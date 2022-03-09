15 censored video games, with some surprising cases

Although the reasons are varied, each game reflects what, at some point, society considered “too much”.

The censorship in video games it is not a new topic, because although we have the recent example with Martha Is Dead, countless titles have been modified, or even prohibited in its entirety due to different reasons, such as high violent or sexual content, in addition to other sensitive topics.

Obviously, the era when a video game was released can greatly affect the decision to censor its content, and considering that we’ve already been through several generations of platforms and titles, the rules are not the same as they were at the beginning of the 21st century or even before that. Next, we will list you 15 games that they censored in one or several parts of the world, and we will include the reason behind each case.

Grand Theft Auto V Not surprisingly, GTA V was censored in its Korean and Japanese versions, as the sexual content, along with the nudity seen in the game, were considered very graphic for the “morals” of both countries. Until Dawn Japan is very strict, and they showed it again by censoring the violent content present in Until Dawn, being a scene in particular where we chose a death between 2 companions that broke the patience of the country. Manhunt A game where we focus on killing whoever you meet? Manhunt had no chance of going unnoticed, and received a censorship hit in several countries, including an actual murder case that blamed the game. Mortal Kombat 11 Censorship and Mortal Kombat go hand in hand, and its eleventh chapter did not get rid of the situation that previous installments experienced. Mortal Kombat 11 took graphic violence to another level, and this did not please Indonesia and other countries. Agony Surprisingly, Agony was able to keep almost all of its explicit content, with only a few game endings and a couple of additional scenes being censored, however, the uncensored version suddenly disappeared. Valuing Valorant is a different case, but it also suffered from censorship, as the Riot Games FPS eliminated its blood in esports competitions, with sparks replacing the little violence that the game presents. Resident Evil 7 Capcom censored a specific part of the game that they suspected would have problems if it were to remain in the final game, and it has to do with the initial confrontation against Mia, as the girl cut our torso. Sleeping Dogs Japan struck again, and Sleeping Dogs was censored in this country. The game no longer featured a sex scene, but what suffered the most was the violence against civilians, since it was not within the morals of the Japanese. Hotline Miami Australia is another extremely strict country when it comes to its regulations, and the Devolver Digital title failed the test. Here it is not necessary to specify the reason, because Hotline Miami and its sequel are known to be very violent. South Park: The Stick of Truth If you’re looking for series fidelity in video games, obviously South Park would have issues. This RPG was censored in its European version, eliminating scenes of anal probes and comments about abortion. Outlast 2 Sex scenes, drug abuse and addiction, crime and violence are just a few of the reasons Australia didn’t initially approve Outlast 2. Fortunately, the game passed the tests at the end of the day. Earthbound It may look innocent, but Earthbound touches on very sensitive issues, and the American version of the game was censored. Ness is clothed rather than nude in one scene, and the references to death are less obvious. Lust from Beyond As the name suggests, Lust from Beyond features a lot of nudity, among other explicit material. To avoid problems, the studio in charge released a friendlier reissue, censoring game content and animations. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Japan again attacked, and AC Valhalla almost completely eliminated their violence in this version of the game. Ubisoft responded with a patch that would allow players to adjust various values, including blood. Red Dead Redemption 2 Rockstar Games is perhaps the most mentioned studio when we talk about censorship, because Red Dead Redemption 2 was not spared in the Japanese country either, completely eliminating nudity and amputated bodies.

Sometimes, it falls to the developers themselves to use their own judgement, and avoid censorship imposed on their titles later on, however, sometimes a game may seem harmless, and without even notifying the studio, they disappear from stores altogether, as as happened to Agony. Censorship is therefore, without a doubt, a situation from which will always talk in the world of video games.

