablets in a shaving cream can. Finish credit.

13 Reasons Why episode 9

Chromeo – Unhealthy Choice

Zach and Justin throw grapes within the bin.

Hembree – Tradition

Justin sells medication whereas working at Monet’s [Official soundtrack]

Nothing However Thieves – Without end & Ever Extra

The soccer recreation.

Twin Shadow – Stroll Without end By My Aspect

Justin cries in his room after his discuss with Bryce. [Official soundtrack]

Yungblud – Die A Little

Finish credit. [Official soundtrack]

13 Reasons Why episode 10

Echo & The Bunnymen – The Killing Moon (Remodeled)

Bryce asks Tony to take heed to his tape

Cautious Clay – Swim Residence

Jess visits Monet’s to talk to Justin. [Official soundtrack]

Jr Jr – Younger Without end

Ani and Clay converse in school in regards to the Homecoming dance. [Official soundtrack]

13 Reasons Why episode 11

FIDLAR – Flake

Jessica and Justin kiss in a closet in school.

5 Seconds of Summer time – Enamel

Alex packing containers, his dad stops him. [Official soundtrack]

Sleater-Kinney – Unhealthy Dance

Jessica and the group run onto the soccer subject.

Interpol – Occasion’s Over

Clay asks Tony to assist him disappear. Finish credit.

13 Reasons Why episode 12

These New Puritans – Into The Fireplace

This music performs over a montage of Clay in jail, Justin doing medication, Tony consuming and Monty being arrested.

13 Reasons Why episode 13

The Moth & The Flame – The New Nice Despair

Monty’s dad visits him in jail.

Charli XCX – Miss U

Tony arrives on the health club. [Official soundtrack]

Angelo De Augustine – All Your Life

Tyler reveals Alex the images he took of his bruises. [Official soundtrack]

Chelsea Wolfe – Survive

Alex drives Jessica house after he pushed Bryce into the river.

Frightened Rabbit – Nonetheless Need To Be Right here

Alex’s dad burns his garments and Tony speaks to his household on Skype. [Official soundtrack]

R.E.M. – Discover The River

Everybody appears at Tyler’s pictures on the wall at Monet’s.

Eskmo ft. White Sea – ‘Extraordinary World’ (Duran Duran cowl)

Finish credit. After Justin, Clay and Jessica go to Monet’s. [Official soundtrack]

13 Reasons Why season 2 soundtrack

‘Again To You’ – Selena Gomez

‘beautiful (with Khalid)’ – Billie Eilish, Khalid

‘Begin Once more (feat. Logic)’ – Logic

‘Falling Skies (feat. Charlotte Lawrence) – Charlotte Lawrence

‘The Night time We Met (feat. Phoebe Bridgers) – Lord Huron

‘Tangled Up’ – Parade of Lights

‘Time’ – Colouring

‘My Sort Of Love’ – Leon Else

‘Your Love’ – HAERTS

‘Love Vigilantes’ – New Order

‘The Killing Moon’ – Echo & the Bunnyman

‘Promise Not To Fall’ – Human Contact

‘Sanctify’ – Years & Years

‘Tin Pan Boy’ – Selena Gomez

‘Memento’ – Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Darkish

‘Watch Me Bleed’ – Tears For Fears

‘Cities In Mud’ – Siouxsie and the Banshees

‘Of Missing Spectacle’ – Gus Dapperton

‘Falling (In Goals) – Telekinesis

‘Power’ – The Alarm

13 Reasons Why season 1 soundtrack

‘Solely You’ – Selena Gomez

‘Kill Em with Kindness (acoustic)’ – Selena Gomez

‘Bored’ – Billie Eilish

‘Love Will Tear Us Aside’ – Pleasure Division

‘Into the Black’ – Chromatics

‘The Night time We Met’ – Lord Huron

‘A 1000 Occasions’ – Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam

‘The Killing Moon’ – Roman Stays

‘Excessive’ – Sir Sly

‘Cool Blue’ – The Japanese Home

‘Fascination Avenue’ – The Remedy

‘The Partitions Got here Down’ – The Name

‘The Stand’ – The Alarm

13 Reasons Why season 1-4 are on Netflix now.