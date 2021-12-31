13 video games in which the cold winter is also the protagonist

Snow, blizzards and more reasons to give us a cold in scenarios that paint the screen white.
We are in winter, which means icy days and nights, and in some regions of the world, snowfall that paints the streets white. It is a time that leaves landscapes worthy of admiration in our world, and the video game industry knows it, as many titles have taken advantage of this thematic to impress us, either as a key element of the story and gameplay or as a simple but attractive cosmetic attribute.
With this in mind, we put together 13 examples of titles that use winter wisely, even to the extent of making it their most recognizable item when they are mentioned, regardless of whether we are talking about the game in its entirety, a section, or even an expansion that was released later. Winter can be very pleasant to look at, but also deceptive and even dangerous, as you will notice below.
Games like God of War Ragnarok and Horizon: Forbidden West will probably hit us in 2022 with scenarios inspired by this time of year. Starfield may not have as much snow as Skyrim, but it’s still too early to rule out an icy planet. Elden Ring, on the other hand, seems to have another aesthetic in mind, but Sekiro already showed us how good the snow in FromSoftware titles, and the open world of this next installment could have a section dedicated to winter.