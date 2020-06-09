13 Reasons Why’s HIV storyline failed its young audience

By: Liam Beattie, Terrence Higgins Belief

The fourth and remaining season of 13 Reasons Why dropped on Netflix this week – and sadly our large crimson spoiler alert warning needs to be that its first HIV storyline falls approach in need of the realities of the virus in 2020 with the loss of life of collection common Justin.

From the very begin, 13 Reasons Why – set within the aftermath of character Hannah Baker’s suicide – has pushed the boundaries on what is appropriate to function in a highschool drama. The present has tried to shine a lightweight on the problems that many young individuals face in class, from psychological well being and bullying to intercourse and relationships.

The present hasn’t all the time bought it proper however its newest storyline about one among its young characters dying from an AIDS-related sickness utterly distorts the truth of HIV.

When Justin Foley, performed by Brandon Flynn, collapses at the highschool promenade he’s shortly rushed to hospital the place he’s examined and subsequently identified as HIV constructive. It’s advised that he might have contracted HIV due to his injecting drug use or whereas he was a intercourse employee. His situation then deteriorates inside a matter of days and he fairly shortly dies.

We’ll all the time name out issues like this that lazily sensationalise HIV for dramatic impact. Justin’s story arc couldn’t be farther from the truth of HIV for the overwhelming majority of people that obtain a constructive analysis. And, as a message to the present’s young audience, is doubtlessly actually damaging in the event that they’re listening to about HIV for the very first time.

One fan on Twitter succinctly summed up the scenario, saying: “Producers had a tremendous alternative to show those that HIV is not a loss of life sentence. As a substitute, they selected to kill Justin off, after they gave him the most important character improvement???”

Whereas it’s nice that some followers took to social media to level out the inaccuracies and potential harm of this portrayal, for many individuals it’ll inform their view of what’s already a much-misunderstood situation. Netflix’s attain is large – and the incorrect data is being given out.

Scientific progress within the HIV response has been one of many greatest success tales of recent day drugs. Efficient remedy signifies that HIV is not a loss of life sentence and other people can anticipate to dwell a traditional and wholesome life. We’re now even within the place to say with absolute confidence that folks on efficient HIV remedy can not cross on the virus to others.

Within the UK we at the moment are taking a look at the true chance of ending new HIV transmissions inside the subsequent decade. That is one thing the Authorities has dedicated to doing and we’re decided to make this a actuality.

However it’s not the science that’s holding us again. It’s tackling misinformation and stigma relating to HIV, which is why we’re eager to set the document straight on 13 Reasons Why. Polling commissioned by Terrence Higgins Belief discovered that 50 per cent of UK adults wouldn’t really feel comfy kissing somebody residing with HIV, regardless of there being zero danger of transmission. Whereas – to place in context the harm of stigma and misinformation – individuals residing with HIV are twice as prone to expertise melancholy.

That’s why altering attitudes actually issues and TV performs an necessary half on this. Large HIV storylines such because the Mark Fowler story in EastEnders and extra lately Ste Hay testing constructive in Hollyoaks (each of which we suggested on to make sure accuracy) assist to bust misconceptions about HIV and humanise a virus that’s nonetheless so stigmatised. As a result of Mark or Ste, who you’ve watched for years, are characters you care about and see in your front room night time after night time.

Regardless of 13 Reasons Why having many overtly LGBT+ characters and black actors – two of the teams that continues to be most affected by HIV – its solely HIV storyline was sensationalist and missing details about the realities of the virus in 2020.

Throughout the UK there are round 7,500 people who find themselves residing with HIV however stay undiagnosed. Worry of getting an HIV check is a type of obstacles, and the 13 Reasons Why storyline dangers compounding these fears.

The present had an actual alternative to tell and educate its young audience in regards to the realities of HIV, however as a substitute it selected worry over actuality.

Everybody has an element to play in ending the HIV epidemic as soon as and for all. Tv has its half to play by selecting science over distortion and stigma – and viewers deserve nothing much less.

