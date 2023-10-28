15 Of The Best Crime Movies Upon HBO Max:

Even though we shouldn’t support crime in any form, the fact that it’s a popular subject in movies shows that moviegoers love it. We don’t mean that we love it, but being able to go through the details of a well-thought-out crime does interest, thrill, and relax us.

Great crime movies have been made by writers and directors for as long as anyone can remember. And here is a list of 15 of them. You can watch all of them on HBO Max. Please don’t get enough of hitmen, gangsters, and general chaos with no rules?

There are so many movies on HBO Max, including a lot of crime movies, that you’re sure of discovering something that makes you want to plan a run or get revenge. Sometimes, real life is very dull. You feel better when you watch movies or whole TV shows all at once.

Action, thriller, horror, drama, as well as crime movies can all be found on HBO Max. HBO also has a lot of movies and TV shows about the past. Another interesting thing about HBO Max is its collection of war movies.

No Sudden Move:

“No Sudden Move,” directed through Steven Soderbergh, is a thrilling crime story set in Detroit in the 1950s. This story is about three thieves who are hired to blackmail the family of the accountant for a global automaker.

The man’s family is being held hostage, and he is instructed to bring a paper from his boss’s safe. The gangsters know they are part of a bigger plan when the paper turns out to be fake. The next part is them trying to figure out who is actually in charge.

‘No Sudden Move’ has a great cast, including Brendan Fraser, Benicio Del Toro, Don Cheadle, Kieran Culkin, David Harbour, Matt Damon, Julia Fox, as well as Frankie Shaw. The story is surprising, and the movie makes a social point about how only crooked people can get to the top and stay there.

A Most Violent Year:

Oscar Isaac as well as Jessica Chastain give great performances in J.C. Chandor’s great crime movie A Most Violent Year, which should win awards. The film is based on an interesting script by Chandor and uses real events from a rough time in New York City’s past that involve organized crime.

Isaac and Chastain play a loving, driven couple who will do whatever it takes to protect their family as well as businesses, even if it’s against the law or morally wrong. Through great action and well-reviewed acts, A Most Violent Year shows murky areas and moral problems.

Blue Velvet:

David Lynch’s provocative film with a lot of stars When Blue Velvet first came out, it was praised and attacked for how much it relied on violence and sexuality to move the story along. But now, the movie is seen as a modern gem.

However, scenes alongside that kind of material are very hard to watch when Isabella Rossellini plays Dorothy, a fragile and insecure artist. However, Dorothy is no longer in Kansas.

A young college student becomes interested in her as part of his quest to become a spy and find out about deep-rooted plots. Jeffrey gets help from Sandy, a butter-blonde beauty, and the love triangle they make with Dorothy within the middle constitutes one for the books.

The movie’s score, by Lynch regular Angelo Badalamenti, is one of the scariest things you’ll ever hear on film. Dennis Hooper plays one of the scariest men on screen.

The Little Things:

Three Academy Award winners, Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, as well as Jared Leto, star in “The Little Things.” The movie is directed through John Lee Hancock as well as is about a guilty Kern County Deputy Sheriff named Joe Deacon who goes to Los Angeles to collect proof.

He changes his plans, though, when he is asked to help L.A. Sheriff Department Sergeant Jim Baxter find a killer who is killing women all over the city.

The study into Deacon’s dark past is what makes things interesting. It may be even more interesting than the case at hand. Is there any link between the serial killer and Deacon? As the title says, the devil is in the details, as well as “little things.”

Law Abiding Citizen:

Gerard Butler as well as Jamie Foxx star within Law Abiding Citizen, an exciting action-thriller about a cat and mouse that was directed by F. Gary Gray. The thrilling crime story Law Abiding Citizen was about a man who wants to get back at the people he thinks killed his wife.

Law Abiding Citizen was a beautifully made movie that shows love for Philadelphia and also thinks about how bad the justice system is. From the exciting story to the great acting, everything about the movie is great.

Fallen Angels:

This dreamy work by Wong Kar-wai does a great job of showing the wild side of a city at night. A hitman who needs to finish his job, a woman looking for the prostitute who stole her boyfriend, as well as a deaf man who loves his dad’s food.

The people in Fallen Angels are all different and interesting within their own ways. This is where the beauty is: as the story goes on, you may feel overcome by all the things that are happening as each character fights to stay alive while obtaining what they want.

The characters’ captivating stories are set against a hazy view of Hong Kong. The stories are a mix of loneliness, lust, and missed chances. As a picture, Fallen Angels does a great job of showing both how cold and how nice people can be in the city.

American Gangster:

“American Gangster,” directed by Ridley Scott, is a real-life crime story loosely inspired by the life of American drug lord Frank Lucas, who worked in Harlem, New York.

The movie shows how Lucas became the drug lord by buying heroin from Thailand and bringing it into the United States in the coffins of American troops. At that time, Lucas set new crime standards.

It also shows how Detective Richard Roberts and the rest of the cops took down Lucas’s drug ring. The movie is a true-to-type addition to any list of crime movies because it shows how an illegal gang works, how complicated it is, and how extremely violent it is.

The movie got a lot of praise, including two Oscar nominations, five BAFTA nominations, and three Golden Globe nominations. Denzel Washington played Lucas brilliantly, and Russell Crowe played Roberts. Lymari Nadal, Carla Gugino, Josh Brolin, Idris Elba, Norman Reedus, as well as John Ortiz make up the rest of the group.

Goodfellas:

The famous mob movie by Martin Scorsese is about the rise as well as fall of Henry Hill, a thug who turned police snitch. Scorsese has made a number of crime movies, including Mean Streets and Casino. However, Goodfellas is by far the best crime movie ever made. It has so many great moments and famous scenes that it’s hard to say what’s better.

Liotta, Robert De Niro as Jimmy Conway at his coolest and scariest, as well as Lorrain Bracco to be Henry’s abused wife Karen all give great performances.

But Joe Pesci won an Oscar for playing Tommy DeVito, the crazy but kind of funny guy. Goodfellas is always a good movie to watch, whether it’s your first time or your twenty-first.

Eastern Promises:

David Cronenberg directed Eastern Promises, which is sometimes very violent, as is typical of the famous Canadian director. The movie is full of grim violence and payback.

It stars Naomi Watts, Vincent Cassel, and Viggo Mortensen as a Russian strong-arm thug who is scarred, cruel, and scary. The movie also has intense psychological drama as well as a gritty crime story.

A 14-year-old Russian prostitute gives birth to a baby, but she dies while giving birth. Anna later finds out that the prostitute was made to work as a prostitute by the Mafia.

So that this information doesn’t get out, she gets more involved in London’s crime underworld, which Cronenberg cleverly shows to have many different groups and languages.

All of this, along with Mortensen’s brave performance, makes for an exciting creative thriller in the style of David Cronenberg.

Fargo:

Fargo is a dark comedy directed by Joel and Ethan Coen. It’s about two bad guys, Carl and Gaer, who have been recruited by Jerry to steal money from his father-in-law to pay off his bills.

In order to get the money as a ransom, he plans to have his wife kidnapped. However, fate steps in and three people are killed. This means that police head Marge Gunderson needs to look into it.

The movie is about whether Gunderson views the end of her investigation as well as how Jerry seeks a way out of this mess that he did not expect.

There are five major actors in the cast: Frances McDormand, Steve Buscemi, William H. Macy, and John Carroll Lynch. Kristin Rudrud, Steve Reevis, as well as Harve Presnell are also in the movie.

The relationship between Steve Buscemi as well as Peter Stormare, who play the bad guys, is what makes the dark humor so good and true to the movie.

Blood Simple:

With their stylish neo-noir launch, the Coen brothers proved they were movie stars to be reckoned with. In the middle of Texas, an angry bar owner hires a cheap hitman to kill his cheating wife and her lover. A tight story that will keep you guessing until the very end.

Nightcrawler:

The movie stars Jake Gyllenhaal to be Lou Bloom, an independent cameraman who starts working for a local TV station to cover LA’s crime scene. It’s frightening and similar to “Drive” as well as “The Network” in how it ends. The movie is both beautiful to look at and very exciting.

You can’t help but look away at that point, even if you’re shocked by how far Bloom was willing to go to succeed. A lot of people compare Jake Gyllenhaal’s performance to Robert De Niro’s in Taxi Driver, which ought to give you a sense of how good it is.

Black Mass:

With a script by Scott Cooper, “Black Mass” is a historical crime thriller that centers around the life of South Boston thief James “Whitey” Bulger.

It’s based on Dick Lehr and Gerard O’Neill’s 2001 book “Black Mass: The True Story of an Unholy Alliance Between the FBI as well as the Irish Mob.” The movie shows how the FBI used the fact that Bulger was at odds with the New England Mafia to bring down both groups.

But before Bulger was able to be caught, he did a lot of bad things by using the fact that he was an FBI agent to give information regarding the mafia without being caught.

The part of James “Whitey” Bulger is played by Johnny Depp, who gives one of his best performances. Depp is joined by Joel Edgerton, Benedict Cumberbatch, Peter Sarsgaard, Dakota Johnson, Kevin Bacon, David Harbour, as well as Juno Temple in the group.

The Departed:

A story about two rats In order to catch a gangster who has snuck into the police force, a police agent goes deep underground in the Irish mob that has taken over the streets of Boston.

Martin Scorsese finally got his Oscar after a long time with this best-picture crime drama. Both Leonardo DiCaprio and Matt Damon give great performances in this thrilling movie, but it’s the supporting cast that really makes it great. Jack Nicholson may have given his last great performance as crime boss Frank Costello, and Ray Winstone is perfectly scary as his muscle.

But Mark Wahlberg, who has never been better as the guy who does his job, steals the show to be the fiery police sergeant Dignam. He lights up every scene with swear words and funny antics.

The Player:

The Player has a sharp spoof of the movie business, like many movies about movies. Griffin Mill, played by Tim Robbins, is a Hollywood executive who gives talks at dinner parties about how movies are art yet works at a studio where ends are changed without any fanfare to get the most positive scores from viewers and make the most money.

There’s a lot of wit and comedy in The Player to keep it from being too sad. The greedy corporate Tinseltown feels a lot like the franchise-pumping Tinseltown of today. The legendary New Hollywood director Robert Altman wraps his criticism in a style that is easy to recognize a film noir.

Griffin takes things into his own hands after getting frightening postcards from a writer who wasn’t happy that he never called back. Soon, he finds himself playing out the plot of a tight drama.

This isn’t even the most meta thing that The Player does. Almost every scene makes a joke about movies, and it would be easier to keep track of which old and new stars don’t make an appearance. On top of that, Altman gives The Player the “happy ending” that Griffin’s studio always wants from writers. It’s turned into a mean comment on the whole business. Just brilliant.