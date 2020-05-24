15 Korean MVs That Blend The Physical And Digital

Though there’s a lot that may be expressed by means of using bodily objects and areas, digital results and animation can usually kick issues up a notch. By benefiting from digital capabilities, complete new worlds may be created, the inanimate may be made seemingly actual and alive, and even the unattainable may be achieved. So take a break from actuality and take a look at these otherworldly MVs that showcase the ability of digital artwork and design.

Additionally, whereas there are numerous fantastic totally animated MVs on the market (Penomeco’s “Coco Bottle” and Hash Swan’s “Teenage in Closet,” to call a pair), I’ve targeted right here solely on ones that use digital animations and results to complement actuality in a technique or one other.

ASTRO – “Knock”

Any AROHA can let you know that ASTRO all the time releases beautiful MVs, however “Knock” is particularly lovely because of its combination of bodily constructions and digital imagery, creating a stunning space-like panorama that seems to transcend the boundaries of time. I notably just like the stairway scenes, that are evocative of M.C. Escher’s work and provides this MV an actual sci-fi vibe.

Lee Hello – “Maintain My Hand”

How cute is that this video? Not solely is Lee Hello herself positively lovable right here, however the 8-bit animations are to die for. From the bathe of tiny pixel flowers to the detailed digital backgrounds, every part presents a little bit magical, dreamlike sweetness.

IU – “Eight” (feat. Suga)

I actually like this video’s use of animation, which pulls each IU and the viewers out and in of actuality. It’s attention-grabbing that there’s a mix of artwork kinds too, each of that are beautiful, because it creates an further depth to the MV and its touching story.

SOMDEF – “Slip N Slide” (feat. Crush)

Is it simply me or are the pink jelly animals on this MV form of cute? I additionally like how the video constantly scrolls from left to proper — an strategy that feels very uncommon and offers an attention-grabbing dynamic to a comparatively easy MV.

Oh My Lady – “Nonstop”

This MV looks like a mashup of Snow filters, ’90s teen comedies, and a Barbie-themed quarantine dream. In different phrases, it’s very pink, girlish, and simply aesthetically pleasing total. The CGI teddy bear can be unbearably cute, beginning off as an odd, inanimate toy and finally evolving right into a multi-story, rainbow coloured bear with a thoughts of its personal.

Grey – “TMI”

I really like the best way “TMI” takes easy, monochromatic units and creatively overlays textual content and enjoyable graphics so as to add movement and distinction, which in flip emphasizes the duality of being a profitable movie star and an on a regular basis human being. By the way, other than being related to this text, each the MV and tune are unusually consultant of the occasions we’re dwelling in (if solely I too might make Baskin Robbins spontaneously seem in my lounge although).

AOA – “Bingle Bangle”

For those who loved the “Maintain My Hand” MV above, you then’ll love “Bingle Bangle” and its copious use of graphics that appear like they got here straight out of an actual online game. I discover it notably cute that the MV switches forwards and backwards between actual life Mina taking part in a sport in her room and the world inside stated sport, finally turning Mina right into a online game character herself.

BTS – “IDOL”

As if BTS’s vibrant, boldly patterned outfits aren’t attention-grabbing sufficient, the digital results used on this MV are much more outlandish. In actual fact, I evidently had forgotten simply how wild this video is till I rewatched it whereas writing this text as a result of I definitely didn’t bear in mind there being a big CGI shark or Jimin being surrounded by a vortex of the members’ faces.

Hoody – “Sunshine” (feat. Crush)

Whereas lots of the different MVs listed right here use digital results to craft fantasy worlds and/or add a layer of humor, “Sunshine” incorporates animations with a a lot lighter hand. Like sprinkles on a cake, the colourful, scribble-like animations on this video merely intensify the dancers’ strikes, proving that generally much less is extra.

Pink Velvet – “Happiness”

There may be a lot happening on this video, from kaleidoscopic visions to trippy collages (there’s even a random dancing gummy bear!?). I really like how over-the-top all the results and animations are although, as they actually tear you away from actuality — a capability that’s maybe extra appreciated than ever as of late — dropping you right into a wild jungle of happiness as an alternative.

Jay Park – “V”

Solely Jay Park might stand in the midst of a sea of large knock-off Fruit Loops and have it look considerably regular. Different playful digital results additionally assist improve this tune’s chill, free-spirited vibe, together with a comical inexperienced display browsing scene and colourful animated sequences during which imaginative creations fluidly rework from one factor into one other.

NCT Dream – “We Younger”

“We Younger” looks like a youngsters’s storybook come to life, following NCT Dream and an animated little lady on a wild journey. The dreamy (no pun meant) backdrops properly complement the members’ boyish charms to create an MV that overflows with youthful power and carefree adolescence.

DPR Stay – “Kiss Me” + “Neon”

This video is a piece of genius, possessing a top quality that’s extra akin to cinema than your typical MV. Actually, it’s arduous to overstate how well-produced this video is, what with its gorgeous gentle results that droop you amongst cosmic mud solely to then ship you thru the universe at warp pace. Even the behind the scenes work that went into this MV is fairly attention-grabbing to observe.

Stella Jang – “Villain”

Though the tune itself is splendidly whimsical, the video makes it all of the extra so by means of its use of assorted comical and eccentric digital components. These humorous touches, in mixture with the costumes and occasional dance strikes, give “Villain” the sensation of an old-school Charlie Chaplin comedy.

GOT7 – “Simply Proper”

Arguably one of many cutest MVs on the market, “Simply Proper” does an outstanding job of distorting actual life proportions, utilizing each bodily setups and digital results to magnify actuality in a pleasant approach. Remember to try the behind the scenes footage to see simply how massive a number of the set items truly are.

Which MVs that use digital results/animation do you want probably the most?

seheee is a software program engineer by day and an avid Ok-pop live performance goer by evening. She additionally often makes an look on Twitter (@_seheee).