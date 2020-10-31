14 points agreed between Rajasthan government and a group of Gurjar leaders

Jaipur: A delegation of Gurjar leaders held talks with the government here on Saturday amid the agitation proposed by the Gurjar Reservation Sangharsh Samiti from Sunday. In this negotiation, both sides agreed on 14 points. Gurjar leader Himmat Singh, who attended the meeting, termed the conversation as positive and said that this would satisfy the society and he would not need movement. However, Colonel Kirori Singh Bainsla did not attend the meeting. Also Read – 3 agricultural amendment bill of Rajasthan government, 3 to 7 years imprisonment on farmer harassment, fine of 5 lakh

After a nearly seven-hour meeting of the cabinet sub-committee and the Gujjar leaders’ delegation at the secretariat here, at the joint press conference held at night, the medical minister, Dr. Raghu Sharma read out the 14 points which have been agreed upon. Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Ashok Chandna said that the points of the agreement will be met with immediate effect. Also Read – Rajasthan: National Security Act implemented in 8 districts of the state before Gurjar agitation

We had a very positive discussion & convinced satisfied with the 14 points that expected agreed on. There is no need for agitation and we hope the government will meet its promises: Himmat Singh Gurjar, leader of Gurjar faction whose delegation met #Rajasthan Minister Raghu Sharma today pic.twitter.com/0xniEPhFvZ Also Read – Rajasthan: Tantrik did video Viral of sexual abuse, also cheated millions of rupees from 4 victims women – ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2020

At the same time, Gurjar leader Himmat Singh said that the government should take action on these points as per the time fixed so that the Gurjar society does not have to take the path of further movement. He said that if the society is satisfied then there will be no further movement.

Colonel Kirori Singh Bainsla, convenor of Gurjar Reservation Sangharsh Samiti did not attend the meeting. On this, Himmat Singh said that if the society is satisfied with the agreement made on 14 points with the government, Bainsla will also be satisfied.

Tell Bainsla has asked the people of the society to reach Pilupura of Bayana on November 1 i.e. tomorrow. Meanwhile, the police administration is alert about the possible movement. Mobile Internet services have been stopped in many districts, the Home Department has implemented the National Security Act in Bharatpur, Dholpur, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa, Tonk, Bundi, Jhalawar and Karauli districts.