14 Friends Funko Pops We Can’t Believe They Haven’t Made Yet

Regardless of ending in 2004, Friends has maintained a surprisingly sturdy grip on individuals who have zero issues repeatedly watching all 236 episodes. To the purpose the place hypothetical Friends-themed karaoke bars could be full of folks performing traditional quotes like “Pricey God, this parachute is a knapsack!” Fortunately, the present’s licensing has gone wild, giving followers tons of merch to obsess over, equivalent to the wonderful Funko Pop collectibles celebrating the six major Friends characters: Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Ross, Chandler and Joey. (In addition to Marcel, Duck and Chick.) However, uh, we want much more that that.
As wonderful as each of the Friends Funko Pop units characters are, particularly the Joey determine carrying Chandler’s garments, it is nonetheless unusual that the second collection solely featured totally different variations of the core sextet, slightly than any of the numerous memorable aspect characters that had us laughing in the course of the ten-season stretch. Reasonably than complaining about that or the dearth of Friends on streaming platforms, I will collect all of the Enjoyable Bobby vibes I can to level out the 14 Friends Funko Pops that I can not consider have not been made but.
1. Dr. Drake Ramoray
This Friends Funko Pop isn’t any mere alternate tackle Joey Tribbiani, however slightly a tribute to his Days of Our Lives neurosurgeon whose brawn outmatched something involving brains. Talking of, the Drake Ramoray determine ought to positively have some stitches throughout his head as a reminder of the mind transplant that introduced the character again to life, 5 seasons after he’d fallen down an elevator shaft and was presumed lifeless. He also needs to have his trusty stethoscope, and maybe a slip of paper that includes the title and variety of Brooke Protect’s dangerously obsessive Erika Ford.
2. Janice Litman-Goralnik
Oh. My. God. How on this planet did Janice not get instantly fast-tracked for a Funko Pop doll the second they have been introduced into existence? Within the first place, these collectibles do not make any noise, so Janice’s ear-gouging snicker would not be on aural show. Second, with out a Janice determine, who’s going to make Funko Pop Chandler sit inside a wood field throughout Thanksgiving? A small model of the wood field, or a Mattress King signal, could be a pleasant accent for this. Or possibly she’s lacking considered one of her sneakers, in reference to Chandler limply taking one as leverage throughout their Season Three break-up.
3. Mike Hannigan
Except his quasi-nemesis David (Hank Azaria), Paul Rudd’s Mike is well the most effective boyfriend-turned-husband that Phoebe ever had, regardless of their relationship being based mostly on considered one of Joey’s lies. Clearly, probably the most best search for Mike could be to have him carrying a shirt, or maybe a sports activities jersey, that depicts his title as being “Crap Bag,” which he proposed as his new title when Phoebe modified hers to “Princess Consuela Bananahammock.” (In an episode that featured an early TV look from Craig Robinson.) Plus, Rudd wants extra Funko Pops, since his solely different one is for Ant-Man.
4. Copy Place Chloe
No different tertiary character has been on the center of as many severe Friends debates as Angela Featherstone’s short-lived character Chloe, as she was the lady that Ross slept with when he was below the belief that he and Rachel have been on a break. It would not make a lot logistical sense to have her Funko Pop be in possession of the long-ass letter that Rachel wrote to Ross on the seaside home, however it could be so becoming nonetheless. Maybe she may include an attachment of Ross’ condo door to cover behind.
5. Eddie Menuek
Possibly Adam Goldberg’s Eddie wasn’t typically the worst roommate on this planet, however he was positively the worst alternative for Joey. Not solely as a result of he felt comfy watching Chandler sleep, although that could be a excessive qualifier. The Eddie Funko Pop ought to positively be holding both a fruit dehydrator or, on the very least, a platter of dehydrated fruit. Maybe Eddie may also have a moist fish tail dangling out of his pocket, since that is how he selected to move his pet after being kicked out of the condo.
6 & 7. Amy & Jill Inexperienced
It is our first Funko Pop pairing! Right here we have got Rachel’s two sisters, Amy and Jill, performed respectively by Christina Applegate and Reese Witherspoon. Every sister solely confirmed up for 2 episodes apiece, and Applegate and Witherspoon by no means really appeared collectively in the identical one. So this is able to create the proper alternative for followers to have all three Inexperienced siblings collectively, as long as Jill would not attempt to make out with Ross and max out anyone’s bank card. I am pondering Amy ought to both include a damaged china plate or a tiny ear-piercing equipment.
8. Russ
Like Dr. Drake Ramoray, Russ isn’t any mere double of a beforehand launched Ross Funko Pop, however a full character on his personal. It is simply…one which occurs to look quite a bit like Ross, or maybe Bob Saget (and even Enjoyable Bobby, if we’re simply speaking jackets and hair). The Russ collectible ought to positively have a much bigger nostril and chin than Ross, and would even be fairly cool if he’d be had a tattoo of Lauren Tom’s Julie someplace, since these two ended up getting collectively after Rachel broke up with him.
9. Carol Willick
As Ross’ first spouse who divorced him after embracing her latent lesbianism, Carol was actually considered one of a form. (Additionally, as a result of Ross was sober and bought her title proper on the altar, which wasn’t the case for his different weddings.) Carol is a no brainer for Funko Pop collectibles as a result of they may launch the principle model based mostly on Jane Sibbett, who portrayed her in all however one episode, and the corporate may then comply with that with a restricted launch of Anita Barone’s Carol, who was solely utilized in a single episode. Then, in fact, they may launch a dual-character bundle with Carol and Jessica Hecht’s Susan on their marriage ceremony day. $$$!
10. Charles Bing (Helena Handbasket)
If we’re being actual right here, this whole listing may have featured solely Funko Pops based mostly on all of the mother and father of the Friends leads. However the father or mother who would create probably the most magnificent trying determine is clearly Chandler’s cross-dressing father Charles – stage title Helena Handbasket – as performed by Kathleen Turner. Like fairly a couple of parts from Friends ten-year run, Charles is a very un-P.C. character, however contemplating the Funko Pop would solely have to convey Turner’s superb visage, versus the character’s backstory, it might be much less awkward to revisit each day.
11. Charlie Wheeler
First showing in Season 9 as additional proof that Ross is the worst at making dinosaurs sound cool, Aisha Tyler’s paleontology professor Charlie was a romantic fascinating first for Joey, then for Ross, after which her ex-husband Benjamin Hobart once more (as performed by Greg Kinnear). Past Tyler being nice in every thing, Charlie additionally deserves a Funko Pop determine for being the one recurring black character of word that Friends ever had. It could be overkill to have Charlie holding an image body with photographs of Joey, Ross and Hobart in it, however not the identical type of overkill as pairing Charlie’s Funko Pop with a restricted version model of Gabrielle Union’s Kristen Lang.
12 & 13. Frank and Alice
Admittedly, I briefly considered including Phoebe’s sister Ursula to this listing, the sibling much more worthy of inclusion is Giovani Ribisi’s Frank Buffay Jr., who would clearly should be paired up along with his spouse and former home-ec trainer Alice, as performed by Debra Jo Rupp. The lovingly ditzy and naive characters have been wonderful each time they appeared, so what higher so as to add as “equipment” than the triplets that Phoebe served because the surrogate for. (I’d really go for an entire Friends Pop Funko set simply based mostly on that hospital, full with the Fonzie-loving Dr. Harad, the hardly post-pubescent Dr. Oberman, Patrick Fabian’s hunky Nurse Dan, and Iqbal Theba’s physician who tends to Joey’s “kidney stones.”)
14. Estelle Leonard
Together with Kathleen Turner’s Helena Handbasket, June Gable’s Estelle Leonard would make for probably the most distinct trying Funko Pop determine, what together with her wild curls, her colourful and/or patterned jackets, and a cigarette all the time in hand. As Joey’s endlessly questionable agent, Estelle wasn’t probably the most outstanding character, however she was positively a fan-favorite as much as and past the character’s demise in Season 10. The collectible ought to positively have a inexperienced telephone receiver put towards her ear, and in the event that they wished to go darkish with it, she could possibly be holding a duplicate of the obituary that Phoebe learn to study of her demise.
These 14 characters have been bigger than the tip of the iceberg in relation to Friends Funko Pops we won’t consider already available on the market, however there are positively nonetheless tons of characters not talked about right here that additionally should get their very own standalone figures sooner or later. Possibly we’ll get round to tackling these at some point. Till then, keep affected person for Friends‘ return to streaming as soon as the HBO Max streaming service goes dwell in Could.
