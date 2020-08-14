15 August 2020 Police Medals: Police Medals will be given to 926 unmatched policemen, many now in this world …

15 August 2020 police medals: On Independence Day this year, a total of 926 officers of various police and paramilitary forces across the country have been selected for the prestigious Police Medal. Also Read – The tricolor will be hoisted for the first time at the famous Niagara Falls, Canada’s CN Tower will also be illuminated

The name of late Inspector of Delhi Police Mohan Chand Sharma has been included for the sixth time in the list of gallantry medals. Also Read – Independence Day 2020: Today is the last day to participate in the Essay Writing Competition released on August 15, this is the direct link to join

Sharma, who was posted in the Special Cell of Delhi Police, was martyred during the 2008 Batla House encounter. The police officer was posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra of India’s highest period of peace on January 26, 2009. Also Read – Delhi / Noida Traffic Diversion Route: Changes in the capital due to August 15, Know these rules before you know outside

According to the list released by the Ministry of Home Affairs, late constable Eknath Yadav from Uttar Pradesh Police and Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Sahni (both posthumously) have been selected for the Police Medal.

Apart from this, Pranjal Pachani, Laju N. in CRPF constables. S., Phatte Singh Kudopa and Laxman Purati. At the same time, Vinay Prasad, Assistant Commandant of Border Security Force (BSF) has been posthumously selected for the Police Medal.

A total of 215 personnel from various forces, including state police and paramilitary forces, have been selected for the Police Medal (PMG) Award for bravery.

In addition, 80 people have been selected for the President’s Police Medal for Special Services. At the same time, 631 people have been selected for medals for meritorious service.

A total of 946 police personnel were awarded the Police Medal on Independence Day last year.

Of the 215 personnel selected for the Police Medal for Gallantry this year, 81 from Jammu and Kashmir Police, 55 from Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 23 from Uttar Pradesh Police, 16 from Delhi Police, 14 from Maharashtra Police, Jharkhand Police. There are 12 jawans involved.

Apart from this, five from Assam Police, three each from Arunachal Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Police, two from Telangana Police and one Jawan from Border Security Force (BSF) have been included for the award.

(Input from agency)