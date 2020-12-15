1400 English medium schools close Online Classes, parents do not have fees

Online Classes: Due to the spread of Corona epidemic in the country, there has been a lot of change in the field of education. At the same time, according to some reports and surveys, the number of students and girls going to schools has been recorded due to the epidemic. The epidemic changed the traditional way of studying in schools to give it a modern look but in the meantime, about 1400 schools in Pune have now closed their online classes. Also Read – Second wave of Corona starts in South Africa, school students accused of spreading epidemic

Many schools in Maharashtra have closed their online classes due to non-payment of fees. Due to this, children are facing many problems related to education and parents of children are also worried about it. However, for the present, it has been decided to close the online class for 3 days from Tuesday in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad.

In this regard, Federation of School Associations in Maharashtra has said that parents of children are facing financial crisis due to the epidemic. Due to this, they are unable to pay the fees and due to lack of fees, a financial crisis has arisen. According to the association, about 1400 schools in Pimpri Chinchwad and Pune had provided the facility of payment of money in installments to the parents of the students, but despite this the parents could not deposit the money.

The organization said that they had asked the schools not to increase the fees, even though the parents of its students could not pay the fees. In such a situation, the schools needed money for their daily expenses and due to inadequate supply of fees, the schools were facing financial crisis due to which the online classes of the schools had to be closed.