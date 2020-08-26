14 Dance Movies To Watch If You Liked Netflix’s Work It

Go away a Remark
Netflix has movies that attraction to horror junkies, thrill-seekers, even hopeless romantics, and so many different film genres. Its extensive number of films is what makes it one of the in style streaming companies. And in the event you’re a fan of dance films, then Netflix has loads, together with their newest movie Work It.
Work It stars Sabrina Carpenter, Liza Koshy, Keiynan Lonsdale, and Jordan Fisher. The movie follows teen Quinn (Sabrina Carpenter) as she varieties a brand new dance group in an effort to impress an admissions consultant at Duke College. The movie takes an analogous path as different dance films: a studious woman spends her complete highschool life finding out, then she discovers the facility of dance. Work It has all of the substances of a enjoyable dance film, together with the educational how you can dance montage.
If you’ve already watched Work It, and are actually in determined want of some extra dance films in your life, then I’ve a number of solutions.
Save The Final Dance
What It’s About: Julia Stiles performs aspiring ballerina Sara, who strikes to an inner-city after her mom dies in a automotive accident. Sara offers up her dancing goals due to the accident, that’s till she meets Derek (Sean Patrick Thomas), who helps her discover her love of dancing once more.
Why Work It Followers Will Like It: Work It and Save the Final Dance are kindred spirits in that they’re each about teen ladies who discover their rhythm whereas falling in love. Not like Quinn, Sara has a dance background, so dancing is already a part of her nature, however she additionally should be taught the difficult hip hop dance fashion.
Stream it on HBO Max right here.
Hire It right here.
Leap!
What It’s About: Leap! is an animated movie that includes voice appearing by Elle Fanning, Nat Wolff, and Carly Rae Jepsen. It’s about two orphans who run away to Paris. There, Félicie (Fanning) begins to coach to turn into a ballerina.
Why Work It Followers Will Like It: Leap! is a lighthearted dance movie that additionally revolves round somebody who doesn’t have any formal dance coaching, however will get mentorship from a fallen knowledgeable. Félicie and Quinn each prepare and discover their groove and obtain their dance goals. For Quinn it’s profitable the foremost Work It competitors, for Félicie, it’s to carry out alongside principal dancers.
Stream it on Netflix right here.
Hire it right here.
Footloose
What It’s About: Dancing is outlawed in small-town Bomont, Oklahoma, however insurgent Ren (Kevin Bacon) refuses to simply stay a life with out dancing and rock music. Footloose’s solid consists of Lori Singer, Dianne Wiest, John Lithgow, Chris Penn, and Sarah Jessica Parker. The unique movie was launched in 1984, and a remake was made in 2011.
Why Work It Followers Will Like It: Footloose and Work It spotlight the facility of dance and its symbolic tie to freedom and keenness.The teenagers in Work It and Footloose uncover their true identities via dancing.
Stream it on Hulu right here.
Hire it right here.
Heart Stage
What It’s About: Heart Stage follows a number of younger dancers as they attempt to show themselves at a prestigious dance academy. It particulars the non-public {and professional} struggles they endure to be thought of among the best ballet dancers. A lot of Heart Stage’s storyline revolves round Jody (Amanda Schull) not fairly becoming the dance mould, however having a robust need to show herself. Heart Stage’s solid consists of Zoe Saldana, Peter Gallagher, Ethan Stiefel, Sascha Radetsky, and Susan Might Pratt.
Why Work It Followers Will Like It: Work It and Heart Stage each embody a solid of actual skilled dancers, as many of the important solid of Work It has expertise in dancing in addition to appearing. Jordan Fisher even received Dancing with the Stars. Each movies are additionally underdog tales advised within the dance world.
Stream on IMDBTV right here.
Hire it right here.
Battle
What It’s About: Battle is a Norwegian drama about Amalie (Lisa Teige), a wealthy woman who has her life turned the wrong way up when her father loses his complete fortune. Amalie and her father have to maneuver to a rougher space. Amalie nonetheless retains her dance goals, however finally ends up practising in a free dance studio the place she meets Mikael (Fabian Svegaard).
Why Work It Followers Will Like It: Battle very a lot seems like a Norwegian Saved the Final Dance, so it’s all a few woman who’s used to structured dancing discovering a ardour for hip-hop and the lovable man who instructs her. Work It additionally seems like a youthful sibling to Save the Final Dance in the way it takes a lady used to construction and self-discipline and permits her to seek out the great thing about listening to her coronary heart and the beat.
Stream it on Netflix right here.
Soiled Dancing
What It’s About: Soiled Dancing is a romantic film a few resort dance teacher falling for one of many ladies vacationing there. Child (Jennifer Gray) and Johnny (Patrick Swayze) get to know one another and begin to fall in love via dancing, however Child’s father doesn’t belief Johnny, particularly as a result of he comes from a working-class household.
Why Work It Followers Will Like It: Work It performs up how Quinn and Jake (Jordan Fisher)’s attraction grows each time they dance collectively. Soiled Dancing and Work It display the seductive nature of dance and the way it can create genuine chemistry between folks.
Stream it on Hulu right here.
Hire it right here.
You Bought Served
What It’s About: You Bought Served is a dramedy a few avenue dance crew that battles different hip hop dancers. The dance crew has ups and downs earlier than they attempt to win the large prize on the main dance competitors hosted by MTV. You Bought Served’s solid primarily consists of B2K band members, together with Marques Houston, Omarion Grandberry, J-Boog Houston, Raz-B Thornton, and Lil Fizz Frederic. Steve Harvey additionally seems within the movie as Mr. Rad, the proprietor of the membership the place most of the dance battles happen.
Why Work It Followers Will Like It: You Bought Served is a little more critical than Work It however they’re each general enjoyable dance films that don’t take themselves too significantly. Every movie additionally has the facility of friendship and being there for each other as one of many driving themes.
Stream it on IMDBTV right here.
Hire it right here.
Dance Academy: The Comeback
What It’s About: Dance Academy was an Australian teen sequence that aired from 2010 to 2013. In 2017, it had a continuation film that adopted a number of the important characters from the sequence attempting to make it within the dance world. The Dance Academy: The Comeback solid consists of Xenia Goodwin, Alicia Banit, Jordan Rodrigues, Dena Kaplan, Thomas Lacey, and Keiynan Lonsdale.
Why Work It Followers Will Like It: Work It had a subplot about bold dancers attempting to show themselves to get into top-notch dance applications and universities. If Work It solely targeted on that side, then it might most likely have a extra related plot to Dance Academy: The Comeback in regards to the journey of younger dancers. Each movies additionally share Lonsdale as an actor.
Stream it on Netflix right here.
Hire it right here.
Fame
What It’s About: Fame follows a bunch of New York Metropolis teenagers as they attend a performing arts faculty. It follows the scholars from freshmen to senior yr. The Fame solid consists of Gene Anthony Ray, Irene Cara, Debbie Allen, and Lee Curreri.
Why Work It Followers Will Like It: Fame depicts numerous artwork varieties and exhibits the obstacles that include being an artist. It mixes these points with typical teen issues, like assembly parental requirements. Work It handled Quinn’s wrestle to please her mom, whereas additionally feeling the draw in the direction of dance. Fame and Work It share in that they don’t simply handle the struggles of a profession n the humanities, but in addition typical teen on a regular basis difficulties.
Hire it right here.
Convey It On
What It’s About: Torrance (Kirsten Dunst) has simply turn into the cheer captain of the cheerleading squad the Toros. The Toros have received a number of nationwide titles, however Torrance learns that they’ve received most of them by stealing dance strikes from the Clovers crew. Eliza Dushku, Jesse Bradford, and Gabrielle Union additionally star. Convey It On later impressed a franchise of sequel movies.
Why Work It Followers Will Like It: Convey It On is extra of a cheerleading film than a dance one, however they each cope with characters who’ve to begin from scratch and discover their very own fashion of dance to compete on a grand scale degree in opposition to a significantly better crew.
Hire it right here.
Strictly Ballroom
What It’s About: Baz Luhrmann directed and co-wrote Strictly Ballroom, an Australian romantic comedy about Scott (Paul Mercurio), knowledgeable ballroom dancer who loses his companion and should prepare a beginner, Fran (Tara Morice) to compete in a significant championship.
Why Work It Followers Will Like It: If you had been charmed by Quinn and Jake’s dance romance, you’ll be much more dazzled by Fran and Scott’s love story. Strictly Ballroom is a unusual dance film that has an analogous tone to Work It in its playful nature, but in addition ardour and pleasure for dance.
Hire it right here.
Step Up
What It’s About: Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan star in Step Up as Tyler and Nora, two dancers from totally different backgrounds pressured to pair up. In fact, after a combative partnership, they be taught to know one another and work collectively, and in addition fall in love. Step Up ultimately had 5 spin-off movies (and counting).
Why Work It Followers Will Like It: Step Up and Work It each spotlight how dancing can break down obstacles and assist folks kind bonds. They present how dance is common and the way the mixture of dance kinds results in actually enjoyable last dance numbers.
Hire it right here.
Billy Elliot
What It’s About: 11-year previous Billy Elliot goals of turning into knowledgeable ballet dancer. Billy has to cover that he takes classes as a result of his father and brother disapprove of his dream. Jamie Bell performs Billy.
Why Work It Followers Will Like It: Billy finds himself not being supported by his father due to how a boy ballet dancer will look to others. Quinn faces some related parental disapproval from her mom, who believes she ought to simply give attention to her faculty work. Billy Elliot and Work It each finish with the mother and father seeing the error of their methods and studying to help their youngsters’s passions.
Hire it right here.
Flashdance
What It’s About: Jennifer Beals performs Alex, a younger girl who goals of turning into knowledgeable dancer.
Why Work It Followers Will Like It: Flashdance and Work It each give attention to younger ladies who don’t have any skilled dance coaching, however their willpower permits them to strive (and succeed) to compete once they go up in opposition to extra seasoned professionals. Each movies are additionally about taking probabilities, even when the percentages appeared stacked in opposition to you.
Hire it right here.
Work It is a cheery dance film that doesn’t take itself significantly, permitting it to hit the precise notes and beats. The movies on this listing have an analogous love of dance spirit.
Stream Work It on Netflix.
Add Comment