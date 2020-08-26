14 Big Brother Houseguests Who Competed On The Challenge

Fessy Shaafat – The Challenge: Whole Insanity

Faysal Shawn “Fessy” Shaafat was a contestant on Big Brother Season 20, and one of many final gamers for the FOUTTE alliance to get picked off by Stage 6 throughout his season. He made his premiere on The Challenge this 12 months with Whole Insanity and had a reasonably robust displaying for a rookie. Although he did not win Fessy made a run all the way in which to the finale the place he completed in fourth. It stands to purpose that if he returns to the franchise he might be a constant risk to opponents, and will even win one if he can keep on high of his recreation.