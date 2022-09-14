14 years later Project Zero 4 will bring its Japanese terror to the West in the form of a remaster: trailer and platforms

It has been presented in today’s Nintendo Direct and already has a launch window.

The terror It has also been seen in today’s Nintendo Direct, finally leaving us with the launch window and the trailer of a game that never came to the west. Now we know that Project Zero 4 will be on both the Nintendo Switch and the consoles during the next few months.

Project Zero 4 is coming to consoles, PC and Switch in early 2023In the new trailer the novelties of the original game have been seen, but with some improvements own of a highly requested remaster. The launch window has also been revealed whose arrival will be at principios de 2023 en PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S y PC via Steam. The original title in Japan is Fatal Frame, but in Europe this saga is known as Project Zero.

The game will arrive in the form of a remaster after the original will be released in 2008 for Wii. Koei Tecmo herself states in the description of the YouTube video that it has been one of the most requested remasters. The full name is as follows: Project Zero 4 Mask of the Lunar Eclipsewhich even now has an official website.

Project Zero 4 is one of the most requested remastersCow TecmoAs novelties, it will bring “a new Photo modealong with new and modified costumes, and improved graphicsincluding improved rendering of shadows and light, offering a more immersive experience and terrifying.” What’s more, the character models have been tweaked to provide a story that “shines both narratively and aesthetically.”

We already know that Project Zero 4 will arrive both on Switch and on PC and consoles during the first months of 2023. terror will be one of his keys, just like the last installment of last year. If you want to know how we received it in the 3DJuegos newsroom, you can take a look at the Project Zero: Maiden of Black Water analysis, carried out by Carlos Gallego, who classified it as “pure terror“.

