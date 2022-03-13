15 games based on animes that will arrive in 2022 and beyond Which ones would you choose?

Do you like manga, anime and video games? You are in the right place, because here we offer you a list of some of the most important anime games that will arrive throughout 2022 and 2023. There are proposals of all kinds and for all platforms, some very surprising!

Games and anime have always had a very close relationship. Rare is the manganime series that does not have its representation in the world of video games, let’s talk about sagas as popular as Dragon Ball, Naruto or other new ones that come in like Kimetsu no Yaiba, which is a phenomenon today. Precisely for this reason, for all the otakus who follow us on 3DJuegos and for those who are simply curious about this great form of entertainment, the list that we offer below is especially relevant. Why? Easy, because it offers us a general vision (and the truth is that it is hopeful) about what is coming… which is not little.

In total, we offer you a selection of 15 anime games in which there are approaches for all tastes and on a variety of platforms. We are going to have a lot of RPG, but also battle royale and even first-person shooters. The business model is also important, with the abundance of free-to-play, mobile games and of course more traditional releases for both PC and console. In other words, many game concepts and possibilities, because the anime fan is also very heterogeneous and plays on various platforms. What do you most expect from everything we propose? Have we missed any releases that you personally expect? You already know that all our articles continue in the comments of the forum, so share with the community all your manganime wisdom.



Powered by Witchcraft



Plataformas: PC, PS4, Xbox One y Nintendo Switch



Launch in 2022 (date to be determined)



Digimon is one of the longest-running anime series on this list, with which many of our readers surely grew up. He is no more and no less than 25 years old. To celebrate, it would be nice if we finally got Digimon Survive, an RPG with survival elements that combines tactical battles, multi-scenario investigation and some point and click gameplay.



Powered by Dimps



Plataformas: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series y Nintendo Switch



Launch in 2022 (date to be determined)



Dragon Ball video games have usually opted for fighting and RPG, but this time everything is going to be quite different. Why? Because DB Breakers proposes an asymmetric multiplayer in which seven users take on the role of ordinary citizens, while a seventh player acts as a superpowered villain. Let’s hope Dimps is right this time.



Developed by Square Enix



Platforms: Android and iOS



Launch in 2022 (date to be determined)



We are facing one of the most beloved manganime franchises, which is more than 20 years old since its first publication. What to expect from this mobile game? Basically, it is a free to play focused on the story of the original manga, in which the combats shine, with a technical deployment that is above average in this type of production. Promise!



Developed by Bandai Namco



Plataformas: PS4, Xbox One y Nintendo Switch



Launch in 2022 (date to be determined)



One of the anime series of the moment, My Hero Academia, receives a multiplayer action video game that follows the popular battle royale style. The approach? 8 teams of 3 players face each other in scenarios that have already been confirmed to have destructible elements. At the moment, this F2P bet with level ups is expected to arrive sometime in 2022.



Powered by Quatro A



Platforms: Android and iOS



Launch in 2022 (date to be determined)



Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) has taken Japan by storm and wants to do it in the rest of the world as well. How? A good way is video games. Specifically, here we are faced with a combat title in which we can side with the hunters or the demons in asymmetric games. It’s been delayed since its original announcement, so we hope it’s worth it.



Developed by Square Enix



Platforms: PC, PS4 and Nintendo Switch



release to be determined



Do you remember that anime series about Dragon Quest that aired many years ago on television? Well, we are going to have a new video game from Square Enix… and it looks very good! It is an action RPG that recovers the iconic characters of the series, in addition to its epic story. It has exploration, real-time combat and a soundtrack that draws you in. Hopefully its launch is not only in Japan.



Powered by Engines



Platforms: PC and Nintendo Switch



Launch in 2022 (date to be determined)



We are facing a 2D action and adventure game that we shouldn’t lose track of. With a very metroidvanian approach in which there is no shortage of platforms and equipment upgrades, Overlord is a game that tries to capture the full essence of the manganime created by Kugane Maruyama. In fact, the artist is directly involved with the plot of the game, which is completely original.



Developed by Spike Chunsoft



Platforms: PC, PS4 and Nintendo Switch



Launch in 2022 (date to be determined)



Akihito Tsukushi’s manga, also converted to anime, takes us to a fantasy world with an unusually dark plot. The video game is an Action RPG in three dimensions that includes the original story of the series, as well as including a completely unpublished chapter. Without a doubt, one of those titles that you have to keep track of if you are a fan of the medium.

Inazuma Eleven: Great Road of Heroes



Powered by Level-5



Plataformas: PS4, Nintendo Switch, Android e iOS



Launch in 2023 (date to be determined)



We know the Inazuma Eleven game saga for being linked to Nintendo consoles, but this time it expands its range to reach new platforms. What is your proposal? That of an RPG that also wants to become the best installment in the series. Big words, but the truth is that it will be ambitious, with both individual play (story mode) and online.



Developed by Vic Game Studios



Platforms: Android and iOS



Launch in 2022 (date to be determined)



Black Cover is a relatively recent manga and anime (2015), but popular enough to have its own video games. In this case, we are faced with an RPG with adventure elements and an audiovisual finish that looks like a console. A very flashy title that we still don’t know much about, except that it is scheduled to appear sometime this year.



Developed by Bandai Namco



Platforms: PC



Launch in 2022 (date to be determined)



Gundam has always been a phenomenon in Japan, and there are many fans that it treasures in other parts of the world. The robots will arrive this year with a 6 versus 6 multiplayer First Person Shooter that we are already waiting for it to reach our territory. It is free to play and with an essence very close to the popular hero shooters. It will have different modes and will have a closed beta. Cross our fingers!

Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade



Powered by Sumzap



Platforms: Android and iOS



Launch in 2022 (date to be determined)



A very recent manga and anime that is gaining a lot of acceptance among the most otaku fans. The video game covers the original story, but also adds its own episodes that help expand the series. All this within turn-based combat in a Person-style scheme, and which of course has elements of conversational adventure. It looks good, but will have to try it.



Developed by Neos Corporation



Plataformas: Nintendo Switch



Launch in 2022 (date to be determined)



From Shin-Chan there are video games that date back to the days of the Game Boy and the Super Nintendo… almost nothing! The announcement of a new video game for Switch, which could come to the West, was one of the most unexpected news of last year. Of course, the game looks beautiful and maintains great fidelity to the anime series that we all know.

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion Lost Stories



Developed by f4samurai



Platforms: Web browser, Android and iOS



Launch in 2023 (date to be determined)



This video game restarted its development and was commissioned to a new studio. It seems that things were not going too well, but now we have hope with this RPG combat game. Of course, the manganime series has achieved recognized success due to the frenzy of its plot and the complexity of its characters, as well as its strong dramatic charge, aspects that are surely reflected in this title.



Developed by Shengqu Games



Platforms: Android and iOS



Launch in 2022 (date to be determined)



Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure is one of the most popular manganime sagas of the moment, with several video games in its particular repertoire. This 2022 a new installment is expected to arrive, in this case a mobile game of which details are not yet known. What parts of Hirohiko Araki’s manga will it cover? What will be his style of play: fighting, RPG, gacha…? We are looking forward to knowing.