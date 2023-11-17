15 Great Netflix Movies About Being A Mom That You Can Watch With Your Mom:

No matter how beneficial it seems after the fact, pregnancy was a very hard process. When you find out that you’ll never be alone again, your whole life changes. Not for the following nine months, anyway. For people who have done it before, it feels like home, and they know what little things they need to do.

But for people who have never done it before, it’s something out of this world. Also, the mood swings, particularly when things are most important, are not helpful. Get some tasty snacks, put your feet up, and settle down on the couch with your mom to watch a lot of Netflix.

Moms need and deserve a day just for watching great movies. There are movies that can make you cry for many reasons, as well as movies with good stories that will make your heart tingle.

The Mother:

The title seems to say it all. In Niki Caro’s action film, Jennifer Lopez plays a skilled killer who steps out of hiding when she finds out that the daughter she gave up years ago has been taken by bad guys out for payback.

In the never-ending action movie, Lopez’s character goes on an exciting chase because she is determined to protect her 12-year-old child. In the clip, she says, “I’m a killer.” But I’m also a mom. I will die to protect her.

Pieces Of A Woman:

“Pieces of a Woman” is a drama movie with Vanessa Kirby, Shia LaBeouf, Molly Parker, as well as Sarah Snook. It is loosely based on Mundruczó and Wéber’s stage play of the same name.

The movie is about a couple from Boston named Martha and Sean. Their plan to have a home birth goes horribly wrong, and the pregnant woman has to go through a hard time to come to terms alongside the harsh truth.

Even though the movie isn’t only about motherhood, it gives a very deep understanding of the sadness that some moms have to go through.

Eat Pray Love:

The movie Eat, Pray, Love is based upon Elizabeth Gilbert’s autobiography. It’s about a normal American woman who decides one day to end everything. In order to follow her desire, she leaves her spouse, job, as well as way of life behind. No mom wants her kids to be happy with the same old things, even if everyone else thinks it’s a good thing.

Julia Roberts stars within this love story, which is a good reminder to women that it’s better to try to find happiness even if they don’t have an established strategy than to stay home and be sad. People who are brave enough to leave their comfort zone can find new things to do, new friends, and even possible love interests.

Enola Holmes:

In Harry Bradbeer’s two movies based on Nancy Springer’s young adult books, Millie Bobby Brown as well as Helena Bonham Carter play a strong mother and daughter team.

Enola, Sherlock Holmes’ little sister, is played by Brown. Her mother Eudoria gave her an unusual schooling that made her independent and interested.

Enola runs away to London to avoid the social norms for young women at the time. There she finds lots of secrets and a way to solve them that is even better than her famous brother Sherlock’s. In the 2022 follow-up to the 2020 movie, Enola continues to work as a detective and takes on a new case.

Slam:

Some of the other movies on this list are about mothers, but this one is about being a father. Nicholas Hornby’s books “High Fidelity” and “About a Boy” have been turned into movies because he has a unique way of telling honest stories about kids.

Film maker Andrea Molaioli from Italy made the movie “Slam,” which is another story like this. From a different point of view, the movie tells the tale of teen pregnancy.

Sam, who is 16 years old, looks up to Tony Hawk as well as has big goals for himself. One of them is not going to be a dad. After meeting Alicia at a party put together by a friend of her mother, he falls in affection for her.

They start seeing each other, and after a while, Alicia tells him she is pregnant. What is Sam going to do about this now? He could leave, but he should stay and take care of things.

Julie And Julia:

Stories about women who inspire other women are much more powerful than movies about women who hurt each other.

As seen in Julie & Julia, Julie Powell loves to cook. Since her job in a call center in New York right after the 9/11 attacks isn’t great, she turns to famous chef Julia Child for help. There are two different times in the movie that follow both people.

Powell has set a goal to finish Child’s 524 recipes in one year and blog about her journey. Child is a strong woman working in a male-dominated field to publish a book of French recipes for Americans. Everyone will laugh out loud in this movie and want the two strong women to succeed within their own problems.

Moxie:

People don’t just pass on bone structure as well as family assets to their children. In Amy Poehler’s comedy-drama about coming of age, a girl gets her toughness from her mom.

Vivian starts her own feminist magazine with the help of her friends because she is fed up with all the unfair things that happen to girls at college and is inspired by some old feminist magazines that her mother has.

Vivian’s friends are excited about the secret magazine Moxie, but she isn’t ready for how much the project will impact her life.

Otherhood:

A sitcom called “Otherhood” was directed by Cindy Chupack. It is based upon William Sutcliffe’s book “Whatever Makes You Happy.” Gillian, Carol, as well as Helen are the main characters of the movie. They are three mothers and long-time friends who feel left out and forgotten on Mother’s Day.

They are going to New York to see their kids and try to show them that they need to make some big changes in their lives. The trip, on the other hand, ends up being a turning point in the trio’s lives as they learn some surprising lessons that change everything.

Fun Mom Dinner:

There are a lot of rehearsed talks about work-life balance these days because more and more women are moms at home and in charge of their jobs.

Five moms get together for a fun night out called Fun Mom Dinner. They forget about their chores and just have a good time.

This movie will make moms laugh and make them miss the easygoing days when they didn’t have to worry about things like harmless flirting and telling their darkest secrets.

Stepmom:

However, Stepmom is definitely a Mother’s Day movie, even though it feels very much like fall. Chris Columbus directed the emotional 1990s movie about a mother of two, Jackie, who has to deal with both a fatal illness and her ex-husband’s engagement to a younger woman, Isabel.

The movie shows a turning point in the history of a family. At the same time, Isabel does her best to connect herself to her soon-to-be stepchildren, even though their mother doesn’t like it. This is a beautiful ode to all moms and stepmoms, but you’ll need a lot of tears.

Bird Box:

“Bird Box” is a post-apocalyptic horror thriller movie based on Josh Malerman’s book of the same name. It stars Sandra Bullock, Trevante Rhodes, John Malkovich, as well as Danielle Macdonald.

Within the Susanne Bier movie, a mystery force has destroyed a world after the end of the world. A woman goes upon an expedition for survival alongside her children close by while many others die.

They have to keep their eyes closed at all times as well as cross dangerous rivers as well as woods because the thing is always there. Sueanne Bier is in charge of directing “Bird Box.”

The Age Of Adaline:

Finding true love is hard enough, yet for a woman who is stuck within her 29-year-old body while everyone else ages normally, a partner for life seems impossible.

The Age of Adaline is about a woman named Adaline who was brought back to life by a mysterious event but could not age. Blake Lively plays her.

She is always running away from the FBI as well as other people who see the strange thing. Although Adaline is still young, she has to watch her daughter get older while she herself stays young.

As you watch this love movie with your mom, you’ll want to give her a big hug as well as thank her for everything she’s done for you.

Roma:

Roma by Alfonso Cuarón, which was nominated for 10 Academy Awards, is an art film that shows a deep respect for women who raise children.

The story is about Cleo, who works as a live-in maid for a family from the top middle class in Mexico City within the 1970s. An award was also given to Marina de Tavira for her role as the mother of the family that Cleo works for.

The movie is complicated, artistic, and very personal. It’s a tribute to Cuarón’s childhood nanny, who gave Cleo’s story its ideas.

The Lost Daughter:

The Lost Daughter is a psychological drama movie based on Elena Ferrante’s book of the same name. Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, Jessie Buckley, as well as Paul Mescal play in it.

A teacher named Leda decides to take a break as well as go on vacation while her children are with their dad within Canada. This is the main plot of the movie.

Things look like they are going exactly as she planned until she sees a family whose presence alone makes Leda feel uneasy.

As events unfold, the teacher in her mid-40s is suddenly aware of the errors she made to be a mother over the years as well as the results of those errors.

Dumplin:

Being raised in your mother’s shade can be hard and make you feel a lot of things, but for Dumplin’, it means honor and forgiveness. Rosie Dickson is Dumplin’s mother, and Jennifer Aniston plays her. She has spent more time and effort on southern pageants than her child.

When Rosie’s sister, Dumplin’s guardian, dies, the two are compelled to be together. This mother and daughter have a rough start, but when they see things from the other person’s point of view, they can understand each other and build a friendship.