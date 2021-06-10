14-year-old woman’s love for neighbor, if she didn’t agree, then cruel father killed her, accused the younger guy

pakur: A 14-year-old minor woman needed to pay the cost of her mischief for falling in love along with her neighbor boy. The place did the lady care such a lot at a tender age that the effects of one of these courting might be so bad. The woman used to be having an affair with a boy from the group, however her father didn’t like any this. He thought to be this courting of his daughter to be a large explanation why for humiliation within the society and took one of these step for false satisfaction that he killed the daughter. Now not handiest this, after killing the daughter, this particular person additionally accused the neighboring boy of killing his daughter. Additionally Learn – Jharkhand: The honorarium of the mid-day meal prepare dinner higher, further popularity of Kovid workers-doctors

This incident is from Pakur district of Jharkhand state, the place the frame of a 14-year-old minor woman used to be discovered lifeless in a jute box in Baganpara of Ilami village of Mufassil police station space final Sunday.

The police of Mufassil police station has claimed to unravel the case of homicide of this woman. Police informed that this is a case of homicide for false satisfaction. The police have arrested her father for the lady's homicide.

Mufassil police station in-charge Dilip Kumar Mallick informed that the minor woman used to be having an affair with a boy from the group, which her father didn’t like. He informed that even after explaining a number of instances, the lady didn’t concentrate to him, so she killed her daughter at round ten o’clock final Saturday evening.

On this case, the lady’s father had accused his neighbor of homicide, who used to be taken into custody by way of the police at the identical day. All over interrogation and investigation, the police came upon that the homicide used to be now not finished by way of the lady’s neighbor, however by way of her father.

Police mentioned that the minor woman used to be murdered by way of her father. In keeping with the police, his father has confessed to the crime. Police resources mentioned on Wednesday that the accused father used to be arrested on Tuesday and despatched to prison.