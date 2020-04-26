15 best Android launcher apps to make your home screen perfect



Android launcher apps have prolonged been an integral part of the Android experience. In the event you occur to don’t like the best way wherein your home screens look or act, you’ll have the option to merely acquire an app to modify all of it. There’s little question that Android launcher apps have a way more numerous set of choices than each different fashion of utility and also you’ll have the option to in actuality carry out somewhat very good points with these apps. Let’s try the most efficient Android launchers! We’d guidelines the Google Pixel Launcher if it had been to be had for larger than a handful of models.

Movement Launcher

Worth: Unfastened / $4.99+

Movement Launcher has prolonged been a favorite Android launcher of our readers. It comes with a stock Android actually really feel. Alternatively, there are some extra choices over best that add some forte. Quicktheme means you can customise the colors of your UI in accordance to your wallpaper. Shutters means you can check out an app’s widget with out actually surroundings one on the home show screen. It even has theming and customization elements to make your phone actually really feel additional like Android Oreo. There could also be icon pack reinforce, frequent updates, and rather more. There’s a lot to love about this one. Even the app drawer is configurable.

AIO Launcher

Worth: Unfastened / $1.99

AIO Launcher does it in any other case than many Android launcher apps. It does away with the standard home show screen in need of an information-packed guidelines of stuff. It shows things like your latest SMS and ignored calls, your media participant, your machine data (RAM, battery, storage, and so forth), and even stuff like data, Bitcoin value, Twitter, and further. The paid mannequin moreover includes integration for Telegram and your frequent widgets from completely different apps. Not the whole thing has to seem to be stock Android and AIO Launcher for certain shows that it might be executed efficiently. It’s unfastened for a lot of choices. The entire mannequin is a particularly reasonable $1.99.

Apex Launcher

Worth: Unfastened / $three.99

Apex Launcher has been spherical for a very long time and stays one of many iconic Android launcher apps ever. Like Movement Launcher, it targets to supply a stock Android look and feel with a few extra choices thrown in for wonderful measure. Amongst those include the power to range things like transition animations, scrolling conduct, and there’s even a scrolling dock the place you’ll have the option to lay fairly just a few icons. Apex Launcher moreover encompasses a theme engine. The app underwent some massive changes in 2018. It seems to be like much more trendy now.

APUS Launcher

Worth: Unfastened

APUS Launcher is a amusing app must you like a ton of customization. It boasts a lot of over 50,000 wallpapers along with a ton of extra points. Another choices include a data feed, the power to cowl apps from the app drawer, a built-in app lock function, and a few completely different sweets. It’s not barely as gentle or surroundings pleasant as Pixel Launcher style launchers like Nova Launcher, Hyperion, Lawnchair, and so forth. Alternatively, it’s rather more vibrant and flamboyant. Some people prefer it that method. The launcher is unfastened with advert reinforce. Our best precise criticism is that you just’ll have the option to’t purchase the app to take away commercials.

Evie Launcher

Worth: Unfastened

Evie Launcher used to be definitely one in every of our alternate options for the most efficient Android apps of 2016. It’s nonetheless an excellent launcher to these days. The launcher features a barely typical home show screen construction along with a typical search, personalized shortcuts, and fairly just a few personalization decisions. The dock is a little more customizable than most stock launchers on most telephones. You’ll moreover commerce things like icon sizes, the app drawer, and some completely different stuff as well. In reality, the launcher manages to stick clean, gentle, and stock-ish for people who care about that. It may be the most efficient with out spending a dime Android launcher within the market in the intervening time.

Hyperion Launcher

Worth: Unfastened / $2.99

Hyperion Launcher is the model new baby on the Android launcher block. It slots in correctly between heavier launchers like Movement and Nova and the stock Android experience of Lawnchair. The UI is decidedly stock taking a look with no ton of bloat or aptitude. There are lots of customization choices, even though. They arrive with third celebration icon reinforce, an icon type changer, theming elements, and some completely different neat stuff. It helps Google Feed, nonetheless it requires a separate acquire comparable to most completely different launchers. It’s new, nonetheless it’s already slots in favorably in all probability the best launchers on Android.

Lawnchair Launcher 2

Worth: Unfastened

Lawnchair Launcher is an excellent Android launcher for lovers of minimalism. It’s an open provide problem that mimics plenty of the texture and seem from the Pixel Launcher. It choices many an equivalent choices to the Pixel Launcher along with a few others. Those choices include icon pack reinforce, Google Now integration (with non-compulsory and unfastened plugin), adaptive icons, and various completely different customizations. The distinctive used to be extraordinarily touted for its stock-like look plus its customization choices. The builders now guidelines the app as Lawnchair 2 and it’s nonetheless in beta, nonetheless includes some additional trendy Android choices. The app could also be utterly unfastened.

Lightning Launcher

Worth: $4.99 + $1.99

Lightning Launcher was as soon as a barely first fee, minimal Android launcher. It has since grown into one of many customizable Android launchers ever made. It’s nonetheless super lightweight too. It gives you the power to modify absolutely anything else on the home show screen. You’ll even have multiple models of home screens for multiple occasions. Most likely its most authentic perform is its scripting reinforce. You’ll use JavaScript to make Lightning do all kinds of stuff. There are also additional plugins, language packs, and further to be had for acquire. The perform guidelines isn’t all that prolonged comparatively, nonetheless it seems to tick all the correct bins. The app moreover has a discovering out curve, nonetheless it’s value discovering out.

Microsoft Launcher

Worth: Unfastened

Microsoft Launcher isn’t a model new launcher. The app was as soon as Arrow Launcher. Microsoft re-branded the app in mid-2017. The app choices integration with many Microsoft providers and merchandise, along with their calendar, e mail, to-do guidelines app, and direct integration with Microsoft PCs. It moreover has customization choices and gesture controls. This one returned to beta after the rebrand. Thus, there are probably some bugs for now. Alternatively, it’s one factor different and significantly useful for a lot of who want larger integration with their Home home windows PC. Microsoft is rebuilding this app from the underside up and also you’ll have the option to try it out proper right here should you want. That new mannequin will likely alternate this mannequin on this guidelines sometime when it’s formally launched.

Niagara Launcher

Worth: Unfastened

Niagara Launcher is the newest launcher app on the guidelines and it’s roughly our diamond-in-the-rough choose. It features a very minimal UI with a clean look, superb ergonomics, and a sleek look. The app moreover tries to limit your need of the notification color with built-in message notifications as well as to music controls. There are some gentle theming decisions to be had along with elementary stuff like icon pack reinforce. It’s nonetheless in early entry beta in the intervening time so there may be additionally the occasional pc virus, nonetheless must you hit the button beneath and it’s not in early entry anymore, suppose those bugs are mounted.

15 absolute best local weather apps and local weather widgets for Android! 15 absolute best unfastened Android apps to be had in the intervening time!

Nova Launcher

Worth: Unfastened / $4.99

It doesn’t get too considerably higher than Nova Launcher. Like Apex Launcher, Nova has been spherical given that wonderful earlier days. It stays not best associated, nonetheless one of many essential absolute best Android launcher app decisions to be had. It has a laundry guidelines of customization choices that include gesture reinforce, the power to customise the texture and seem of the app, icon pack reinforce, points, and much, much more. The app moreover will stand up to date at a breakneck tempo due to this bugs usually get squished quickly and new choices are added continuously. It moreover comes having the ability to backup and restore your home show screen layouts for when you in the long run switch to a model new phone. It’s the one we’d counsel you try first.

Poco Launcher

Worth: Unfastened

Poco Launcher is the stock launcher for the popular (and cheap) Pocophone. It’s actually to be had for a lot of Android models and that’s roughly sudden taking into consideration Google acquired’t even liberate theirs. It’s a barely elementary launcher. It has your elementary stock Android-ish construction with icons on a home show screen and a swipe-to-access app drawer. You’ll customise stuff like the home show screen grid and the app drawer background. It moreover has a privateness chance that hides icons from the app drawer should you want. One other manner, it runs gentle and clear. It’s a quite simple recommendation for people with lower end models and those with higher end models who want one factor in actuality straightforward.

Rootless Launcher

Worth: Unfastened

Rootless Launcher is an effective, stock Android style launcher from 2018. It’s actually a barely elementary experience. You get a stock Android look and feel with some additional customization elements to end the look. One of many essential choices include icon pack reinforce, adaptive icon pack reinforce, an icon type selector, points in accordance to your wallpaper, and also you’ll have the option to commerce the positioning of the hunt bar. You’ll moreover get Google Feed working on this launcher, nonetheless like most it requires an extra plug-in acquire and arrange. The website online with the instructions for which might be inside the Google Play description. That’s correct up there with Hyperion and Lawnchair as a wonderful chance for stock Android lovers.

Good Launcher 5

Worth: Unfastened / As a lot as $6.99

Good Launcher 5 is an infinite distinction from Good Launcher three. Happily, it’s in a good path. It features a trendy UI, ambient theming choices, trendy choices like adaptive icons, and further. It even has a local weather and clock widget and gesture controls. It’s not barely as strong as Nova Launcher or an equivalent launchers. Alternatively, it has adequate choices to be barely stress-free. It feels adore it competes directly with Movement Launcher and an equivalent apps with regards to customization and usefulness.

Common Launcher

Worth: Unfastened

Common Launcher isn’t the popular launcher on the guidelines. Alternatively, it’s nonetheless barely wonderful. It boasts a very prime stage of customization along with various points and some completely different choices. Alternatively, it moreover comes with a steeper discovering out curve than most. People who stick spherical and learn what they’re doing are dealt with one factor in reality specific. Nevertheless, people who merely want one factor straightforward that works correct would possibly want to check out out one factor like CPL, Rootless Launcher, Hyperion Launcher, or one of many essential completely different decisions.

If we ignored any of the most efficient Android launcher apps, tell us about them inside the suggestions!


