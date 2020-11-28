14 Angsty K-Pop Songs That Are A 2020 Vibe

1. “Can’t You See Me” — TXT

(*14*)2020 has been a 12 months filled with difficulties, and with the COVID-19 pandemic particularly, we’ve been navigating emotions of uncertainty, the loneliness of quarantine, and the unusual sense that time appears to be transferring each quick and gradual concurrently. Maybe it’s no shock, then, that there have been a string of Okay-pop releases that hit the angsty, existential vibe that has come to mark 2020: a delicate angst of ready, questioning, and hoping. There’s one thing comforting about listening to those quietly angsty songs, as if the artists are understanding and soothing your feelings. So sit again and let these 14 tracks put you in your angsty feels!

(*14*)TXT reveals their angsty aspect with the existential “Can’t You See Me,” wherein they deal with the isolating feeling that these to whom they’re closest not perceive them, as if they’re not being seen. This monitor solely resonates extra strongly in a 12 months wherein it’s been harder to actually see individuals (in individual) than ever. The haunting whistle within the music’s background is the icing on this tune, and its darkish, thought-provoking music video is the cherry (or ought to we are saying “strawberry”) on high.

(*14*)

2. “Howling” — VICTON

(*14*)Few songs really feel as 2020 because the angsty but hopeful “Howling,” and VICTON’s calling out to a misplaced love feels so much like us calling out for connection, understanding, and a return to normalcy this 12 months. Identical to the members of VICTON, it looks like we’re all doing just a little massive of “howling” lately!

(*14*)

3. “Lovesick Women” — BLACKPINK

(*14*)Nothing says “angst” just like the refrain of “we had been born to be alone” on this record-breaking BLACKPINK hit! These women revel of their romantic woes, figuring out that love solely brings them unhappiness however persevering with to chase after it anyway. The sentiment of constructing peace with our solitude whereas nonetheless trying to find connection resonates strongly with us this 12 months!

(*14*)

4. “Daisy” — PENTAGON

(*14*)This PENTAGON hit is about getting burned by love, however it channels a sort of pissed off angst that we’re all feeling at this level in 2020. The rock-infused monitor gave PENTAGON their first music present win, and it’s simple to see why: regardless of its angst, “Daisy” is therapeutic to hearken to, as if the fellows perceive precisely how we really feel.

(*14*)

5. “2 KIDS” — SHINee’s Taemin

(*14*)What’s quarantine for, if not reminiscing about previous romances? Taemin’s beautiful “2 KIDS” is permeated by the nostalgic angst of wanting again on a youthful previous love. It additionally manages to be uplifting, with the belief that there’s magnificence in even a romance that has ended. The music video additionally options maybe essentially the most angst-ridden choreography on this checklist, which Taemin after all performs in completely beautiful type.

(*14*)

6. “Numb” — Jessi

(*14*)There’s one thing particularly empowering a couple of robust girl like Jessi placing her extra painful feelings into music; it makes us notice that it’s okay to really feel weak. In “Numb,” Jessi sings of a relationship that’s draining her emotionally, however we will’t assist however empathize in a 12 months that has been repeatedly draining for everybody.

(*14*)

7. “NOT BY THE MOON” — GOT7

(*14*)It’s been a 12 months of inconsistency and unpredictability, which makes GOT7’s “NOT BY THE MOON” a 2020 vibe by means of and thru. The monitor explores a line from Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” to discover the angst of uncertainty in romance: “O, swear not by the moon, th’ inconstant moon, That month-to-month modifications in her circle orb, Lest that thy love show likewise variable.”

(*14*)

8. “Run away” — WINNER’s Music Mino

(*14*)Mino will get actual and uncooked in his current solo launch, a strong music about operating away from a romance earlier than it solely results in extra harm. “Run away” conveys a way of each vacancy and explosive emotion, a mix that’s deeply private to Mino however that additionally hits good this 12 months.

(*14*)

9. “BOCA” — DreamCatcher

(*14*)“BOCA” is angsty in a distinctively DreamCatcher type, as the ladies demand to know “the place is the love” — a query that appears notably related to this robust 12 months. “Boca” means “mouth” in Spanish, and the lyrics converse of closing the mouths of those that say hurtful phrases.

(*14*)

10. “Zombie” — DAY6

(*14*)“Zombie” is each very broadly necessary and really 2020: it explores the sense of vacancy in residing our repetitive every day lives, a sense that has solely turn out to be extra magnified on this 12 months of quarantining. There are too many delicate feelings to rely on this music, however the way in which DAY6 melts these angsts and sorrows collectively is breathtaking.

(*14*)

11. “INCEPTION” — ATEEZ

(*14*)Life generally feels as surreal as a dream lately, so it’s no shock that ATEEZ’s “INCEPTION” resonates so strongly with us: the music is about being misplaced in a unending dream, wandering and trying to find somebody. It’s a strong angst that we completely really feel this 12 months!

(*14*)

12. “BORDERLINE” — Sunmi

(*14*)Sunmi addresses psychological well being straight on this English-language music, which provides a window into her private struggles. She’s gotten used to appearing like she’s okay even when she’s not; and the music serves as a confession of her true emotions. It’s simple for many people to really feel like we’re struggling lately, and “BORDERLINE” comes as a reminder to be sincere with ourselves about how we’re actually doing.

(*14*)

13. “YOU CAN’T HOLD MY HEART” — MONSTA X

(*14*)With its clock-like ticking beat, its sense of hollowness, and its uncooked vocals, this English-language MONSTA X monitor completely captures the angst of 2020. The music video solely heightens this impact, because the boys are depicted in box-like rooms, stationary even after they’re transferring, watching stoically as clouds of emotion billow out from their chests.

(*14*)

14. “HAPPENING” — AKMU

(*14*)“HAPPENING” is simply the sort of listlessness that we’re all feeling proper about now. AKMU gorgeously conveys a way of exhaustion on this post-breakup monitor, and in the end additionally acceptance because the singers come to phrases with their current — an emotional mixture that many people have felt over the previous months!

(*14*)

