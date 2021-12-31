13 video games in which the cold winter is also the protagonist

Snow, blizzards and more reasons to give us a cold in scenarios that paint the screen white.

We are in winter, which means icy days and nights, and in some regions of the world, snowfall that paints the streets white. It is a time that leaves landscapes worthy of admiration in our world, and the video game industry knows it, as many titles have taken advantage of this thematic to impress us, either as a key element of the story and gameplay or as a simple but attractive cosmetic attribute.

With this in mind, we put together 13 examples of titles that use winter wisely, even to the extent of making it their most recognizable item when they are mentioned, regardless of whether we are talking about the game in its entirety, a section, or even an expansion that was released later. Winter can be very pleasant to look at, but also deceptive and even dangerous, as you will notice below.

Rise of the Tomb Raider Unable to rest until she learns the truth about her father, Lara Croft travels to the frozen mountains of Siberia, where new secrets and another adventure await her, as she takes on the evil Trinity organization. Batman: Arkham Origins Very few places look as good, bathed in snow, as Gotham, something that this installment of the Dark Knight showed us. The game takes place on Christmas Eve, with a presentation worthy of the time. Frostpunk Fighting post-apocalyptic frosts is a challenge, and that is perfectly demonstrated by Frostpunk. Here, the cold is the antagonist, and you will have to make difficult decisions for your city and its occupants to survive this ice age. Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds If you are looking for the most realistic video game snow possible, you should try The Frozen Wilds expansion; It is its main characteristic, because in addition to adorning the new explorable area, it has an important role in the gameplay. Lost Planet Similar to Frostpunk, in Lost Planet you must survive the cold, but this time, inside a hostile planet, full of dangerous creatures. The game is responsible for reminding you, at all times, of its climate and the dangers that accompany it. Metro: Exodus After emerging from the dark tunnels, Metro: Exodus finally lets us explore the great outdoors, the desolate streets of Russia being our first encounter with the devastated world. A mysterious, hostile cold, and quite disturbing. Metal Gear Solid With icy Shadow Moses Island as a location, the Metal Gear Solid adventure plays nicely with the elements of the cold. Despite being one of the oldest games on this list, this title easily reflects a harsh winter. Monster Hunter World: Iceborne The Monster Hunter World expansion stands out for its new monsters and explorable areas, but everything is adorned with a shower of white that gives it a striking presentation, which does justice to the name of this DLC. Steep There are countless sports that can only be enjoyed under winter conditions, and Steep concentrates all this sports adrenaline, taking it to competitions among millions of players. Until Dawn Winter can also reflect fear, and Until Dawn is a great proof of that. In this title, you will get lost in snowy forests that are as beautiful as they are mysterious, all thanks to a simple night in the dead of winter. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Skyrim has a lot of fantasy … and a lot of snow too. From mountains to cities to northern lights, this Bethesda installment is a true winter poem, one that has lost nothing of relevance within a decade of its original release. Dead Space 3 After the horrors of the previous games in ships and space colonies, the third installment of Dead Space finally allows you to visit other planets, being one full of snow and blizzards, a fundamental piece of history. The Division And how to leave out a game whose very graphics engine was inspired by winter. The Division has for location the Big Apple under the snow and boy that is a visual spectacle that still amazes.

Games like God of War Ragnarok and Horizon: Forbidden West will probably hit us in 2022 with scenarios inspired by this time of year. Starfield may not have as much snow as Skyrim, but it’s still too early to rule out an icy planet. Elden Ring, on the other hand, seems to have another aesthetic in mind, but Sekiro already showed us how good the snow in FromSoftware titles, and the open world of this next installment could have a section dedicated to winter.

More about: Videogames.