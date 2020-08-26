14 Dance Movies To Watch If You Liked Netflix’s Work It

Save The Final Dance

What It’s About: Julia Stiles performs aspiring ballerina Sara, who strikes to an inner-city after her mom dies in a automotive accident. Sara offers up her dancing goals due to the accident, that’s till she meets Derek (Sean Patrick Thomas), who helps her discover her love of dancing once more.

Why Work It Followers Will Like It: Work It and Save the Final Dance are kindred spirits in that they’re each about teen ladies who discover their rhythm whereas falling in love. Not like Quinn, Sara has a dance background, so dancing is already a part of her nature, however she additionally should be taught the difficult hip hop dance fashion.

Stream it on HBO Max right here.

Hire It right here.