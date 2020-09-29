13 years, 17 transfer: PCS officer of UP, whose honesty court also gave example, this time with BJP leader …

Meerut: A female officer is going to be transferred for the 17th time in Uttar Pradesh, which has sparked controversy. A woman PCS (lower) officer posted in Meerut is being transferred to ‘public interest’ after a year long tenure. BJP MLA from Sardhana Sangeet Som and some differences between them are being told the reason for this. Let me tell you that Amita Varun is famous in UP as an officer who is very honest and does not accept any leader’s recommendation, works according to the rules. The Allahabad High Court has also given an example of his honesty and has told the transfers a game of power. Also Read – Middle-aged man raped a teenager by implicating her in a love trap, has done four marriages before

Officer Amita Varun is being transferred for the 17th time in her 13-year career. Varun is a 2007 batch officer and has been serving as Executive Officer (EO) of Sardhana Municipal Corporation of Meerut since September last year. In the last three years, Amita has been transferred at least 10 times in view of her style of functioning, which has included her debates with local politicians. On Sunday night, he was shifted to Jahangirabad in Bulandshahr.

Troubled by repeated transfers, the Provincial Civil Service (PCS) officer approached the Allahabad High Court in the year 2018. Here, a bench of two judges called it "a game of power", taking note of their transfers. After this, the court said, "We have not found anything from previous records that the petitioner (Varun) has been involved in any kind of corruption".

Ajay Chhabra, a contract worker, died of a heart attack on September 22 during Varun's tenure at Sardhana, which was mired in controversy. Chhabra's family members, who include MLA Sangeet Som's supporters, alleged that Varun died due to harassment. However, Varun termed the issue as 'politically motivated'.

Later MLA Sangeet Som said that the attitude of Amita Varun was not right with her employees and she was caught once while taking bribe. He said that he has had many such acts in the past as well, due to which he has been transferred 17 to 18 times.