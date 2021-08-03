14 Phere Film Solid, Liberate Date, Actors, Actress, Roles, Tale & Extra

14 Phere is an upcoming comedy Hindi language film. The trailer of the film used to be unveiled on Monday 12 Jul 2021. 14 Phere film might be launched digitally on Zee5 App. The film is directed via Devanshu Singh and written via Manoj Kalwani. 14 Phere film forged options Vikrant Massey, Kriti Kharbanda, and different casts additionally function Gauahar Khan and Jameel Khan. 14 Phere film used to be produced uder the banner of Zee Studios.

The trailer of the film displays the tale is ready Sanjay (Vikrant Massey) and Aditi (Kriti Kharbanda). They each meet throughout faculty, fall in love, and get started living-in in combination. They’re able to tie the knot now however Aditi’s father is towards love marriages whilst Sanjay’s dad received’t acquiescence to an inter-caste union. Sanjay and Aditi get a hold of a singular if non-conservative, method to care for the placement. As a substitute of 1, they come to a decision to have two weddings with pretend oldsters status in for the actual deal. Input ‘Delhi ki Meryl Streep’ Gauahar Khan (Zubina).

The trailer of the film is taking a look fascinating and feature filled with comedy and whole pack of leisure. 14 Phere film unlock date is twenty third July 2021.The film will also be watched on-line on Zee5 App. The customers must take subscription of Zee5 App in the event that they don’t have.

14 Phere Film Trailer

14 Phere Film Solid

Vikrant Massey as Sanjay Lal Singh

as Sanjay Lal Singh Kriti Kharbanda as Aditi

as Aditi Jameel Khan as Amay

as Amay Gauahar Khan as Zubina

as Zubina Yamini Das as Sarla Lal Singh – Sanjay Mom

as Sarla Lal Singh – Sanjay Mom Vineet Kumar as Kanhaiya Lal Singh – Sanjay Father

14 Phere Film Main points

Name 14 Phere Solid Vikrant Massey, Kriti Kharbanda, Gauahar Khan, Jameel Khan, Vinay Pathak, Yamini Das, Vineet Kumar Style Comedy Kind Film Written via Manoj Kalwani Directed via Devanshu Singh Manufacturing Corporate Zee Studios Liberate Date twenty third July 2021 On-line Video Platform (OTT) Zee5 App Language Hindi

