13 Reasons Why’s Tyler actor says season 4 “goes the opposite manner” to past series

Beware 13 Reasons Why followers: the fourth and ultimate season of the Netflix present may not be what you’d anticipate.

That’s in accordance to Devin Druid, who performs Tyler Down in the teen drama. Opening up about the present’s closing episodes, the actor advised characters will lastly have to face up to earlier wrongdoings.

“[Season four is] extra of a departure from the different seasons, which had a central catalyst that motivated the characters,” he informed TV Line.

“This season simply takes a take a look at the whole lot these characters have gone by way of, and the story comes from how they react to all of that. So it form of goes the opposite manner, which I believe is basically enjoyable.”

He added: “These characters have a couple of big secrets and techniques that they’re making an attempt to maintain below wraps, so everybody has lots to fear about.”

However what particularly can viewers anticipate from the present? As anticipated, Druid remained tight-lipped, however provided a touch what’s in retailer for Tyler.

“[He] doesn’t all the time make the proper choices, however he’s the first one to take the crucial steps to proper his wrongs,” Druid stated. “I’ve all the time appreciated that about him.”

Beforehand talking about the final episode of 13 Reasons Why, showrunner Brian Yorkey stated he’s “extremely proud” of the instalment. I believe it’s very particular and it’s additionally supersized,” he stated.

“It’s a supersized finale, so even when individuals aren’t tremendous proud of the ending, a minimum of they’ll’t say we have been stingy.”

Alongside Druid, followers may anticipate the return of Dylan Minnette (Clay Jensen), Christian Navarro ( Tony Padilla) and Alisha Boe (Jessica Davis).

The fourth and ultimate season of 13 Reasons Why is accessible to watch on Netflix now.