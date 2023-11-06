15 Of The Best Action Movies You Can Watch On Paramount+:

The history of Paramount Pictures goes back to 1912, when it was first opened. The company has become a well-known and recognized production house around the world by releasing more than a thousand movies and buying the rights to double that number.

It makes sense then that its addition, the streaming service Paramount+, has the same huge collection of movies. The streamer has something for everyone. It brings back old favorites like Star Trek and Mission: Impossible and adds new movies to its collection.

As for the action type, it has many subgenres, such as crime, fantasy, science fiction, dystopia, and mystery. All of these stories have one thing in common: the genre can create amazing set pieces, then combine them with great writing and deep character development, and voilà! Everyone will remember your action movie for a long time.

Within the treasure chest that is Paramount+, there are hundreds of new roller coasters and famous classics to choose from if you want to have an exciting night.

Minority Report:

The movie “Minority Report” is what occurs when a famous director and a famous action star work together. “Minority Report,” which stars Tom Cruise and was directed by Steven Spielberg, is about something that could happen and is also a threat to all of humanity.

The movie is set in the United States in 2054. The Metropolitan Police Department’s PreCrime taskforce uses “PreCogs,” which predict murders and give information about the murderer, the victim, the date and time of the crime, as well as the events that led to the crime.

However, the one thing that the PreCogs do not provide is the position. It is up to John Anderton, head of the PreCrime squad, and his team to carry out the charges.

Then, one day, the Pre-Cog Agatha acts like Anderton is going to kill someone in 36 hours. Now, he has to not only get out of the system he has been a part of, but also find a way to show he is innocent. Is that even possible?

It’s a sci-fi action movie that really raised the bar for the genre. Colin Farrell, Max von Sydow, Kathryn Morris, Neal McDonough, Peter Stormare, as well as Tim Blake Nelson are also in the movie.

48 Hrs:

Eddie Murphy made his big movie debut when he was only 20 years old, right after leaving Saturday Night Live. The brilliant pairing of Nick Nolte’s tough, experienced police detective with the hilarious, unbridled new star was box office gold, and director Water Hill is said to have told the two leads to improvise.

EW correctly named the 1982 action comedy as the movie “that not only triggered a whole wave of interracial-buddy-cop movies but additionally marked the transformation of the brash comedian from an overnight sensation upon Saturday Night Live into the baddest box-office draw of the ’80s.”

And it holds up, from Murphy’s unforgettable takedown of a country western bar to the big shootout in the hotel hallway. You can even recognize the bad guys as James Remar and David Patrick Kelly, who were in Hill’s The Warriors.

Raiders Of The Lost Ark:

There are a lot of great action/adventure movies out there, like the Mission: Impossible movies, the Terminator movies, and just about every movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Still, there is something very interesting regarding the Indiana Jones Collection.

Raiders of the Lost Ark jumps right into jaw-dropping dangers, following our favorite archaeology professor, Indiana Jones, as he races against time and the powerful Nazi forces to find the Ark of the Covenant before it is used for evil. This Steven Spielberg classic is an important film in the horror genre.

World War Z:

Based on how you define the word “zombie,” “World War Z” may or may not be a zombie movie. If you think zombies are the living dead, then this movie doesn’t have any of them. But if you think zombies are humans who have lost control of their minds as well as are being controlled by something, then it does have a lot of them.

In the movie, huge groups of people have been infected with a virus that has made them into cruel, thoughtless monsters that bite people who have not been infected.

People who get bitten quickly join the hordes, which means the virus is having a fast effect and spreading around the world, making it a pandemic. In the middle of all this chaos are former U.N. inspector Gerry Lane as well as his family within Philadelphia, which has also been hit by the virus.

What the Marc Forster documentary shows is whether Gerry, who was put on the UN emergency team and told to find the source of the virus, can do it and stop its spread during a world war.

The title of the movie is pretty accurate; there is a lot of big action in it. If you want to watch a zombie film that doesn’t make fun of the zombie genre, this is a good one.

Beverly Hills Cop:

As a second sequel to this movie is currently being made, now is a great time to watch Eddie Murphy’s first great performance as Axel Foley. It’s hard to believe that this was only his third movie, but it made him a real movie star.

“Whether he’s hilariously playing the race card at the front desk of a fancy hotel or trying to shake the pair of dumb detectives assigned to shadow him, he’s always within control,” says EW’s critic. How he plays a detective who doesn’t know what’s going on around him astounds both his youth and the fact that he’s still pretty new to Hollywood.

District 9:

‘District 9’ is one of the few or only movies that shows aliens as refugees looking for a safe place to stay. In the movie, a huge spaceship is seen over Johannesburg, South Africa.

People brought it there in 1982, but after 28 years, the place isn’t the home that people brought it to. It’s now a military slum called District 9.

Multi-National United is a company that is meant to look out for the well-being of aliens, but all they want to do is learn about alien weapons and technology.

Things get even worse when detective Wikus van der Merwe gets a virus from being near an alien drug while bringing a notice to remove someone.

The exposure starts to change his DNA and him. Is he becoming an alien? If so, will the Multi-National United also be interested in him? It looks like the aliens are the only ones who can help him.

Weta Workshop did a great job with the visual effects in Neill Blomkamp’s first movie as a director. The aliens look real, as well as so do you can see them moving.

This is what makes both of the human characters believe they belong on the same level. The way the two species work together makes the story more interesting, especially artistically.

Bumblebee:

There isn’t much story or character growth in Michael Bay’s Transformers movies, but they are known for being loud smash-em-ups.

That was until Travis Knight played Bumblebee. In the movie, Bumblebee has to hide from the Decepticons upon Earth in 1987, where he meets Hailee Steinfeld as Charlie, a mechanically minded person, and they become like the Iron Giant in real life.

As a kid, Steinfeld was a great actress, and this role shows why. The movie also uses her relationship with Bumblebee to teach bigger lessons about life, such as when she tells him, “People can be terrible regarding things that they don’t understand.”

Don’t worry—there are still a lot of heavy metal changes and fights with lots of explosions, but the best part of this movie was Bumblebee playing ’80s music from his stomach.

10 Cloverfield Lane:

Dan Trachtenberg’s first movie as a director is 10 Cloverfield Lane, a science-fiction action movie about a woman named Michelle who survives a car accident and wakes up in a bomb bunker with two strange guys. They say that they saved her life from a dangerous situation outside and that she needs to stay underground with them to be safe.

Michelle chooses to get to the bottom of things and find out the truth herself because she doesn’t know what’s real and what’s not and she doesn’t trust Howard’s authority.

By gradually building up its anxiety, this suspenseful movie ramps up the scary factor until it’s unbearable. Mary Elizabeth Winstead as well as John Goodman also did their best.

Overall, what makes this modern story so exciting is that you want to know what’s really going on because there’s more to it than meets the eye.

Face/Off:

‘Face/Off’ pits John Travolta as well as Nicholas Cage, two of the most famous stars in Hollywood history, against each other and makes a movie that we will remember for the rest of our lives.

The famous John Woo directed the movie. Woo is known for making action movies like “A Better Tomorrow,” “The Killer,” “Once a Thief,” “Hard Target,” and “Bullet in the Head.”

Travolta plays FBI agent Sean Archer, who is after Castor Troy for killing his son. However, after a fight in which Archer knocks Troy out, he learns that Troy has set off a bomb somewhere in Los Angeles.

With the goal of finding the bomb, Archer has surgery where Troy’s face is cut off and replaced with his. He then talks to Pollux, Troy’s brother, to find out where the bomb is.

We see how Archer gets out of this position and deals with Troy in the movie. Troy wakes up, though, and is very angry. He also becomes a threat to Archer’s job and personal life.

It has gained a cult following over time thanks to its strange action scenes and the talks between Travolta and Cage, which are impossible to get enough of. Also, Cage’s facial expressions should get their own Oscar.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves:

This movie based on the popular role-playing game could have been a shady attempt to make money, but Jonathan Goldstein as well as John Francis Daley did the right thing by paying homage to what makes the game so fun and addicting without taking it too seriously.

The movie takes place within the Forgotten Realms and is about two crooks, Edgin and Holga, who work with a young magician and a monk to find a magic treasure that will clear Edgin’s name as well as help him get back with his daughter.

“The goal is to capture an experience rather than a specific story,” EW’s reviewer wrote. “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves delightfully nails the fun of role-playing to be fantasy characters with your friends.” Additionally, you don’t need to have played before.

13 Hours:

Before he proved he could be a big action star in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, which came out in 2018, John Krasinski tried his hand at it by playing Jack Silver in 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi in 2013.

A skilled group of soldiers were sent to guard an American foreign complex in Benghazi, Libya, upon the night it was attacked and killed. The movie, directed through Michael Bay, tells the story of what happened.

At the same time that terrorists broke through the walls, six private military agents joined the fight and did everything they could to protect the people inside.

The movie is based upon a real story, and it does a great job of showing how brutal the battle was, how much smoke and blasts there was, and how determined the troops were.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts:

The seventh movie within the Transformers series is called “Rise of the Beasts.” The series is based upon the Hasbro line of “Transformers” action toys.

You should see this movie even if you haven’t seen the other Transformers movies because it’s just as much fun. Within the other movies, the Autobots as well as Decepticons change into cars, but in this one, the robots, called Maximals, change into animals.

Optimus Primal leads the Maximals, and Optimus Prime leads the Autobots. The movie, which is based upon the Beast Wars sub-Transformers toy line, shows how they work together to fight Unicron, an evil Transformer god.

Michael Bay is one of the creators of the movie, which is directed by Steven Caple Jr. Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Lauren Vélez, Dean Scott Vazquez, as well as Tobe Nwigwe are in the group.

The autobots look different from those in the other movies; they look more like the cartoons. Despite this, “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” is a fun action movie that you won’t regret seeing at all.

The Lost City:

Loretta Sage, a writer, is on a book tour pushing her newest romance novel when she is kidnapped as well as taken to a remote, green place to look for the strange city in the title.

She quickly gets into love trouble when her own dedicated, Fabio-like book cover model goes after her. This is when Loretta starts living an adventure similar to the ones she writes about. What follows is a fun, light-hearted action movie that may even have hints of genre nostalia.

“There utilized to be a lot more of a certain kind of sunny, modestly ambitious film that might have been called a romp-blithe action comedies within which two pretty people fight, mess up, fall in love, and maybe romance a few stones along the way,” says an EW reviewer.

Collateral:

In the movie Collateral, Jamie Foxx stars Max, a LA taxi driver who has to buckle up because Vincent, a charming but dangerous hitman, has taken over his cab. At first, he’s just along for the ride, yet once Max finds out what his friend is really up to, he gets caught within a dangerous game of mouse and cat across the city at night.

On the other hand, Vincent needs to keep Max as bail until the end of the night’s killing task. It goes without saying that Cruise gives one of his most interesting performances ever. But what’s great about Foxx’s performance is how he plays the part of someone stuck between fate as well as deceit.