15 Great Movies Coming To HBO Max In September 2020

Dave

In case you didn’t know, 2020 is an election yr. We’re not mentioning this to bum you out or inform you who to facet with. Quite, it seems like the proper time to look at the Kevin Kline comedy Dave, wherein a man who seems just like the President of the US has to play the half as a result of unexpected circumstances. A very wide-eyed fable that wears its coronary heart on its sleeve, Dave is a political story that performs like an grownup’s fairy story. Additionally, this film has Ving Rhames with hair and Charles Grodin enjoying an accountant… and the way typically do you see that?!