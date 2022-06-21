14 Xbox and PC games for less than 10 euros that you have to try: run that the offers are over

Microsoft Unlocked Offers allows us to access discounts on more than 500 games and DLC.

Although Xbox Game Pass has made its way among Microsoft users as an excellent way to enjoy countless video games for a monthly fee that is quite affordable for players’ pockets, there are still those who choose to buy great adventures in stores, either by preference, because they are not available in the subscription service or to show their support for those responsible.

Thus, for a few days now, the Xbox bazaar has been celebrating those baptized as Unlocked Offers, with discounts on more than 500 games and DLC. At 3DJuegos you already know that we love these promotions, which is why we have taken a pencil and paper and noted down several discounted proposals these days that are worth giving it a try. Specifically, we have taken 14 great games for less than 10 euros.

Blue Dragon for 4.99 euros (before 19.99 euros). If you are one of the oldest Xbox players, or a fan of Japanese role-playing, you may have heard of Blue Dragon long before. Now you have a golden opportunity to discover it for yourself in these offers. (xbox)



Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition for 5.99 euros (before 29.99 euros). This year will be eight years since its launch, the third video game in a role-playing and action series that promises to be a major player again in the coming years. (xbox)



Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen for 3.74 euros (before 24.99 euros). With the announcement of a new installment in the saga coinciding with its tenth anniversary, perhaps the time has come to discover for yourself what this RPG is like that your friends talk about so much on networks. (xbox)



Deluxe version of Gears of War Ultimate Edition for 7.99 euros (before 19.99 euros). Every saga has a beginning, and Gears of War is one of those calls to mark an era. The successful first installment of the shooter saga, remastered not long ago, is on sale. (xbox)



Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice for 7.49 euros (before 29.99 euros). As a video game from an Xbox studio that it is, it is included in Game Pass, but it certainly has enough quality to recommend its purchase outside of any subscription service. (xbox)



Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Royal Edition for 7.99 euros (before 39.99 euros). In these offers we have a lot of RPG to recommend. This one in particular arrived in stores in 2019 with an epic and historical adventure in the times of the Holy Roman Empire. (PC)



Resident Evil for 4.99 euros (before 19.98 euros). We’re already on RE 4: Remake, but the first one came to us in 2015 and addressed the start of Capcom’s mythical survival-horror saga. Now it can be yours for a real bargain price. Are you coming to Raccoon City? (xbox)



Rise of Nations: Extended Edition for 4.99 euros (before 19.99 euros). These offers are also intended for PC video games available through the Microsoft store, allowing us to get our hands on great strategy video games like this title. (PC)



Deluxe Edition of Sunset Overdrive for 7.49 euros (before 29.99 euros). Saying who is responsible for it is enough for you to give it a try. Signed by Insomniac Games, this title offers us to jump and slide through a very peculiar open world. (xbox)



The Bard’s Tale 4 for 9.99 euros (before 39.99 euros). Another title from internal Microsoft teams, in this case inXile, which you can find on Game Pass. An RPG that is worth trying and supporting, and more at this reduced price. (PC and Xbox)



The Evil Within for 9.99 euros (before 19.99 euros). If you are looking for terror this is your video game. Extremely well-cared environments, creepy beings and a complex plot are combined in a survival horror signed by none other than Shinji Mikami (Resident Evil). (xbox)



Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition for 7.49 euros (before 29.99 euros). One of the most beloved shooter in writing and among the readers of 3DJuegos. And although the return to the saga of those responsible resists, it is still a very interesting proposal to know. (xbox)



Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition for 2.99 euros (before 19.99 euros). It is hard to say no at this price to the reboot of one of the most beloved sagas of the video game. And if you are left wanting more, its sequel can also be found at a very low price. (xbox)



Two Point Hospital for 8.74 euros (before 34.99 euros). With this video game, players will have the opportunity to build and manage their own hospitals, responding to all the challenges you can imagine in a proposal that is as challenging as it is entertaining. (PC)

