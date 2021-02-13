15 K-Drama Hugs That Melted Our Hearts

Admittedly, when watching a Okay-drama the primary kiss scene is closely anticipated, nonetheless, a hug scene might be simply as impactful, intimate, and susceptible. There are various varieties to be admired — again hugs, run hugs, raise hugs, reunion hugs, and extra — and so they have the facility to make our hearts soar with butterflies or swell with tears. Happily, because the Okay-drama world continues to ship wonderful romances and relationships with each new present, there are a lot of hugs which have wiggled their manner into our hearts. Listed below are a few of our favourite Okay-drama hug scenes.

Warning: spoilers for dramas under.

Kang Mo Yeon & Yoo Shi Jin in “Descendants of the Solar”

Is there a extra applicable scene for a hug than one the place somebody discovers that their lover isn’t really lifeless? “Descendants of the Solar” follows the story of a physician named Kang Mo Yeon (Music Hye Kyo) who falls in love with a soldier named Captain Yoo Shi Jin (Music Joong Ki). Whereas they meet in a hospital, they ultimately come to work collectively in Uruk the place they’re thrust into a number of harmful conditions. Because the drama unfolds and Shi Jin is stationed elsewhere, he goes lacking in motion and is pronounced lifeless. On the yr anniversary of his dying, he’s lastly capable of reunite with Mo Yeon and the pair tearfully embrace.

Music Hye Kyo and Music Joong Ki’s chemistry carries the emotional affect of this scene, as they squeeze one another tightly and lean into the opposite. They completely seize the way it feels to carry your beloved shut after pondering they had been gone endlessly.

Begin watching “Descendants of the Solar”:

Kang Chul & Oh Yeon Joo in “W”

Some Okay-drama hugs can unintentionally fall flat once they don’t match the emotion that the scene requires. For instance, when near-death scenes occur, generally there may be an embrace however the leads appear to be they’re barely hugging. Happily, “W” did away with this element when Kang Chul (Lee Jong Suk) embraces Oh Yeon Joo (Han Hyo Joo) after having a nightmare of her being killed in entrance of him.

For those who watch the behind-the-scenes for this take, the director asks Lee Jong Suk to hug her tighter — in spite of everything, he simply thought the love of his life died. Lee Jong Suk effortlessly complies, and the scene is full of simply the correct amount of depth so it doesn’t fall flat. You’ll be able to really feel the aid Kang Chul has, understanding that he hasn’t misplaced Yeon Joo the identical manner he misplaced his household.

Begin watching “W”:

Kim Je Ha & Anna in “The K2”

One other iconic type of Okay-drama hugs is the run hug, which often happens when one character returns from a harmful activity and their lover sees them for the primary time afterward. A memorable run hug takes place in “The K2” between Kim Je Ha (Ji Chang Wook) and Anna (YoonA). Whereas their story begins in Spain, the pair aren’t formally launched till Anna’s stepmother, Choi Yoo Jin (Music Yoon Ah), hires him as a bodyguard. The pair fall in love and when Je Ha is shipped on a harmful mission that would value him his life, Anna makes him promise to come back again to her. He makes good on his phrase, and when he returns, Anna runs down from her room and straight into his arms.

“The K2” is a drama that’s packed to the brim with motion and at all times has you questioning if Je Ha will make it out alive. This scene is a good breather second, the place you may actually recognize his reference to Anna. They’re full of sentimental smiles, anticipation, and aid as they get one more second to spend in one another’s arms.

Begin watching “The K2”:

Kim Bok Joo & Jung Joon Younger in “Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo”

What’s a Okay-drama with out an iconic again hug? In fact, there’s loads of them to admire and rave about, however one specifically to make your coronary heart really feel heat is the one in “Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo.” This fan-favorite drama follows the story of an aspiring weightlifter in school, Kim Bok Joo, (Lee Sung Kyung) who falls in love with a swimmer on the identical faculty, Jung Joon Younger (Nam Joo Hyuk). Quickly after they develop into a pair, there’s a scene the place Joon Younger clings to Bok Joo’s facet. She tries to shrug him off in order that they received’t draw consideration so he again hugs her as a substitute.

This hug completely captures the butterflies, teasing, and youthful emotions of what it’s prefer to be in love for the primary time. Their smiles and giggles are sickeningly candy and you’ll’t assist however fall in love alongside them.

Begin watching “Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo”:

Ahn Min Hyuk & Do Bong Quickly in “Sturdy Lady Do Bong Quickly”

Ahn Min Hyuk (Park Hyung Sik) and Do Bong Quickly (Park Bo Younger) perfected the achingly gradual, tension-filled construct as much as a romantic relationship. As Min Hyuk helps Bong Quickly learn to management and use her secret super-strength powers, they share a number of nearly kisses, a again hug of kinds, and different heat embraces. These two are often called a pet couple, so it’s no shock that considered one of their cutest hug scenes includes them arguing outdoors about who will go away first.

Doesn’t this hug make you are feeling heat and gooey inside? They’re too cute for phrases.

Begin watching “Sturdy Lady Do Bong Quickly”:

Ko Dong Man & Choi Ae Ra in “Combat My Approach”

In fact, this checklist wouldn’t be full with out the point out of rom-com king Park Website positioning Joon. Whereas he has many memorable hug scenes throughout all of his dramas, a very memorable one is between him and Kim Ji Received within the drama “Combat My Approach.” The story follows Choi Ae Ra’s (Kim Ji Received) and Ko Dong Man’s (Park Website positioning Joon) pursuit of their goals and happiness as their youth ends. Firstly of the drama, Ae Ra provides Dong Man a pep discuss which leads him to tears. As he begins to get emotional, he sweeps Ae Ra up in a facet hug and asks her to consolation him.

This hug is very cute since Dong Man is the one asking for affection whereas Ae Ra is perplexed and awkwardly pats his arm. Often in dramas, the roles are reversed and the woman is crying whereas the person awkwardly comforts her. As a plus, the floating petals within the background add to the ambiance, making this scene really feel romantic and endearing.

Begin watching “Combat My Approach”:

Ha Moon Soo & Lee Kang Doo in “Simply Between Lovers”

A drama that’s gradual and regular with its romance is “Simply Between Lovers.” This melancholic drama follows the story of Ha Moon Soo (Received Jin Ah) and Lee Kang Doo (Junho) who’re engaged on a brand new constructing to interchange the shopping center that collapsed on them once they had been youthful. The drama provides no rose-colored depiction of their trauma, so their romance is available in bursts till they’re lastly able to let the opposite in. Though Kang Doo tries his finest to push Moon Soo away, she stands her floor and the two lastly come collectively in a hug scene that’s positive to make your coronary heart cry.

Regardless of the drama’s miserable nature, this hug reveals what the drama is all about: therapeutic. Each of the characters, specifically Kang Doo, have lastly discovered that it’s time to cease being alone and permit love to come back in.

Begin watching “Simply Between Lovers”:

Lee Hwi & Seong Ja Hyeon in “Grand Prince”

Is it actually a saeguk if the principle lead doesn’t “die” and are available again to life simply as soon as? “Grand Prince” wastes no time and makes the lacking prince Lee Hwi (Yoon Shi Yoon) return from the lifeless within the first episode, simply as his nice love Seong Ja Hyeon (Jin Se Yeon) is about to be married to a different man. Though Ja Hyeon has already deliberate to develop into a nun within the mountains, Hwi rushes to her home as quickly he hears the information to reunite together with her. The pair run into one another’s arms and cling to the opposite desperately.

This hug really units the bar for his or her romance and retains you interested in how they ended up separated to start with. Yoon Shi Yoon and Jin Se Yeon’s chemistry and performing expertise completely drive this embrace, solidifying its place on this checklist.

Begin watching “Grand Prince”:

Jang Man Wol & Goo Chan Sung in “Resort Del Luna”

Reasonably than emotional, intimate, and passionate kiss scenes, “Resort Del Luna” masters the artwork of lovely, cinematic, intimate hug scenes between Jang Man Wol (IU) and Goo Chan Sung (Yeo Jin Goo). The pair are thrust collectively on the Resort Del Luna when Chan Sung has to develop into the supervisor as a result of deal his father made with Man Wol years prior. Whereas the pair typically conflict to start with, Chan Sung ultimately breaks down Man Wol’s partitions and helps her achieve the love and peace she wants to maneuver on to the afterlife. Whereas they’ve many impassioned hugs, their hug when Man Wol asks him to remain by her facet even when she disappears leaves a deep impression.

Hugs are often the turning level of the lead’s relationship in a Okay-drama. It’s an act of intimacy that permits you to know that one of many characters is lastly letting the opposite in. This embrace, specifically, solidifies Man Wol’s willingness to confide in Chan Sung not solely with the dialogue however with the photographs of the flowers on her tree lastly blooming. It’s romantic, melancholic, and hopeful suddenly.

Begin watching “Resort Del Luna”:

Jeon Nokdu & Dong Dong Joo in “The Story of Nokdu”

Saeguks are identified for maintaining you on the sting even by the finale episode. Intimate and romantic scenes are far and few in between when the characters must usurp the throne. Nevertheless, “The Story of Nokdu” delights viewers with the romance between Jeon Nokdu (Jang Dong Yoon) and Dong Dong Joo (Kim So Hyun). They meet in a village for widows that Nokdu infiltrates by dressing up as a girl to search for the one that tried to homicide him and his household. Dong Joo discovers his true id and as she helps him hold it a secret from the others they kind a deep bond. Whereas there’s loads of embraces to be admired, nothing is sort of as heartwarming as their raise hug on the seaside when Nokdu returns from a visit overseas.

Whereas technically this turns right into a kiss scene, their embrace is equally as heart-fluttering. It’s notably refreshing as a result of it’s the beginning of their happily-ever-after. Whereas many historic dramas finish with a promise that issues will probably be higher, “The Story of Nokdu” satisfies viewers by delving proper into it. This hug scene is cute, sappy, and joyous which makes it an amazing payoff to the climactic political plot that just about drove the characters aside all through the drama. Their love really conquers all.

Begin watching “The Story of Nokdu”:

Yoo Ryung & Ko Ji Seok in “Catch the Ghost”

In “Catch the Ghost” Yoo Ryung (Moon Geun Younger) joins the subway police with ulterior motives to assist discover her lacking twin sister. Her companion, Ko Ji Seok, (Kim Seon Ho) typically clashes together with her, since he’s very devoted to following the foundations and never entering into bother. Though the pair begin off at odds, they slowly fall for one another as their relationship progresses from enemies to associates to lovers. Their memorable hug scene lies in Ji Seok’s confession when Yoo Ryung returns to working with the subway police after filling in at one other division.

Though this hug takes Yoo Ryung unexpectedly, it’s exhausting to not really feel swayed by Ji Seok’s embrace and confession. Kim Seon Ho has mastered the artwork of displaying how emotions bubble excessive and explode. Ji Seok can’t maintain in how a lot he likes Yoo Ryung however he doesn’t cross the road. He’s so candy, affected person, and understanding and you’ll inform how a lot he deeply cares and respects Yoo Ryung on this scene.

Yoon Se Ri & Ri Jung Hyuk in “Crash Touchdown On You”

“Crash Touchdown On You” employs the star-crossed lovers trope so brilliantly, there are a plethora of embraces that pull at your heartstrings. The story follows the journey of Ri Jung Hyuk (Hyun Bin), a North Korean soldier, attempting to assist Yoon Se Ri (Son Ye Jin) return safely to South Korea. Though their plans succeed, Jung Hyuk ultimately travels to South Korea to guard Se Ri from Jo Chul Kang (Oh Man Seok). Ultimately, he’s caught and should be returned to North Korea with the remainder of his troops. As he crosses over the border to be arrested, destined to depart with out saying goodbye to his real love, Se Ri comes operating as much as him. He openly crosses again over to South Korea the place the pair embrace.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin’s chemistry is phenomenal on this scene. Although weapons are raised and tensions are excessive, these two solely have eyes for the opposite. You’ll be able to really feel their fear and heartbreak as they maintain one another tightly earlier than parting to guarantee one another how a lot they love each other and that they’ll meet once more.

Go Moon Younger & Moon Gang Tae in “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay”

In “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay,” Go Moon Younger (Website positioning Ye Ji), a youngsters’s e-book creator who has an anti-social character dysfunction, meets the closed-off Moon Gang Tae (Kim Soo Hyun) who leads an unstable life to deal with his autistic older brother, Moon Sang Tae (Oh Jung Se). The pair is thought for his or her insane chemistry and steamy kisses, however within the first half of the drama, there’s a unprecedented hug scene the place Gang Tae comforts Moon Younger after she has an intense nightmare of her mom.

There’s simply a lot to like about this scene — from the way in which Moon Younger tightly clings onto Gang Tae’s shirt regardless of yelling at him to depart, to the way in which he caresses her hair as he hugs her. Viewers can really really feel the feelings and the depth of the pair’s relationship, which makes it an ideal instance of an iconic Okay-drama embrace.

Baek Hee Sung & Cha Ji Received & Baek Eun Ha in “Flower of Evil”

In “Flower of Evil,” detective Cha Ji Received (Moon Chae Received) discovers that her husband, Baek Hee Sung, (Lee Joon Gi) is the prime suspect of an unsolved homicide case. Because the pair work on their very own to unravel the case, they ultimately come collectively to clear Hee Sung’s identify. Given the melo nature of this drama, nearly all of their romantic scenes are laced with tears and a potent dose of torment. There’s no query that the present’s ultimate embrace between the pair and their daughter, Baek Eun Ha, (Jung Website positioning Yeon) is likely one of the most shifting hug scenes ever.

Nothing beats the euphoric aid of watching this hug. After watching them struggle tooth and nail to be collectively regardless of the occasions of the previous, this hug lastly solidifies that they could be a comfortable household eventually.

Begin watching “Flower of Evil”:

Park Joon Younger & Chae Music Ah in “Do You Like Brahms?”

Final, however actually not least, is the long-lasting hug scene within the first half of “Do You Like Brahms?” The story follows the lonely pianist named Park Joon Younger (Kim Min Jae) and a violin participant named Chae Music Ah (Park Eun Bin). Each endure from having an unrequited love. Though the pair has many candy scenes once they’re formally collectively, their most poignant scene is when Joon Younger comforts Music Ah on her birthday.

After discovering out that Joon Younger hid the reality about her associates Yoon Dong Yoon (Lee Yoo Jin) and Kang Min Sung (Bae Da Bin) seeing one another, Music Ah confronts him about it within the observe room. As an alternative of talking with phrases, Joon Younger performs her Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata” and mixes it with Completely happy Birthday. He then boldly proclaims they should be associates and embraces her.

This hug is the turning level of their relationship. Not solely does Joon Younger deeply console Music Ah, but it surely’s his first step in studying find out how to put motion into his relationships, quite than simply letting his music converse for him. Though the pair are solely platonic right here, this hug is stuffed with the intimacy and romance that make Okay-dramas so addicting to observe.

Begin watching “Do You Like Brahms?”:

Hey Soompiers! What’s your favourite Okay-drama hug? Tell us within the feedback under!

kaityv spends most of her time watching Okay-dramas though she must be writing. If she’s not watching a drama then she’s for positive dying over BTS’s and Purple Velvet’s music and movies.

At present watching: “Run On”

All-time favourite: “Sturdy Lady Do Bong Quickly”

Trying ahead to: “So I Married an Anti-Fan,” “Double Patty,” “River The place the Moon Rises”