14 Phere Film (2021) Zee5: Forged, Roles, Group, Liberate Date, Tale, Trailer, Posters

By
Kim Diaz
-
0
14 Phere Movie (2021) Zee5: Cast, Roles, Crew, Release Date, Story, Trailer, Posters

14 Phere Film (2021) Zee5: Forged, Roles, Group, Liberate Date, Tale, Trailer, Posters

14 Phere is a Hindi language film. The film free up date is 16 July 2021. It has Kriti Kharbanda, Vikrant Massey and so forth within the solid. Watch the film on-line at the Zee5 app.

The plot revolves across the lifestyles of 2 people. They go paths and has to stand few demanding situations. Issues take a flip as they transfer in combination for commonplace excellent. Will they be capable to remedy the entire problems?

Director: Devanshu Singh
Style: Drama, Romance, Suspense, Comedy
Language: Hindi
Liberate Date: 16 July 2021

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here