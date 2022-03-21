14 useless websites that are really funny

We have talked a lot about useless websites in Genbeta, because not everything has to be oriented to productivity, studies and work. On the Internet it is also okay to procrastinate when you are bored and “waste” time with silly things.

And if there is something left over on the web, it is an infinity of nonsense that you may not save in your bookmarks to return to every day, but that can brighten up the moment a bit by distracting you with something curious or with a touch of free fun.

Playpopcon





A site where you can test your musical knowledge, or at least if you’re up to date with pop music. At playpopcon.com you find just that, a game where you have to Guess between two artists which one has the most reproductions on Spotify till the date. First mistake, you lose.

Just a Minute!





If what you want is to test yourself in something different, in Just a Minute! they challenge you to mentally calculate one minute. That’s it. basically the test your microwave oven trained you to do.

WindowSwap





A website to look through the window of someone in another part of the world. It can get a bit addictive, and if you want you can record a video of the view from your own window and share it with the site. WindowSwap it’s simple but incredibly relaxing.

Color Game





Another test. In Color Game you get an interesting little game in which you are challenged to see if you are capable of distinguishing colors very well. It is quite fun and interesting, although it also has its useful touch if you use it to know how well your monitor is calibrated.

Nerdle





At this point it is difficult for someone who visits the web frequently not to have heard of the popular Wordle, however, there are many interesting variations. One of the most complicated is perhaps Nerdle, the “wordle of numbers”.

daedalOS

At Genbeta we tell the story of a guy who spent a year modifying his personal website to make it look and work like Windows 10. It’s quite a success story, because he ended up working at Microsoft. He has called the “system” daedalOS and the work he did is truly great and a site worth visiting.

Find the Invisible Cow





Another game, and this time one that is very funny because of how absurd it is. Its name is just as ridiculous as its purpose: Find the Invisible Cow is literally about finding an invisible cow… on your screen. The only guide is sounds and that’s the best part, try it yourself.

ISS Docking Simulator





We could say that this is a game, but they literally use it at NASA. The ISS Docking Simulator is SpaceX’s online simulator that lets you check if you were born to be an astronaut. The truth is that it puts you to the test to see if you can connect to the International Space Station, it’s not easy at all, but don’t think that if you do, you’ll go straight to Mars…

Human Benchmark





This is one of my favorites, the Human Benchmark is a website with a small selection of mind games to test things like your reflexes and your memory. The games are simple, entertaining and you can compare your results with a lot of strangers on the internet. 10/10.

The web that works with solar energy





There is a website called solar.lowtechmagazine.com that consumes very, very little energy. It was created like this to work with a server that is sustained by solar energy. A server that is on the balcony of its creator’s house in Barcelona and whose most relevant information is literally tell how much battery is left to the web. If the weather turns bad, the site will go offline.

Windows 96





Mikesoft Windows 96 is a parody website full of quite legendary memes and jokes about Windows. And yet, it’s an example of how powerful modern browsers are and how great emulation is in a single tab.

Colorify





There is a website that analyzes the “color of your music” by looking at the covers of the albums you listen to on Spotify. Its name is Colorify and what it does is search among the songs you listen to the most and depending on the colors of the covers of the albums you play the most, it gives you a personal color palette.

Virtual XP





It’s another old Windows emulator, in this case it’s one called Virtual XP and it’s extremely powerful. It offers you a trip to the past pretty cool, it’s not all Windows XP, but a “mini” version of only 42 MB. One of the things I like the most is how it includes the classic themes to try out and see how great Windows customization used to be.

You never have an accent

A website that reminds you that you NEVER have an accent