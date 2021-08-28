14 years in the past the girl had finished love marriage with a backward caste guy, the villagers now boycott

Tumakuru (Karnataka): An incident of boycott of an inter-caste married couple (couple) by means of the higher caste neighborhood has come to mild from Koragere village in Chikkanayakanahalli taluk of Tumkur district of Karnataka. The couple has been married for 14 years. On this regard, the couple Nagaraju and Sasikala have given a criticism to the Superintendent of Police of Tumkur district, Rahul Kumar Shahpurwad. He has confident us that he’s going to consult with the village and remedy the issue in two days, Sasikala mentioned.Additionally Learn – The bridegroom was once surprised after seeing the bride’s face within the pavilion, reached the police, mentioned – that is…

Persecuted couple Nagaraju and Sasikala, citizens of Koragere village, were given married towards the needs in their households after falling in love in 2007. Nagaraju belongs to a decrease caste. After marriage, each lived in the similar village. Each husband and spouse paintings as laborers and develop plants on a small a part of their agricultural land. After years of laborious paintings, he constructed a space and controlled to expand his agricultural land.

Some other people from the higher caste neighborhood who may now not see that the girl from their neighborhood was once dwelling with the husband of the backward caste began harassing them. The gang quarreled with Nagaraju and assaulted him with none reason why. The villagers have additionally boycotted the couple for per week.

The sufferer Sasikala mentioned that although she attempted to touch Huliyar, Chikkanayakanahalli and Tiptur police stations on this regard, however to no avail. He mentioned, we have now an inter-caste marriage. We’ve got two sons and we live our lifestyles with out stressful others. How are we able to reside if we’re boycotted? The district management must come ahead to lend a hand us. Nagaraju mentioned that he lived peacefully within the village for 14 years. He mentioned that the villagers abruptly began harassing him with none reason why.