15 EastEnders questions we’ll have to wait to be resolved as soap goes off air

It’s official – EastEnders is off the air. The ultimate episode accomplished earlier than lockdown halted manufacturing again in March aired on Tuesday 16th June, and with filming not but resumed there’s no official phrase as to when it would be again. Though, we do have basic episodes and a behind the scenes present, EastEnders: Secrets and techniques From the Sq., taking the soaps place on the schedule.

Because the pause is unplanned, the soap left us with a number of dangling plot threads we now might have to wait months to be resolved – and once we do return to Walford presumably there’ll be some form of time leap; so how the ultimate doof-doofs will ultimately be resolved is anybody’s guess.

So the hypothesis begins now as to what’s in retailer for the storylines now briefly frozen in time. Hopefully, we received’t be in suspense for too lengthy. Right here’s a reminder of every little thing we will consider that has been left up within the air.

What’s going to Phil do subsequent?

If ‘Enders had chosen to cap what’s successfully now a 35-year-long ‘season one’, placing a battle for the valuable Queen Victoria pub on the centre would have been an effective way to depart followers on the sting of their seats. And what a remaining scene it was as Phil Mitchell appeared on in shock as he realised that Ian Beale and Sharon Watts have been the brand new house owners. The true query now could be, how will Phil react and what’s going to he do when the present returns. We predict Ian ought to be very frightened about his security by the hands of his long-time enemy…

Will Whitney go to jail?

Thanks to the EastEnders episode discount, tales are lasting so much longer than initially supposed with Whitney Dean’s court docket case for the homicide of Leo nonetheless on the horizon. Viewers will do not forget that Leo died again in February and the story has had quite a few twists and turns since then. However as for Whitney’s eventual destiny, we’re going to have to preserve ready for the day we see her take the stand in court docket. Will she be allowed to stroll free?

Will Ben get his listening to again?

We received’t lie, we feared an agonising summer season questioning if he was lifeless when Ben collapsed, however the tortured gangster appeared to get a cheerful ending when docs advised him he’d be ready to have the operation to assist restore his listening to loss and that his burst eardrum will heal. Certainly it’s not that straightforward, although – writers love piling distress on poor outdated Ben however for now, issues seem optimistic. May there be problems when he has the process in a heartbreaking twist?

Will Karen stick with Billy?

By no means thoughts Sharongate, Karen-gate is the love triangle that’s obtained us questioning which fella will be chosen by considered one of Walford’s feistiest ladies. Billy and Mitch went full Hugh Grant and Colin Firth in Bridget Jones’s Diary as the battle to win Ms Taylor’s affections obtained bodily. Invoice has had sufficient of his girlfriend’s ex lording it over him how he’s the love her life and given Kaz an ultimatum – however who will she select? Will we quick ahead to Karen in a marriage gown come September as she prepares to tie the knot with one of many males?

Does Ian kill Dotty?

The on/off blackmail has been going spherical in circles however we ended with slimy Ian Beale wanting like he had the higher hand over dastardly Dotty Cotton. She nonetheless insists she’s prepared to expose his half in Denny Rickman’s loss of life to Sharon, however the businessman referred to as her bluff as soon as once more. Somebody has to crack sooner or later, and if Shaz knew the reality it could change issues between the lifelong associates eternally. We’re questioning simply how far Ian is ready to go to silence Dotty…

Is Bobby plotting revenge on Peter?

Speaking of Dotty, she’s brought about a rift between Ian’s sons, Beale brothers Bobby and Peter. Bob is enjoying down his damage at Peter kissing his Cotton crush, however we don’t purchase it – the final time the lad disagreed with a sibling they ended up lifeless. Bobby’s slow-burn anger points have by no means actually gone away, is their rivalry over Dotty set to simmer to the purpose of one other homicide in EastEnders’ authentic household?

Will Sonia discover her dad?

This was a curveball that we discovered genuinely intriguing – feeling lonely since daughter Bex moved on, Son began a web-based seek for Terry Cant, her long-lost father. Sonia is the one considered one of Carol Jackson’s many children to have by no means met their father (even Robbie tracked down deadbeat dad Gary Bolton as soon as), and the considered discovering one thing new a couple of character we’ve identified for practically 30 years is filled with prospects. Who’s Terry? Why was he by no means round? And can Sonia remorse making an attempt to discover him?

May Ruby’s be shut down?

The Sq.’s native evening membership will in all probability be shut down anyway when the soap returns in the event that they’re to realistically painting what’s occurring within the hospitality sector, however after Dotty’s drug bust this week Rubes might have had her licence taken away off air by the cops for drug dealing occurring on the premises- particularly in the event that they discover out Ms Allen turned a blind eye to it… May this be establishing a feud between the 2 ladies?

Has Grey pushed Chantelle into Kheerat’s arms?

There’s luggage of potential with the home abuse storyline within the context of a lockdown, however after Grey’s refusal to consider his spouse isn’t dishonest on him with Kheerat Panesar we reckon he’s all however pushed her into infidelity along with her old skool mate. Is that too predictable? Perhaps sadistic Grey decides to mattress Whitney Dean, in any case, considering it would educate Chan a lesson? There are such a lot of instructions this story may go and we can not wait to discover out which one they select.

Do Keegan and Tiff break up?



Say it ain’t so! However we left the teenage sweethearts they have been nonetheless very a lot at odds and Tiff’s persistence is sporting understandably skinny. Pay attention to you dad, Keegs, and don’t let your woman go. Is it too late for the pair to save their short-lived marriage? And can Keegan even keep on Albert Sq. to give them an opportunity?

Can anybody save Jean?

She wasn’t on display for the previous few episodes, however we’re nonetheless very frightened about Jean Slater. Final seen residing alone having chucked Kush and the clan out for messing along with her meds, her bipolar is spiralling uncontrolled and she or he began to think about lifeless lover Daniel was nonetheless alive. Quick ahead a number of months and we shudder to suppose how dangerous issues have obtained. Will she get the skilled, and emotional help she wants however retains pushing away? And if there’s a lockdown, what’s going to months alone have accomplished to her?

Will Martin and Ruby have an affair?

Frankly, in the event that they don’t then we would like our a reimbursement – a fling between these two has had extra signposting than the M25, and we really feel ardour was about to ignite had it not been for the pandemic’s affect on manufacturing. They’ve been there earlier than, however the considered them being a correct couple is fairly thrilling – particularly with Stacey’s return on the horizon later this 12 months (fingers crossed).

Is Ian double-crossing Max?

Blink and also you missed it, however all this guff about Ian making Max signal over his share of the restaurant to him whereas his and Rainie’s divorce goes by to cease her fleecing him appeared very suspicious. There’s by no means been any love misplaced between Beale and Branning, and we wouldn’t be stunned if it was only a sneaky method for entrepreneurial Ian to wrestle sole management of his enterprise; it was solely a verbal settlement, in any case. Ian’s dicing with loss of life, although, seeing as the final time they fell out Max tried to strangle him with a set of fairy lights.

Will Rainie and Stuart get married?

We have been wanting ahead to the Sq.’s misfits tying the knot and getting a cheerful ending, so how lengthy will we have to wait to see the marriage now? Each characters have advanced from being harmful, disturbed antagonists to mild aid with their unexpectedly candy romance that went a way to redeeming them each. However no huge day is deliberate in soap with out some drama occurring. Perhaps we’ll see Stu’s horrid dad Jonno once more?

Will Jay discover out Lola cheated?

Simply when underused Lola was on the verge of a giant storyline, it’s taken away from us! Any day now it felt like Jay Brown was set to discover out his beloved lover had accomplished the soiled with outdated flame Peter, and now we’ll have to wait to see how this all pans out. Would Jay forgive and neglect? And who does Lo actually belong with?

