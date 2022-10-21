146 bodies were exhumed from a mass grave found in Lyman, a city recovered by Ukraine

146 bodies were exhumed from a mass grave found in the Ukrainian city of Lyman. (REUTERS)

The ukrainian police completed in the last few hours the work of exhuming corpses from a mass grave located in the city of Lymanin the eastern region of Donetsk.

It is the largest burial found so far in this city recovered by the Ukrainians after its occupation by the Russians and which is located in one of the four regions that Moscow annexed.

A total of 111 civilian bodies y 35 from Ukrainian militaryspecified the main department of the National Police of Ukraine in the Donetsk region, the local agency reported. Ukrinform.

Police completed investigative actions at a cemetery in Lyman, where two mass burial sites were discovered after the city was liberated from the Russian aggressor.

“The civilians were buried in one place and the Ukrainian defenders in a separate one. The dead were buried in trenches,” he stated.

The police also specified that “some graves do not have names. As a result of extensive work, which lasted for more than two weeks, the investigators recovered 146 bodies,” the report states.

According to the police, another twenty-five locations have been discovered in the city of Lymanso research teams are now working on them.

“In general, in the liberated areas of the Donetsk region, there are 58 areas of mass burials. Every day, the police receive more and more reports from local residents about burials. However, some graves are impossible to access due to active hostilities at the moment,” the police added.

So far, a total of 166 bodies in the north of the region Donetskin areas that the Ukrainians have already returned to control.

The civilian victims included 85 men, 66 women, five children and ten bodies whose sex had not yet been identified.

According to preliminary data, most of the victims died from shrapnel wounds and natural causes. Some bodies showed signs of a violent death.

Ukrainian investigators announced that the number of soldiers who were executed by the Russian military will be confirmed as soon as all expert examinations are completed.

Donetsk, along with Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, all of them also annexed by Russia, is where the fighting between Ukrainians and Russians has focused in recent weeks, which, according to kyiv, are favorable to the Ukrainian military forces, who have managed to reconquer large territory areas.

