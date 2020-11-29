15 Lines By K-Drama Male Leads That Still Give Us Butterflies

Each Okay-drama fan goes by a second when watching a very good collection. It’s that second when the principle lead drops an oh-so-romantic line that has you utterly swooning. Over the very lengthy historical past of Okay-dramas, there have been a handful that Okay-drama followers are nonetheless unable to recover from. Listed here are 15 of these epic, heart-stopping traces.

1. “Espresso Prince”

“I such as you. I don’t care whether or not you’re a person or an alien anymore.”

-Choi Han Gyul (Gong Yoo)-

When Go Eun Chan (Yoon Eun Hye) will get a job at a restaurant, she meets her cussed boss, Choi Han Gyul. The 2 kind a robust connection that even results in some romantic emotions, however Han Gyul is a bit confused about his emotions as a result of he thinks Eun Chan is definitely a person. So when Han Gyul decides to lastly observe his coronary heart, he places apart any doubts and hesitancy and declares his love for Eun Chan. It’s a passionate second stuffed with a lot which means.

Watch these two lovebirds’ romance unfold:

Watch Now

2. “Scarlet Coronary heart: Goryeo”

“If we aren’t from the identical world, I’ll discover you, My Soo.”

-Wang So (Lee Joon Gi)-

Hae Soo (IU) is transported from fashionable instances to the Goryeo period, the place she falls in love with a foul boy prince. The love story of Wang So and Hae Soo is so heartbreaking and bittersweet. The 2 have an timeless love for one another that’s always damaged aside by responsibility and accountability. When Wang So uttered these phrases on the finish of the collection, it actually broke individuals’s hearts and loads of individuals had been demanding for a second season. We’re nonetheless patiently ready!

3. “Dr. Romantic”

“Am I not allowed to be loopy about you, sunbae?”

-Kang Dong Joo (Yoo Yeon Seok)-

Yoon Web optimization Jung (Web optimization Hyun Jin) and Kang Dong Joo work as docs alongside a miracle physician, Dr. Kim (Han Suk Kyu). Dong Joo falls in love at first sight with Web optimization Jung and it doesn’t take lengthy for him to admit his emotions for her. His upfront and trustworthy confession took viewers by storm at how romantic the entire environment and contours had been. And to suppose, this intensely fiery scene was within the first episode. Discuss a quick-burn love story!

Watch this scorching, fast-burn romance:

Watch Now

4. “It’s Okay To Not Be Okay”

“I like you a lot! I mentioned I like you!”

-Moon Kang Tae (Kim Soo Hyun)-

When a well-liked youngsters’ e book author, Go Moon Younger (Web optimization Ye Ji), first lays eyes on Moon Kang Tae, she has to have him. Regardless of Kang Tae’s persistent rejection of Moon Younger’s advances, she nonetheless pursues him and first declares her love for him by yelling it out loud for everybody to listen to as he walks away. So when Kang Tae lastly realizes his emotions for her and reciprocates her confession, he does it in Moon Younger style by yelling it out to her. It’s the proper show of affection that fits the 2 lovebirds.

5. “Crash Touchdown On You”

“I’ve no regrets. You got here into my life like a present. I’m simply grateful for that.”

-Ri Jeong Hyuk (Hyun Bin)-

This line is alleged within the midst of a really emotional scene with Ri Jung Hyuk being pressured to return to North Korea. The 2 star-crossed lovers imagine this to be the final time they’ll ever see one another once more, which makes it so heartbreaking. On high of the truth that they’re pressured to separate, Yoon Se Ri (Son Ye Jin) is anxious that Jung Hyuk will probably be killed or harm on account of his escaping to South Korea. It’s an emotionally heavy scene that viewers will always remember.

6. “Robust Girl Do Bong Quickly”

“Please like me.”

-Ahn Min Hyuk (Park Hyung Sik)-

Ahn Min Hyuk meets Do Bong Quickly (Park Bo Younger) by probability and discovers that she’s received loopy superhuman energy. He hires her as his bodyguard and finally ends up falling head over heels in love along with her. There are various instances the place Min Hyuk says a heart-stopping line, however this one takes the cake. As soon as Min Hyuk realizes his emotions for his Bong Quickly, he can’t assist however put on his coronary heart on his sleeve. His sincerity behind this line and manner he appears to be like so longingly into Bong Quickly’s eyes offers an amazing quantity of feels.

Begin watching the collection:

Watch Now

7. “A Witch’s Romance”

“I can’t faux to be positive round you anymore! I pretended to be okay for you, however I’m not okay in any respect.”

-Yoon Dong Ha (Park Web optimization Joon)-

When Yoon Dong Ha first meets Ban Ji Yeon (Uhm Jung Hwa), he can’t assist however be entranced by her appeal. She’s assured, assertive, and older. This age hole is what stops Ji Yeon from having any form of romantic relationship with Dong Ha, however he can’t assist the place his coronary heart leads him. When Ji Yeon repeatedly turns him down, Dong Ha takes an emotional hit, and the desperation by which he says this explicit line is what actually makes it unforgettable. It solely exhibits how a lot he loves her!

You’ll be able to watch this candy noona romance under:

Watch Now

8. “Her Personal Life”

“I hated it as a result of it was pretend. I wished to have an actual one.”

-Ryan Gold (Kim Jae Wook)-

(*15*)

Ryan Gold and Sung Deok Mi (Park Min Younger) have interaction in a pretend relationship the place they act like they’re relationship. When their pretend relationship involves an finish, Deok Mi realizes that her emotions for Ryan have really change into actual. Ryan Gold additionally realizes his emotions for her, however due to a misunderstanding, Deok Mi thinks he despises her. Within the scene the place Ryan says this line, he comes clear together with his emotions by telling her that he hated their pretend relationship as a result of he desired to essentially be along with her. This confession couldn’t come quickly sufficient! The passionate kiss they engaged in after was so well worth the construct up of 9 episodes.

Watch this scorching romance beginning with the primary episode:

Watch Now

9. “When the Camellia Blooms”

“If we really begin a relationship, I promise that it’ll be out of this world. You’ll be so comfortable on a regular basis that you just’ll completely lose it.”

-Hwang Yong Sik (Kang Ha Neul)-

After Yong Shik falls in love at first sight with Dong Baek (Gong Hyo Jin), he pursues her with the intent of hopefully marrying her someday. Regardless of his robust emotions for her, Dong Baek has her guard up and may’t appear to simply accept Yong Shik’s emotions on account of the ache she needed to endure from her ex-boyfriend. After she tells Yong Shik that every one guys are the identical, the ache in his coronary heart is obvious, however he doesn’t let it cease him from telling her precisely what he’s feeling. It’s the proper factor to say to make her second guess rejecting him.

10. “Search: WWW”

“The one factor I can do is get rained on with you.”

-Park Mo Geon (Jang Ki Yong)-

A person who’s led by his feelings, Park Mo Geon, meets a boss of a girl named Bae Ta Mi (Im Soo Jung) and spends a passionate evening along with her. Ta Mi insists that it’s a one-night stand, however Mo Geon can’t assist however wish to be along with her. He’s determined to have her open her coronary heart to him. When Ta Mi goes by a tough time, Mo Geon seems in entrance of her within the rain. She’s stunned that he discovered her and is touched by his phrases. This line is so easy, however conveys a lot coronary heart.

Begin watching these two and their heart-fluttering romance:

Watch Now

11. “As a result of This Is My First Life”

“Have you learnt how exhausting it was for me. You don’t have any thought.”

-Nam Se Hee (Lee Min Ki)-

The calculated and quirky Nam Se Hee falls into an organized marriage with Yoon Ji Ho (Jung So Min). Ultimately, the 2 get to know one another and develop emotions. When Ji Ho’s emotions get actually robust, she decides to depart Se Hee in hopes that he’ll reciprocate her love and can have the ability to present his real emotions. This was the second Nam Se Hee opened his coronary heart and confirmed his emotions to Yoon Ji Ho. All she had wished throughout their complete relationship was for Se Hee to indicate some form of emotion in the direction of her, and he does that with this line.

Begin watching “As a result of This Is My First Life”:

Watch Now

12. “Don’t Dare to Dream (Jealousy Incarnate)”

“I’ll do no matter you need on the planet. So, let’s date.”

-Lee Hwa Shin (Jo Jung Suk)-

Pyo Na Ri (Gong Hyo Jin) was in love with Lee Hwa Shin for a number of years, however after getting rejected by him, she will get over him and finally ends up relationship his greatest buddy, Go Jung Gained (Go Kyung Pyo). When she begins relationship Jung Gained, Hwa Shin begins to develop robust emotions for Na Ri. After having just a few drinks, Hwa Shin says this line to Na Ri and though she takes it as a joke, the viewers can see how a lot sincerity Hwa Shin had behind it. It’s a refined remark that’s so emotionally-charged and romantic. It’s positively a heart-stopping second within the collection!

Catch the primary episode under:

Watch Now

13. “Come and Hug Me”

“Ought to I not go away?”

-Chae Do Jin (Jang Ki Yong)-

Chae Do Jin and Han Jae Yi (Jin Ki Joo) are highschool candy hearts with a tragic previous. After Chae Do Jin’s serial killer dad kills Jae Yi’s household and vows to kill her too, Do Jin takes it upon himself to guard her. After a scary encounter, Jae Yi finds it tough to go to sleep, however Do Jin enters into her room and asks if he ought to keep by her aspect all through the evening. It’s such a easy line that brings a lot consolation and makes all the pieces good once more.

Watch the primary episode right here:

Watch Now

14. “You Drive Me Loopy”

“Eun Sung, the odor of you gained’t come off my physique.”

-Kim Rae Wan (Kim Seon Ho)-

Solely 4 episodes in size, Kim Seon Ho may have you within the palm of his arms by the top of the collection. Han Eun Sung (Lee Yoo Younger) and Kim Rae Wan have been greatest mates for eight years. They get drunk one evening and find yourself sleeping collectively, which adjustments their relationship utterly. When Eun Sung continues to insist that they neglect in regards to the particular evening, Rae Wan admits his emotions for her by telling her that he can’t recover from it and that he won’t ever have the ability to have a look at her as a buddy once more. It’s heart-rending however so romantic that Rae Wan is ready to let all his emotions out in only one sentence.

Watch these mates change into lovers beginning with the primary episode:

Watch Now

15. “Descendants of the Solar”

“Ought to I apologize or confess my emotions?”

-Yoo Shi Jin (Track Joong Ki)-

Yoo Shi Jin first meets Kang Mo Yeon (Track Hye Kyo) on the hospital and falls in love at first sight. He can’t appear to get her out of his thoughts, which is why he regularly tries to pursue her regardless of her reluctance in relationship a army man. After loads of pent-up feelings and emotions, Yoo Shi Jin confesses his emotions to her. This line comes the evening earlier than Yoo Shi Jin is heading again to Korea. It’s an intense and unforgettable second as the 2 are at a crossroads, and you may see how torn Yoo Shi Jin is.

Watch the primary episode right here:

Watch Now

Hey Soompiers, which line nonetheless offers you butterflies? Let me know within the feedback under!

binahearts is a Soompi author whose final biases are Track Joong Ki and BIGBANG. She can also be the writer of “Okay-POP A To Z: The Definitive Okay-Pop Encyclopedia.” Be sure to observe binahearts on Instagram as she journeys by her newest Korean crazes!

At the moment watching: “How Do You Play?,” “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol,” and “Begin-Up”

All-time favourite dramas: “Secret Backyard,” “Goblin,” “As a result of This Is My First Life,” “Star In My Coronary heart”

Wanting ahead to: Gained Bin‘s return to the small display screen