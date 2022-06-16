144 Hz and 1 ms at a bargain price

Almost as important as getting a good gaming computer that allows us to play our favorite video game genre, is doing the same with a monitor at its height. No more no less. Because it is such a bad idea to opt for a monitor that wastes the potential of our PC as it is to acquire one that is too top if then our hardware is not going to be able to squeeze its gaming performance.

Samsung G33T Monitor Gaming Odyssey de 27″, VA, Full HD 1920 x 1080, 16:09, 144 Hz, 1 ms, Freesync Premium, 1 Display Port, 1 HDMI, Eye Saver Mode, Flicker Free Technology, negro

The positive thing is that in the market we find all kinds of gaming monitors. And with today’s most popular configuration, 1080p at 144 Hz, much more. And even we can get one of these off-road models saving thanks to offers like the one starring this Samsung G3, now reduced to only 179 euros in MediaMarkt. With a discount of 100 euros compared to its usual price, which makes it an excellent purchase option.





Although more and more gamers are making the leap to 1440p and 4K, Most of the gaming community continues to enjoy Full HD panels for their great value for moneyas well as not requiring super powerful hardware to run all kinds of current and future games in ultra graphic quality and high frame rates per second.

This Odyssey G3 is one of them, and it is great to complement our gaming PC or laptop. It has a 27-inch panel with 1920 x 1080p resolution. It is 16:9 and flat. Employs VA technology for the panel and stands out for its 144 Hz refresh rate and its response time of just 1 millisecond. And it even incorporates AMD FreeSync Premium technology, a must have in these times and with which we can say goodbye forever to the annoying effect tearing.