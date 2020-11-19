13 Sultry K-Pop Choreographies That Are Hot AF

Choreography is a necessary a part of any Ok-pop track. It not solely completes the lyrics with its exact and interpretive strikes, nevertheless it’s additionally a visible delight. Moreover, many nice performances have left their mark with their wonderful key level dances that merely left everybody in awe.

Here’s a non-exhaustive listing of a number of the hottest choreographies that have been superbly staged.

1. EXO – “Love Shot”

Our first entry is none apart from EXO’s charming efficiency of “Love Shot.” The dance strikes are laid-back and immaculate, reflecting the depth of the lyrics with horny written throughout them. Plus, the members pulling this efficiency off whereas carrying fits is the cherry on high.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WgDKNrnK3bw

2. Pink Velvet’s Irene and Seulgi – “Monster”

Irene and Seulgi launched their internal dance monster on this MV. The dance strikes oscillate between seductive and fierce, with the ladies carrying a poker face that just about units the tone for the choreography. This leaves no room for doubt in regards to the members’ potential to nail each routine that comes their manner.

3. Chungha – “Play”

This flamboyant act comes as no shock coming from a dancer-turned-idol. Chungha undoubtedly impressed together with her latin-infused dance quantity, which she pulled off flawlessly. Actually, this efficiency spells scorching sizzling.

4. Wonho – “Open Thoughts”

It’s honest to say that Wonho made fairly an excellent first impression along with his solo debut. Whereas the strikes may come off a bit sturdy, the general view along with his stage presence and charisma makes this an alluring stage that may undoubtedly keep caught in your thoughts for some time.

5. MAMAMOO’s Hwasa – “Maria”

Hwasa usually consists of components of sensuality in her dance routines, and she or he shines even brighter when she performs dwell. The video under exhibits a daring and cunning Hwasa taking you on a rollercoaster of feelings together with her vibrant dance abilities.

6. Ga In – “Paradise Misplaced”

Ga In wants no introduction as her profession encapsulates daring ideas. One such instance is her comeback with “Paradise Misplaced,” the place she launched a choreography that’s nothing in need of tempting.

7. SHINee’s Taemin – “Transfer”

Taemin obtained the rhythm, the groove, and the intercourse enchantment. This masterpiece of his mesmerized everybody upon its launch. It’s honest to say that the king of latest dance can be the king of breaking gender norms.

8. SISTAR – “I Like That”

All hail the queens of horny summer time ideas. SISTAR has all the time introduced recent and dazzling dance strikes to the desk that merely dropped jaws each single time, and this one is not any totally different. The choreography for “I Like That” is a mixture of stylish and seductive in a surroundings that’s merely ethereal.

9. BTS – “Blood, Sweat, and Tears”

When “Blood, Sweat, and Tears” got here out, all people misplaced their minds, and for good purpose. Each element of the dance routine screams delicate, sultry, and total enchanting. Whereas BTS is thought for delivering hardcore choreographies, this one takes the throne for including horny to the listing.

10. Sunmi – “Gashina”

This one is for the books! The unimaginable glamour that emits from Sunmi as she enacts “Gashina” is just bewitching. Each step she takes marks a press release of sensuality that she boldly flaunts on stage.

11. (G)I-DLE – “Oh My God”

This goosebump-worthy track comes with an equally chilling choreography that brings out the horny in (G)I-DLE with a gothic contact. All the efficiency rightfully bears its identify as each dance scene could have you saying “Oh My God.”

12. Woman’s Day – “One thing”

This 2014 gem undeniably owns a spot on this function. The slow-paced choreography from Woman’s Day is really one thing. The dance strikes are as meticulous as they’re sultry, leaving viewers speechless no doubt.

13. CL – “Whats up Bitches”

Confidence? Verify. Charisma? Verify. Choreography? Double test. “Whats up Bitches” is one among CL’s gutsiest dance performances, and she or he’s confirmed it each single time she took it to the stage. Plus, her sexiness shoots by means of the roof within the quantity she delivers in the direction of the tip of the efficiency video. That’s the baddest feminine for you!

Which sultry choreography is your favourite? Tell us within the feedback under.

(*13*)Esmee L. is a Moroccan full of life dreamer, author, and Hallyu fanatic.