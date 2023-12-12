15 Of The Most Groundbreaking Movies Ever Made By Women:

This French woman, Alice Guy Blaché, was the first woman to ever direct a film. She did it from 1894 to 1922. Also, in 1896, she made The Cabbage Fairy, a short-story film that was one of the earliest of its kind.

People don’t talk about Blanché’s success as much as they should, but it is an important one in the history of women. Blanché did more than just direct her movies. She also wrote, directed, and designed the costumes.

In the 92 years that the Oscar has been around, Kathryn Biglow, the director of “The Hurt Locker,” was the only woman to win Best Director, and that wasn’t until 2010.

Even though men still make most of the movies, the number of women making movies has grown a lot over the years. Inspiring women directors such as Greta Gerwig, Chloé Zhao, and Ava DuVernay have made a name for themselves within the movie business through their dedication and hard work.

First Cow:

Kelly Reichardt has asked the question of what it means to be American in all of her movies in a way that few other directors have. “First Cow” brings together the powerful themes of everything that came before it in a way that is typical of her spellbinding style.

It brings her back to the frontiers of early America in “Meek’s Cutoff,” touches on the problems with the environment in “Night Moves,” revels in the beauty of being alone in the country in “Certain Women,” and focuses on the sad problems of being homeless in “Wendy and Lucy.”

But “First Cow” mostly takes place in the Oregon Territory, like “Old Joy.” Reichardt has written another wonderful short story regarding two friends who are looking for where they belong in the world while exploring the beautiful Pacific Northwest.

The interesting thing about this fascinating and unexpected movie is how they get to that place by failing at everything else. Desperate to start a bread business in the woods, they steal milk from the title cow to get things going.

Their plight takes place in an early, wild America, and the movie slowly reveals its many meanings. Reichardt is very good at writing about natural beauty and how people relate to it in complicated ways, but “First Cow” takes that theme to a timeless level.

We Need To Talk About Kevin:

Let’s talk about Kevin. Tilda Swinton skillfully portrays a mother who struggles to love her troubled son Kevin, as he engages in increasingly strange and dangerous behavior.

People find it hard to look away from this interesting mystery story by Lynne Ramsay because it uses emotional images in interesting ways.

In a scary story about mom, guilt, blame, forgiveness, and manipulation, there is enough for viewers to think about to keep them interested the whole time.

The Beaches Of Agnès:

Even if you don’t know much about Agnès Varda, this personal documentary is a great way to learn about her and see how she captured so much raw, genuine beauty in the world.

When the groundbreaking director watches The Beaches, she is thinking about her work and life. But her creative drive hasn’t stopped; she approaches the past with as much, if not more, of the openness and young spirit that shaped her career.

Furthermore, Varda’s ability to transform the typically somber theme of death into a positive one showcases her unique artistic touch. At age 81, she knew her time was running out and was still grieving the deaths of many loved ones over the years.

The sad things she thinks about don’t take over the movie, and the silly things she does, like building a beach on the street in front of her office, don’t soften how honest she is.

This movie has a sad and deeply moving effect. Like the mirrors she puts in front of the tide within the first scene, it shows us that we can face what we can’t change with a smile on our faces.

The Matrix:

The Wachowski sisters changed the action movie genre with The Matrix. It has some of the coolest scenes ever seen on film and special effects that will never feel old.

Fans have mixed feelings about the sequels, but everyone agrees that the first Matrix is a great sci-fi movie that explores heavy existential themes in an interesting way. It creates a whole new reality as the characters uncover a sinister plot that shows that life as we know it is just a simulation.

Promising Young Woman:

English-born director Emerald Fennell is the newest member of the group of directors who are women. If you don’t know her name yet, you soon will because of her well-reviewed psychological novel, Promising Young Woman, which deals with rape culture in the age of #MeToo.

A big deal is made about Cassie Thomas, Fennell’s lead character, who wants payback. She plays a woman who pretends to be drunk to trick men into her trap. It was one of three movies this year nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Director.

Atlantics:

Recently, a number of movies, including “Fire at Sea” and “Mediterranean,” have shown how dangerous the refugee crisis is. Both of these movies are about dramatic attempts to cross the ocean on unstable boats. “Atlantics” by Mati Diop stands out for its emphasis on the feelings of those left behind.

Ada, a young woman, gets stuck on the coast of Senegal after her boyfriend disappears on his way to Spain and has to deal with harsh conditions in Diop’s stunning first feature film.

But it’s less focused on his leaving with other locals and more on how it affected Ada and the people around her as it deals with the creepy ghost of the boys who went away.

Diop is an actor and director whose experimental shorts show similar themes. Her first movie is a tricky spell that some viewers might not get on the first watch, but when they think about it, it all makes sense.

“Atlantis” is more than just a great neorealist tale; it’s also a powerful work of fantasy that uses magical ideas to paint an interesting picture of lonely life at the beach. Every character in this ghost story is driven by a longing to escape, making it a unique tale of love and desire.

Marie Antoinette:

Anne Marie Antoinette was a historical figure known for her extravagant lifestyle and controversial reign as the queen of France. Since Sofia Coppola is the daughter of Francis Ford Coppola, it makes sense that she also likes making movies.

The skilled director, who is great at showing how people connect with each other, captivated audiences with her 2006 film about the famous but tragic queen Marie Antoinette, which starred the talented Kirsten Dunst.

Beautiful and rich, Marie Antoinette gives historical plays new life and perspective. It’s easy to connect with the characters, even though we live in a different time than they did.

Some of the best and most unique things about this movie are not just the visually appealing costumes and locations, but also the food. Coppola also manages to give both the period drama genre and the historical figures in question a modern and fresh spin.

After The Wedding:

This drama, directed by Susanne Bier, showcases the unique Danish way of expressing emotions, and it is no exception. Jacob Peterson, played by Mads Mikkelsen, is the movie’s main character. He is a driven optimist who runs a new school in India.

Peterson is about to give up when he goes back to Copenhagen and meets a billionaire who wants to help him with his charity project. But there is a dark truth at the heart of this friendship that makes Peterson very confused.

This Danish film, nominated for an Academy Award, features a talented cast, skillful direction, and several elements that heighten the excitement of a good drama.

Little Women:

Greta Gerwig has only directed three movies so far, but she already has a huge following. Being one of the busiest women in the movie business and also a great actor shows how much respect directors have for her. They put their faith in her by letting her adapt a big classic like Little Women.

Everyone has praised the movie, considering it one of the greatest romances of the 2010s. It shows a variety of female characters and their problems. During a time when men were in charge, they made their own little kingdom and knew each other like they were one person.

Clueless:

It seems like no one living hasn’t seen Clueless, Amy Heckerling’s 1995 classic, and fallen in love with it right away. This movie, which is based on the famous 1815 Jane Austen book Emma, is all about friendship. Love and sex. Very good one-liners.

With some of the biggest stars of the time, great music, and an outfit that changed the way people dress, this may be the best teen film of all time. Only Fast Times at Ridgemont High, another movie by Heckerling that defined an age, comes close.

A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood:

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” aims to surprise you. If you didn’t know how to tell a good story, the story of an angry writer who makes friends with Fred Rogers and learns to enjoy life would use cheap, sentimental plot devices.

With Tom Hanks portraying a cheerful children’s TV show, the formula is established, and most viewers will assume they know every plot point before watching the film.

But director Marielle Heller is great at pulling at people’s heartstrings from strong roots, adding smart as well as insightful details to material that might quickly grow overly emotional. Heller works backwards, getting into the slimy stuff and finding substance in places you wouldn’t expect.

Matthew Rhys plays a made-up version of journalist Tom Junod, a new dad and a cranky magazine reporter whose glowing article about Rogers turns into a spiritual, life-changing meeting with pure, unbridled positivity.

The movie takes place in a made-up “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” show, and it stays with you because of the character’s draw.

As the filming for the day comes to a close, there is a beautiful scene with Rogers where they just sit and talk. It tells us that this sweet, simple movie has deeper meanings hidden beneath the surface, similar to Rogers himself.

American Honey:

Many people don’t know how good the coming-of-age movie American Honey is. What makes it so great is how real the performances are and how they show the rough road of self-discovery. Star doesn’t have much to lose, so she joins a group of outcasts and helps them sell magazines on the road.

Even though Andrea Arnold’s great movie doesn’t have a strong story and instead focuses on the people, it does a great job of showing what it’s like to be young as well as all the things that come alongside it. The movie American Honey is both fragile and sweet, and the acting is so good that you almost feel like you’re in Star’s world.

Honeyland:

Honeyland follows the last wild bees in Europe for three years in a quiet way. It was the most praised film at the 2019 Sundance Festival and the first film to be nominated for both the documentary and foreign language Oscars.

It shows Muratova’s simple, lonely life, which is based on following the rules her old ancestors set for gathering honey and taking care of her sick mother.

It started out as an environmental documentary, but when the Macedonian filmmakers Tamara Kotevska and Ljubomir Stefanov met Hatidže, the beekeeper, the film turned into something completely different.

This is what happens a lot with participatory documents. A wandering family moves in next door and changes Muratova’s life, putting her traditions, way of life, and natural surroundings at risk. This is where the movie takes another sudden turn.

Because photographer Samir Ljuma did such great work, this unbelievable movie trip is a real treat for the eyes. Even though Honeyland has beautiful pictures, it never bothers its subject, which makes you feel very close to Hatidže’s life and the wild world around her.

The Second Mother:

Without a doubt, the Second Mother walked so Parasite could fly. But this Brazilian thriller is based on real events so much that viewers can almost see these characters as a family at some point.

When her separated daughter shows up out of the blue, the live-in housekeeper’s peaceful life is upended. This shows how the hardworking maid is socially different from the family that owns the house.

Regina Casé puts on the show of a lifetime, pulling people in with her cute charm and strange sense of humor.

Nomadland:

Nomadland, Chloe Zhao’s thoughtful and Golden Globe-winning film, has been getting a lot of Oscar buzz since it premiered at the Venice Film Festival last fall. If you haven’t seen the award-winning road movie yet, it’s about a woman who lives in her van and travels through the American West.

Francis McDormand plays Fran. She is a job worker who goes from the badlands to the desert to find work and freedom. She meets people along the way who are going through the same thing.

A lot of best-of lists came out with this movie, and it won the most prestigious awards at the Golden Globes. Zhao became the second woman winner for best director.