14 more people returned from Britain infected with New Variant ‘Strain’ of Coronavirus, cases so far increased to 20

The new form of Corona virus found in Britain has also increased problems in India. The number of travelers returning from the UK who have been infected with the strain is increasing. So far, 20 passengers have been confirmed to be infected with Corona's new variant. The Union Health Ministry is closely monitoring the situation and is giving regular advice to the states to increase vigilance, prevent infection, increase investigation.

A total of 20 people who have returned to India from Britain have been found infected with the new strain of SARS-COV-2. The Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday that among these 20 people, six people were found infected on Tuesday. The Union Health Ministry said, "The situation is being closely monitored and states are being regularly advised to increase vigilance, prevent infection, increase screening and send samples to INSACOG laboratories." Meanwhile, a patient infected with a new form of corona virus from Britain has been found in the United States.

Total of 20 persons have been found with the mutant variant of SARS-CoV-2 virus reported from the United Kingdom. These include the six persons reported earlier (3 in NIMHANS, Bengaluru, 2 in CCMB, Hyderabad and 1 in NIV, Pune): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

The Union Health Ministry said that eight cases during the investigation at the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), one case at the ‘National Institute of Biomedical Genomics’ (NIBMG) located at Kalyani (near Kolkata), National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune One case, seven cases at the National Mental Health and Neurology Hospital (NIMHANS) in Bangalore, two cases at the Center for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad and one at the Institute of Genomics and Embedded Biology (IGIB), Delhi. He Came.

The ministry said on Tuesday that six people from Britain have been found infected with the new type of virus. All these people have been kept in separate residence halls in the marked health care centers and the people who come in contact with them have also been kept in separate houses.

He told that the people traveling with these people, their family members and the people who came in contact with them are being traced. Genome sequencing of other samples is being done.

The ministry said that between November 25 and December 23, around 33,000 passengers arrived at various airports from Britain to India. All these passengers are being traced and the central and state governments are conducting RT-PCR checks on them.

India has developed a pro-active strategy to detect and prevent mutated variants of the virus. This includes temporarily halting all flights arriving from the UK from midnight on 23 December to 31 December and mandating RT-PCR checks of all air travelers returning from the UK.

The Civil Aviation Ministry announced last week that the movement of aircraft between Britain and India would be postponed from December 23 to December 31 due to the introduction of a more contagious new form of the virus.

The Ministry of Health said that it is worth noting that the redesign of the virus was first found in Britain, in Denmark, Holland, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon, Singapore and America. Has been found