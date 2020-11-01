130 celebrities including Naseeruddin Shah, Javed Akhtar, Prashant Bhushan condemned France attacks, issued joint statement

More than 100 prominent personalities including Naseeruddin Shah, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Swara Bhaskar, Prashant Bhushan condemned the incidents in recent times in the name of Islam in France and issued a joint statement. In a joint statement, the intellectuals condemned the attacks in France and dismissed the derogatory statements made by some Muslim religious and political leaders, in which they said the horrific killings in France were justified. Also Read – Kangana Ranaut told Ex PM of Malaysia, thirsty for blood, apologized for misstep, know

In their statement, intellectuals said, "We do not accept the logic of justifying the crime of another to justify the other crime. Two wrong actions can never be right. We criticize any violence in the name of religion. No religion, saint, prophet or deity advocates violence. '

Please tell that in two different incidents in France, 4 people have been stabbed to death in the name of Islam. French President Emmanuel Macron has called these attacks an Islamic terror attack. Muslims of many Muslim countries of the world, including India, are opposing the remarks of Macron to justify these killings.

On the other hand, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday that he respects the Muslims displeased with the cartoon of Prophet Mohammed, but this cannot be an excuse for violence. Macron has interviewed Al Jazeera, which aired on Saturday. Macron said that France would not bow down to violence and defend the right to free expression, including the publication of cartoons.

(Input: PTI)