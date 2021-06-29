14 Phere Film (2021) Zee5: Forged, Roles, Group, Liberate Date, Tale, Trailer, Posters

14 Phere is a Hindi language film. The film free up date is 16 July 2021. It has Kriti Kharbanda, Vikrant Massey and so forth within the solid. Watch the film on-line at the Zee5 app.

The plot revolves across the lifestyles of 2 people. They go paths and has to stand few demanding situations. Issues take a flip as they transfer in combination for commonplace excellent. Will they be capable to remedy the entire problems?

Director: Devanshu Singh

Style: Drama, Romance, Suspense, Comedy

Language: Hindi

Liberate Date: 16 July 2021