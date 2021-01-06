(*14*) Awards Rescheduled for March 14

UPDATED: The (*14*) Awards are being postponed till March 14 as a consequence of coronavirus-related considerations, a rep for the present confirms to Selection.

“After considerate conversations with well being consultants, our host and artists scheduled to seem, we’re rescheduling the 63rd Annual (*14*) Awards to be broadcast Sunday, March 14, 2021,” a press release reads.

“The deteriorating COVID state of affairs in Los Angeles, with hospital providers being overwhelmed, ICUs having reached capability, and new steering from state and native governments have all led us to conclude that suspending our present was the proper factor to do. Nothing is extra essential than the well being and security of these in our music neighborhood and the a whole bunch of people that work tirelessly on producing the present.We wish to thank the entire proficient artists, the employees, our distributors and particularly this yr’s nominees for their understanding, persistence and willingness to work with us as we navigate these unprecedented instances.” The assertion is signed by Harvey Mason jr., Chair & Interim President/CEO of the Recording Academy; Jack Sussman, Government Vice President, Specials, Music, Dwell Occasions and Different Programming, CBS; and Ben Winston, (*14*) Awards Government Producer, Fulwell 73 Productions.

The present, which is scheduled to be hosted by “The Day by day Present’s” Trevor Noah, was initially scheduled for January thirty first. The transfer is just not solely sudden, as Selection has heard a number of complicated studies in latest days round performances scheduled for the present.

For months, the Grammys have been contending with the numerous issues concerned in staging a serious awards present that ordinarily has an viewers of 18,000-plus folks — self-billed as “Music’s Largest Evening” — throughout a pandemic. Whereas Mason advised Selection in September that the preliminary normal plan was to carry the occasion at its longtime residence of the Staples Heart in Los Angeles, with both a restricted or no viewers, late in November he mentioned the present could be held “in and round Downtown Los Angeles,” opening the chance that performances could possibly be staged from a number of venues in that space. In a quick interview with Billboard revealed final month, Winston, who’s executive-producing his first (*14*) present this yr, mentioned he was “trying to do one thing fairly thrilling with unbiased venues” both in or across the 2021 present.

“I’m so struck by the unbiased music venues world wide, and I’m conscious of how laborious hit that facet of the business has been. I’m trying to do one thing fairly thrilling with the unbiased venues — supporting them and placing a highlight on them in what has been a extremely powerful yr for them.” The venues will obtain assist as a part of the Save Our Levels Act, which was handed into legislation together with the stimulus invoice final month.

Mason advised Selection late in November that the Grammys had been taking a look at different reveals for concepts, however “It’s gonna be a present that’s totally different from the opposite awards reveals which have occurred at this level,” he mentioned. “We’re going to find out as we get just a little bit nearer what we’re going to do with our viewers, however now we have some actually cool and particular issues which might be coming collectively for our present.”

The BET Awards, held early in the summertime, was a primarily sequence of high-production music movies with a bunch in entrance of a inexperienced display screen; a number of weeks later, the largely pre-taped MTV VMAs had been held in a 123 of places in and round New York; whereas the Nation Music Affiliation Awards had been held in a small venue with a restricted viewers — resulting in widespread criticism after 86-year-old singer Charley Pleasure, who was current on the occasion, died of issues from coronavirus only a month later, though he had examined destructive for the virus earlier than, at, and after the present. Final summer time, the Academy Awards introduced that their 2021 present could be moved from its common February date to April.

The present, which has been suffering from controversies in three of the previous 4 years — starting from a scarcity of gender and racial variety to the sudden ouster of Mason’s predecessor, Deborah Dugan, simply days earlier than the 2020 present — stirred up one other when nominations had been introduced late in November: In an unprecedented snub, the Weeknd, one of many yr’s most commercially and critically profitable artists, obtained no nominations. Beyoncé leads the contenders with 9 — an unexpectedly excessive profile, provided that the famous person didn’t even launch a brand new album in the course of the eligibility interval — adopted by six apiece for Taylor Swift, Roddy Ricch and Dua Lipa.

Brittany Howard, of Alabama Shakes fame, was shut behind that grouping with 5 nominations for her solo debut. Incomes 4 every had been returning (*14*) queen Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Phoebe Bridgers, Justin Bieber, jazz pianist John Beasley and classical producer David Frost.