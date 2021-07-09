14 Phere Film (2021) Zee5: Forged, Roles, Team, Free up Date, Tale, Trailer, Posters

14 Phere is a film in Hindi. The discharge date of the movie is July 16, 2021. It has Kriti Kharbanda, Vikrant Massey and so on in its solid. Watch the movie on-line at the Zee5 app.

The plot revolves across the lives of 2 people. They move paths and feature few demanding situations. Issues take a flip once they transfer in combination for the average excellent. Will they be capable to resolve all of the issues?

Director: Devanshu Singh

Style: Drama, Romance, Suspense, Comedy

Language: No.

Free up date: July 16, 2021

