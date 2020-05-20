’13 Reasons Why’ Trailer Asks if Clay Is Ready to Let His Secrets Out – Variety

Monty was framed.

These are the damning phrases spray painted onto doorways at Liberty Excessive within the last season of “13 Reasons Why” that set the ultimate season’s drama in motion, as revealed within the official trailer Netflix launched Wednesday.

Monty, or Montgomery de la Cruz (Timothy Granaderos) was the violent teenager who raped Tyler (Devin Druid) and continuously bullied quite a few different classmates, as properly. He died within the third season of the present, which saved him unable from having the ability to to deny the accusations that he killed Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice).

However now it seems somebody out there may be not OK with him taking the autumn for that exact crime.

“I believe we could have a number of issues,” Dylan Minnette’s Clay Jensen says within the trailer, which you’ll be able to watch above.

Because the characters inch towards their commencement, they abruptly have to cope with whether or not or not they’re being watched and can be found for a way they let Monty take the blame in Bryce’s dying.

As Clay’s therapist Dr. Ellman (Gary Sinise) places it, “Once I have a look at you, Clay, I see a child who’s paying a really excessive worth and I don’t but know what for. I believe it is perhaps for secrets and techniques you retain.”

When will sufficient be sufficient? By the appears to be like of the trailer, not earlier than extra fights, police involvement, paranoia, hallucinations of the deceased, and a tricky choice for Clay.

“Are you prepared to let these secrets and techniques out?” he’s requested.

The reply can be revealed when the ultimate season of “13 Reasons Why” launches June 5 on Netflix.

“13 Reasons Why” was created by Brian Yorkey who showruns. Mandy Teefey, Kristel Laiblin, Selena Gomez and Pleasure Goman additionally govt produce. The ultimate season’s solid contains Minnette, Alisha Boe, Brandon Flynn Miles Heizer, Grace Saif, Christian Navarro, Ross Butler, Druid, Sinise, Anne Winters, Deaken Bluman, Tyler Barnhardt, Austin Aaron, Inde Navarrette, RJ Brown, Steven Weber, Brenda Sturdy, Amy Hargreaves, Josh Hamilton, Mark Pellegrino and Jan Luis Castellanos. Prentice and Granaderos additionally make appearances within the last season.