14 Eurovision facts to keep you in the singing spirit

Though Eurovision followers could also be mourning 2020’s contest, which was cancelled due to the coronavirus, there’s nonetheless plenty of Eurovision-themed enjoyable to be had this weekend, with BBC One airing Eurovision: Come Collectively and Eurovision: Europe Shine a Mild this weekend.

In the meantime, right here’s some trivia about the long-running singing competitors to get you excited for subsequent yr…

What number of counties participate in Eurovision?

There 41 international locations due to take part in Eurovision 2020, whereas 52 international locations in whole have participated since 1956.

To participate, a county should be a member of the EBU and register their intention to compete earlier than deadline and pay a payment. If a county was to withdraw from contest, they might incur a fantastic the equal of £15,000 or short-term ban. In 2006, Serbia-Montenegro withdrew from contest after the two international locations failed to agree on which contestant to ship to Eurovision.

Which nation gained the most?

Eire is the county with the most Eurovision wins, having positioned first a complete of seven instances – 1970, 1980, 1987, 1992, 1993, 1994 and 1996.

In these years, Eire was represented by Dana, Johnny Logan (twice), Linda Martin, Niamh Kavanagh, duo Paul Harrington and Charlie McGettigan and Eimear Quinn.

Whereas the UK has positioned second greater than another nation – a complete of 15 instances.

Which act has scored the highest variety of factors?

Throughout the final six a long time, the highest variety of factors was scored by Portugal’s act Salvador Sobral, who gained the Eurovision Music Contest in 2017 held in Kiev, Ukraine together with his track Amar pelos dois.

He scored 758 factors in whole, beating Alexander Rybak’s earlier report of 387 factors in 2009.

Which nation has come in the final place the most?

Norway has discovered itself at backside of scoreboard 11 instances – the most out of any taking part county.

The nation scored the least factors in 1963, 1969, 1974, 1976, 1978, 1981, 1990, 1997, 2001, 2004 and in the Grand Closing of 2012.

Nonetheless, Norway has additionally gained Eurovision 3 times so – swings and roundabouts?

Which nation gained with its debut entry?

Serbia is the solely county up to now to have gained Eurovision on its very first attempt.

Though the county had beforehand competing as pat of Yugoslavia and as Serbia and Montenegro, its solo debut in 2007 with act Marija Šerifović gained it the Eurovision title.

Hottest Eurovision track?

Though the UK will likely be voting throughout this weekend’s Eurovision: Come Collectively to determine which Eurovision track is their favorite, in 2005, ABBA’s Waterloo was voted the hottest track of the contest’s first fifty years throughout Eurovision’s 50th anniversary live performance.

Swedish entry ABBA gained Eurovision in 1974 with Waterloo, and went on to change into worldwide sensations. On account of ABBA’s efficiency at Eurovision, Waterloo grew to become a primary hit in a number of counties.

Which language is the commonest amongst the profitable songs?

English language songs have gained the most throughout the Eurovision contests – 33 profitable track have been in English.

Nonetheless, French-language songs have gained 14 instances, whereas songs in Hebrew have gained 3 times – 1978, 1979 and 1998.

Who’re the most well-known acts that took half in Eurovision?

Eurovision has launched varied musical profession throughout its time, most notably ABBA, UK band Katrina and the Waves (1997), Bucks Fizz (1981) and Cliff Richard in 1973, who positioned in second place.

Celine Dion gained worldwide recognition when she represented Switzerland in 1988 and gained the competitors with Ne partez pas sans moi.

Lulu additionally gained Eurovision in 1969 with Increase Bang-a-Bang, nevertheless she had already established a singing and presenting profession for herself in the UK by this level.

No stay animals!

If you’ve ever questioned about the lack of animal involvement in Eurovision performances throughout the final six a long time, it’s all down to the guidelines. Eurovision forbids the use of stay animals in any nation’s act.

Which well-known interval acts have appeared on Eurovision?

Eurovision has hosted a variety of proficient contestants over the years, however what about interval performers?

Varied well-known artists have carried out throughout the Eurovision interval together with Madonna (2019), Justin Timberlake (2016), Aqua (2001) and Cirque du Soleil (2009) to identify a number of.

What did Eurovision used to be known as?

The Eurovision Music Contest didn’t all the time go by that identify. It was first often called the Eurovision Grand Prix, a reputation adopted by Germany, Denmark, Norway and different Francophile international locations. Nonetheless, in 1973, these counties dropped the Grand Prix and changed it with Concous (live performance).

Who has offered Eurovision over the years?

Whereas Graham Norton presently commentates Eurovision, he’s by no means had an opportunity to bodily current the present as the UK has not gained throughout his time presenting.

Just a few well-known presenters who’ve been the faces of the competitors over the years when the contest was held in the UK or Eire have included Ulrika Jonsson, Terry Wogan, Ronan Keating, Carrie Crowley, Angela Rippon, Jan Leeming and Katie Boyle.

Which nation has gained a number of instances with the similar act?

Johnny Logan has competed for Eire in Eurovision twice and gained each instances. In 19880, he carried out ‘What’s One other 12 months’, written by Shay Healy, whereas in 1987, he wrote and carried out Maintain Me Now.

Logan additionally wrote Eire’s 1984 track carried out by Linda Martin, who positioned second that yr.

If it ain’t broke, don’t repair it I assume.

When have been there a number of winners?

There have been 67 winners of Eurovision regardless of solely 64 contests happening.

In 1969, four counties topped the scoreboard with an equal quantity of factors – the United Kingdom, Spain, the Netherlands and France. As no tie-break guidelines have been in place at the time, all 4 international locations have been declared the winner.

As the UK had hosted in 1968 and Spain in 1969, the Netherlands and France tossed a coin to determine who ought to host the following yr – the Netherlands gained. Shortly afterwards, tie-break guidelines have been launched.

The BBC’s different Eurovision protection begins on BBC One on Saturday evening at 6.25pm. To seek out out what else is on, take a look at our TV Information.

