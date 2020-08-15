15 August: Rahul Gandhi hoists the tricolor at Congress headquarters, spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tightens PM

New Delhi The tricolor was hoisted on the occasion of Independence Day on Saturday at the Congress headquarters in the presence of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and several other senior leaders of the party. In the absence of party president Sonia Gandhi, senior leader AK Antony hoisted the flag. Congress sources say that Sonia Gandhi, who recently returned from the hospital, could not be present on this occasion as per the consultation of doctors. Also Read – PHOTOS: Independence Day celebrated across the country in the midst of Corona crisis, did not see the color of celebrations as before

After hoisting the flag, the party leaders sang the national anthem, the national anthem and the 'Victorious World Tricolor Pyara…'. Apart from Rahul Gandhi and Antony, senior leaders Ahmed Patel, KC Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary, Rajiv Shukla, RPN Singh and many other leaders were present on the occasion.

After the flag hoisting, Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala criticized the government for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's insistence on a 'self-reliant India' from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

Delhi: Senior Congress leader AK Antony hoists the National Flag at Congress party’s headquarters, today on #IndependenceDay today. Rahul Gandhi, Ahmed Patel and KC Venugopal also present. pic.twitter.com/QnMXXs0ruj – ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020

“First of all congratulations to the countrymen for the Independence Day,” he told reporters. Every Indian has to think what is the meaning of freedom today? Does our government believe in democracy, believe in public opinion and majority? Is there freedom to speak, think, wear clothes and earn a livelihood in this country or is it curbed somewhere? “

Surjewala said, “The foundation of self-reliant India was laid by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel and other freedom fighters. Now when we talk of self-sufficient India, then the question has to be asked that the government which is selling the PSUs and privatizing the railways and airports will be able to secure the independence of this country? “