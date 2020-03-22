14 Friends Funko Pops We Can’t Believe They Haven’t Made Yet

9. Carol Willick

As Ross’ first spouse who divorced him after embracing her latent lesbianism, Carol was actually considered one of a form. (Additionally, as a result of Ross was sober and bought her title proper on the altar, which wasn’t the case for his different weddings.) Carol is a no brainer for Funko Pop collectibles as a result of they may launch the principle model based mostly on Jane Sibbett, who portrayed her in all however one episode, and the corporate may then comply with that with a restricted launch of Anita Barone’s Carol, who was solely utilized in a single episode. Then, in fact, they may launch a dual-character bundle with Carol and Jessica Hecht’s Susan on their marriage ceremony day. $$$!