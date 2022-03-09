15 censored video games, with some surprising cases

Although the reasons are varied, each game reflects what, at some point, society considered “too much”.
The censorship in video games it is not a new topic, because although we have the recent example with Martha Is Dead, countless titles have been modified, or even prohibited in its entirety due to different reasons, such as high violent or sexual content, in addition to other sensitive topics.
Obviously, the era when a video game was released can greatly affect the decision to censor its content, and considering that we’ve already been through several generations of platforms and titles, the rules are not the same as they were at the beginning of the 21st century or even before that. Next, we will list you 15 games that they censored in one or several parts of the world, and we will include the reason behind each case.
Sometimes, it falls to the developers themselves to use their own judgement, and avoid censorship imposed on their titles later on, however, sometimes a game may seem harmless, and without even notifying the studio, they disappear from stores altogether, as as happened to Agony. Censorship is therefore, without a doubt, a situation from which will always talk in the world of video games.