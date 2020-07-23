14 American Psycho Behind-The-Scenes Facts You Might Not Know

Leonardo DiCaprio Was Nearly Patrick Bateman, And Gloria Steinem Is Rumored To Have Interfered

By 1997, Mary Harron was basically all set to make American Psycho with Christian Bale as her chosen lead, however the manufacturing hit a roadblock as a result of the studio balked on the concept of Bale not being well-known sufficient for the half. Due to this, there was a quick stint the place it regarded just like the film was going to be an Oliver Stone movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

Bret Easton Ellis has mentioned that model fell aside as a consequence of a conflict between the visions of the filmmaker and star, however co-writer/actress Guinevere Turner has mentioned that activist/journalist Gloria Steinem steered DiCaprio away from the venture to guard the younger women who fell in love with him after making Titanic. The odd kicker to this story? About 5 months after the discharge of American Psycho, Steinem married David Bale and have become Christian Bale’s stepmother.