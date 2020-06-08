15 Great Movies That Explore Race And Social Justice

Ken Burns: The Central Park 5 (2012)

That is the true story of 5 Black and Latino youngsters who had been wrongly accused of raping a jogger in Central Park. On the time of this movie’s launch, it was the primary time the youngsters’ facet of the story was proven. There may be additionally a collection on Netflix known as When They See Us centered across the occasions which can be very tough to observe for the primary time. Mere weeks in the past (in Central Park, no much less), a black fowl watcher who needed a lady to leash her canine had the cops known as on him, and she or he used his race as a weapon in opposition to him. So regardless of the occasions of the Central Park 5 occurring over three a long time in the past, race remains to be being weaponized. Fortunately, movies like this make the victims seen.

You’ll be able to stream Ken Burns: The Central Park 5 on Amazon Prime and may stream When They See Us on Netflix.