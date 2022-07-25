15 Games Worth Waiting For But It’s Bursting To Be Delayed

Although we can’t complain because real great games are coming out in 2022, the truth is that there are already a few “most anticipated games” planned for this year… that have ended up delaying their release date. Among them names like Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 or Starfield, which are no small thing! In this special we talk about 15 highly anticipated games by fans that have ended up postponing their release to 2023.

The saying goes “He who waits, despairs”and video game fans are, much to our regret and on many occasions, the personification of that proverb. Let’s see, it’s common for a game to be delayed. There is no year that someone does not miss the train for a number of different reasons: changes or marches in the development teams; that the company wants to have it as polished possible – or so they say many times; problems at the internal level of which sometimes they do not want or cannot give details… And in recent years we have had a “special guest”, the pandemic of COVID-19, to which the war has now been added in Ukraine. Ok, not all the delays are due to these two circumstances, but it is undeniable that for whatever reason we have to continue dealing with the waits that are placed on us eternal to be able to enjoy games that we have been waiting for like rain in May.

In 3DGames we are not few – not to say that there is no one left – those of us who have not seen any hope of seeing our favorite titles this year in the store and being able to play them truncated. With the aggravating circumstance that the list is long and category. The year began with the conflict that unfortunately continues to take place in Eastern Europe, and ironically one of the first victims One of these delays was a game set in a war, the Advance Wars 1+2 Reboot Camp for Nintendo Switch. they were not missing not two months for its official release when the big N decided to postpone its release ”sine die” for rendering the game a scenario very similar -although much more lighthearted and comical- than the one that is taking place in the Ukraine. Unfortunately It’s not the only one game affected by the conflict, since the retro aesthetic indie Replaced, or the long-awaited Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl have also had to be delayed, although only to 2023 for now. In your case, for guarantee the security of its programmers as their offices were originally located very close to the battle front.

For whatever reason, we have to continue dealing with expectations that seem eternalBut even games that this conflict catches from afar have not been spared fall off the bandwagon by 2022. Microsoft made us a mr combo when announcing jointly the delay of Starfield and Redfall, two of his heaviest weights for this year. And if things still ended there, it would be less flagrant, but there are many more: Breath of the Wild 2 than Aounuma resists to launch to meet the fans confirming their perfectionism (which benefits us, eye); that of The Day Before because its developers believe that it will be better if they adapt it to Unreal Engine 5; or the cases of Suicide Squad Kill Justice League, Forspoken or Sea Stars among many others whose studios want to guarantee us the best that those titles can offer on launch day.

To say that it is appreciated, because it is not easy to make videogames, but unfortunately that does not make that you expect them to be shorter. No, our fate is to wait and despair as we said at the beginning. And you? what game did you have illusion and hopes to play this year and you missed the next? That you have already seen -or will see- our list, but as always we want to know yours. Tell us about it in the comments or on the 3DJuegos Discord!

